COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Baylor at Kansas State
Getty Images

Theft of video game consoles led to Baylor DT’s dismissal

By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

And now we know a lot more of the rest of the story.

Thursday night, Baylor announced that Micheal Johnson had been dismissed from the football program for violations of unspecified team rules.  According to KWTX-TV, Johnson’s dismissal was preceded by an arrest on a charge of theft over $750 but under $2,500.

From the television station’s report:

Johnson confessed to taking and pawning four of the five game consoles reported missing from the Highers Athletic Complex, a total of $1,199.96, according to an affidavit.

A university representative reported the crime to Baylor PD on Aug. 23, and an investigator determined the consoles were stolen between April 19 and July 20, the affidavit said.

It goes on to say the consoles were reported on “Leads Online” as pawned by Micheal Johnson.

Over the past two seasons, Johnson played in 15 games for the Bears, starting one of those contests.  The Missouri City, Tex., product was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2016.  Only one defensive lineman in the Bears’ class that year was rated higher than Johnson.

UCF, UTEP, Pac-12 streak into new season, albeit not all in the same direction

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With the first full weekend of the 2018 college football season upon us, it’s time to bare down, strip away all the other nonsense and get to the meat of this post: streakers.

2017 national champion UCF* entered this season with the nation’s longest winning streak at 13 in a row. Thanks to Thursday’s thrashing of overmatched UConn, that streak now stands at 14 straight as Central Florida hasn’t dropped a game since a 31-13 Cure Bowl loss to Arkansas State on Dec. 17, 2016.

The only other FBS team with a double-digit winning streak at the moment is Lane Kiffin‘s FAU Owls, which have won 10 in a row after starting out the 2017 season 1-3. Northwestern, which dropped Purdue Thursday night, owns the longest Power Five plus streak at nine straight. The second-longest Power Five winning streak? Ohio State’s five in a row.

Troy, it should be mentioned since we’re here and all, has won seven straight for the fourth-longest winning streak in the country and second-longest amongst Group of Five teams.

Conversely, UTEP, which faces FCS Northern Arizona tonight, carries the burden of the nation’s longest losing streak at 12 straight. Four other FBS teams have double-digit streaks entering the new season — Kansas (11), Illinois (10) and Oregon State (10).

And then, bless their hearts, there’s the poor Pac-12.

Prior to Friday night’s action, 11 of the 12 schools in that Left Coast conference had entered the season on at least a one-game losing streak. Utah, which beat FCS Weber State Thursday night to stretch its winning streak to three games, was the only member of the conference that trundled its way into the 2018 season on a non-losing streak.

There was some good news on the losing streak front for the league Friday as both Stanford (31-10 over San Diego State) and Colorado (beatdown of in-state rival Colorado State) won last night, snapping losing streaks of two and three straight, respectively.

One final conference note: Alabama has the longest current winning streak in the SEC. While the reigning national champions holding that honor isn’t exactly a surprise, the fact that it’s a mere two in a row, and no other SEC team can even match it let alone top it, certainly raises an eyebrow.  Or at least an eyelash.

(*Don’t blame me, blame the NCAA and its 2018 FBS Records Book.)

No. 6 Washington to be without LT Trey Adams vs. No. 9 Auburn

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 11:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Just like he ended the 2017 season, Trey Adams is going to begin the 2018 season on the sidelines.

Citing multiple sources, the Seattle Times reported Saturday morning that Adams will not play as No. 6 Washington takes on No. 9 Auburn later on today.  The starting left tackle has been battling a bad back and didn’t even make the trip to Atlanta.

Adams, a preseason All-American, missed the last five games of the 2017 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee last October.

While Jared Hilbers is listed as Adams’ backup, starting guard Luke Wattenberg is expected to slide over to tackle.  It was Wattenberg who started the remainder of the season at left tackle after Adams went down with the injury.

Miami suspends backup QB N’Kosi Perry for opener

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 14 Miami Spring Game
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 10:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The U will unexpectedly be down a signal-caller when it kicks off the 2018 season later on today.

Miami announced via a press release Saturday morning that N’Kosi Perry has been suspended by Mark Richt for the opener against LSU and did not make the trip with the rest of the team to Arlington, Tex.  The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

This should be just a one-game suspension as the redshirt freshman quarterback is expected to be available for the Week 2 matchup with FCS Savannah State next weekend.

“We took some disciplinary action with N’Kosi but he has since responded well and made some positive changes,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is in good standing going forward and we look forward to seeing him dress for our home opener, and through the rest of the season.”

With Perry sidelined, redshirt freshman Cade Weldon will serve as starter Malik Rozier‘s primary backup.

Perry was a four-star 2017 signee who was listed as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback on 247Sports.com’s composite board. The Ocala, Fla., native took a redshirt for his true freshman season.

Texas Tech’s famed Fearless Champion mascot sidelined for at least two games in Lubbock

Arizona State v Texas Tech
Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 8:38 AM EDT
2 Comments

The injury bug in college football isn’t limited to just the playing members of a program.

Texas Tech’s iconic live animal mascot, the horse named Fearless Champion, could be sidelined for a period of 6-8 weeks because of a leg injury, the university announced in a press release this week. Per the release, “the injury occurred while the Masked Rider and Fearless Champion were making an on-campus appearance” earlier this month.

The 13-year-old Quarter Horse gelding will definitely miss two games — the Sept. 8 home opener against Lamar and the Sept. 15 game home game versus Houston. Tech opens the season today against Ole Miss in Houston, so Fearless Champion wasn’t scheduled to make an entrance with the team.

The earliest the horse would rejoin the pregame and in-game festivities would be the Sept. 29 West Virginia game in Lubbock.

“The Masked Rider is one of the most iconic traditions of our university,” said Stephanie Rhode, director of the Texas Tech Spirit Program, in a statement. “We are confident that Fearless Champion will be back soon to continue promoting the Texas Tech spirit all Red Raiders know and love.”

Fearless Champion has served as the live animal mascot for the Red Raiders since 2012.