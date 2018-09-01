Arizona State v Texas Tech
Texas Tech’s famed Fearless Champion mascot sidelined for at least two games in Lubbock

By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 8:38 AM EDT
The injury bug in college football isn’t limited to just the playing members of a program.

Texas Tech’s iconic live animal mascot, the horse named Fearless Champion, could be sidelined for a period of 6-8 weeks because of a leg injury, the university announced in a press release this week. Per the release, “the injury occurred while the Masked Rider and Fearless Champion were making an on-campus appearance” earlier this month.

The 13-year-old Quarter Horse gelding will definitely miss two games — the Sept. 8 home opener against Lamar and the Sept. 15 game home game versus Houston. Tech opens the season today against Ole Miss in Houston, so Fearless Champion wasn’t scheduled to make an entrance with the team.

The earliest the horse would rejoin the pregame and in-game festivities would be the Sept. 29 West Virginia game in Lubbock.

“The Masked Rider is one of the most iconic traditions of our university,” said Stephanie Rhode, director of the Texas Tech Spirit Program, in a statement. “We are confident that Fearless Champion will be back soon to continue promoting the Texas Tech spirit all Red Raiders know and love.”

Fearless Champion has served as the live animal mascot for the Red Raiders since 2012.

Bryce Love bottled up but No. 13 Stanford still runs past San Diego State

By Bryan FischerSep 1, 2018, 12:17 AM EDT
Last season, Bryce Love rushed for 184 yards and two scores but his Stanford team was upset by San Diego State in a truly surprising result. This season, things went a lot differently for the Heisman front-runner, both on the ground and on the scoreboard.

Love was bottled up to the tune of just 29 yards by a feisty Aztecs defense but the No. 13 Cardinal managed to still run away with a 31-10 victory and start 2018 on the right note to go 1-0.

It was not for lack of effort from the Stanford tailback, who broke off numerous runs of 50+ yards a year ago and was fed early and often with carries on Friday night. SDSU not only loaded the box with defenders but did a great job in pursuit and never did seem to allow much daylight for Love to run through.

That did, however, open things up quite a bit for the Stanford passing game. Quarterback K.J. Costello threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns (one interception) to lead the way after a bit of a slow start, doing well to stay  in the pocket and deliver quite a few strikes downfield. His favorite target was undoubtedly JJ Arcega-Whitesidewho had no problem taking over from Love as the highlight machine. The lengthy wideout finished the evening with 226 yards and a trio of touchdowns — adding a two-point conversion off a jump ball for good measure as well.

If there was a running back in the game who turned heads, it might just have been SDSU’s Juwan Washington. Looking like the next in an incredible line of incredible backs at the school, the junior ran for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown as the team’s lone source of consistent offense.

Quarterback Christian Chapman never could get the passing game going to take the pressure of his tailback and finished with 113 yards through the air while taking five sacks. Perhaps the signal-caller’s most memorable (or unmemorable) moment came in the first half when he was trying to escape a sack in the end zone but ended up trying to fumble the ball forward. It was called for grounding and resulted in a safety for the Cardinal defense.

Though there was a bit of a slow start to the game, in the end Stanford showed why they were labeled by some as a trendy dark horse in both the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff races. On an off night for their Heisman-favorite, it was an encouraging sign for David Shaw and company to see other parts of the offense spring to life and the defense look a little more stout than initially expected.

Things will be much tougher next week as rival USC comes to the Farm but just about everybody around the program will be happy with the way things went on Friday night. Even with the sub par numbers, that likely includes Love as well even if it did him no favors in trying to get back to New York at the end of the year.

Army goes airborne in season-opening loss to Duke

By John TaylorAug 31, 2018, 11:11 PM EDT
Regardless of what happens during the rest of the first full weekend of the 2018 college football season, this will earn a place in the “did not see that coming” moments of Week 1.

Army opened up its 2018 season with a 34-14 loss to Duke Friday night, with the Blue Devils avenging a 21-16 defeat at the hands of the Black Knights last season.  The biggest takeaway, though, was the “aerial show” put on by the normally ground-and-pound service academy.

Last season, Army threw the ball 65 times in 13 games; tonight, the Black Knights attempted 21 passes.  Last season, Army threw for 361 yards for the entire year; tonight, they threw for 197.

The 21 pass attempts are the most in a single game since Ahmad Bradshaw hit that exact same number in an October of 2016 loss to North Texas.  You have to go back to December of 2015 — Chris Carter‘s 208 yards in a loss to rival Navy — for an Army quarterback who has topped tonight’s 197 yards through the air from Kelvin Hopkins Jr.

Last season, Army led the nation in averaging 362.3 yards rushing per game.  Its fewest rushing yards in any single game in 2017 was the 221 it put up against rival Navy.  Tonight, Duke, which held them to 226 a year ago, allowed them to churn out just 168 yards on the ground.

Tonight’s total is Army’s lowest ground output since Air Force held them to 144 yards in November of 2016.

Late drive helps No. 11 Michigan State escape tough challenge from Utah State

By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
If there’s anybody who probably doesn’t mind winning ugly, it’s Mark Dantonio. Of course, that doesn’t mean he will like it after the fact.

No. 11 Michigan State looked rusty on both sides of the ball and nowhere near the kind of team their ranking suggested during their season-opener against Utah State on Friday night, needing a few key plays down the stretch to hold on for a 38-31 win. It was surprising to see given how many starters returned from last year’s 10-3 squad but also had quite a bit to do with how pesky the Aggies were on the big stage too.

Though he was unable to pull off the upset and trailed off after halftime, USU quarterback Jordan Love was impressive given the environment and wound up throwing for 281 yards (one interception) and was just about the lone rushing threat too with a touchdown on the ground. Utah State mounted a trio of 70+ yard touchdown drives in the game — including the game’s opener that proved the team was more than ready to play. Five different receivers had more than 20 yards through the air and tailback Darwin Thompson did find the end zone twice despite the run game being pretty much bottled up.

Perhaps just as impressive was Matt Wells’ defense on the night. In addition to creating quite a bit of pressure, Gaje Ferguson hauled in a pick-six in the second half that led to a 10-point swing in just 14 seconds on the clock. In the end though, it just wasn’t quite enough as Utah State nearly pulled off the top 25 upset on the road they’ve threatened to win several times the past decade.

As for the Spartans, there were a few bright spots on defense like Joe Bachie (11 tackles) grabbing game-sealing interception and Khari Willis coming down with another pick in the first half. It was still not quite enough to be encouraged if you were Dantonio or a member of the MSU faithful, especially given the number of veterans in action on the night and the fact that they just recorded just one sack against a Group of Five opponent.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke was far from sharp despite being labeled by many as a dark horse Heisman candidate entering 2018. Though his numbers were solid with 287 yards and two scores through the air, the pick-six came on an awful decision and he never could quite find a rhythm. If anything, he was bailed out quite a bit by his receivers — particularly Felton Davis with 69 yards and a touchdown.

Running back LJ Scott rushed for 84 yards and contributed quite a bit in the passing game as well but never could quite bust out the big run.

You’ll hear quite a bit of ‘A win is a win’ coming out of the Michigan State locker room this week but the bottom line is that the team very much escaped a close call on Friday. If the Spartans are to truly challenge Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State in their division and work their way into Playoff contention, then a much better effort is needed going forward.

Utah State hanging around with No. 11 Michigan State entering halftime

By Bryan FischerAug 31, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
Mark Dantonio’s face seems to naturally look unhappy but it’s safe to say he really was feeling that way when he watched Michigan State give up an opening 75 yard touchdown drive and fail to muster much energy at all on offense in the first few minutes of the season. Luckily his team rallied to grab a few momentum-building plays in the second quarter in order to take a 20-14 lead into the locker room at halftime against a pesky Utah State squad at Spartan Stadium.

Aggies signal-caller Jordan Love certainly came to play on the big stage and seemed to catch the home team’s defense by surprise by using a nice mix of tempo and precision passing over the middle of the field. Evoking a few shades of Chucky Keaton from back in the day for USU given his calm demeanor in a hostile environment, Love finished the first half 14-of-21 for 181 yards and an interception. He was also able to escape pressure with his legs and added another 10 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

It was not quite the same performance out of opposite number Brian Lewerke, who many think could turn into one of (if not the) best QB’s in the Big Ten. His numbers seemed good (190 yards, two TDs) but the junior wasn’t quite as crisp with his passing as expected and he also fumbled in a rather bizarre way to avoid a sack. Tailback LJ Scott shouldered most of the load and looked like a workhorse runner in the first half with 12 carries for 36 yards. The senior also contributed in the passing game with some good blocks and two receptions for over 50 yards.

While the Spartans offense did not quite find a rhythm, they did feed off their defense in the second quarter to get a little momentum going. Khari Willis pulled down an interception to turn the momentum defensively midway through the quarter and then Scott promptly pulled in a screen pass and took it to the door step of the goal line on the very next offensive play. Lewerke eventually found Cody White over the middle for the touchdown and that score seemed to give the crowd a bit of a sigh of relief.

Utah State answered right back with a 72 yard drive as the teams traded scores though in a rather back-and-forth second frame that featured three lead changes. The Aggies were in a similar position last season when they hung around with Wisconsin on the road for a half but eventually were blown out after the break.

Could that happen again in East Lansing? The Spartans certainly hope so but it’s pretty clear they’ll need to clear up quite a bit at halftime if that’s to be the case or else we could be in store for our first major upset of the season given the way both sides are playing in this one.