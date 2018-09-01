Three starters among five indefinitely suspended by Illinois

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This isn’t exactly the optimal way to start a new season.

Just prior to kicking off 2018 against Kent State in the opener, Illinois announced that five players — tight end Lou Dorsey, wide receiver Carmoni Green, cornerback Nate Hobbs, defensive tackle Deon Pate and safety Bennett Williams — have been indefinitely suspended by head coach Lovie Smith. The only reason given for the suspensions was the standard unspecified violations of team rules.

The punitive measures are significant as Dorsey, Hobbs and Williams are all starters.

Dorsey and Williams (pictured) were both standouts as freshmen last season, the latter a Freshman All-American and the former a Big Ten All-Freshman team member. Williams led the Fighting Illini in interceptions with three and started seven games. Dorsey led the team in receiving touchdowns with three and yards per catch at an even 18; was second in receiving yards with 395; and fourth in receptions with 22.

Hobbs also shined in his first season in Champaign, starting 10 games and earning All-Freshman conference honors as well.

Green, a sophomore, caught eight passes for 75 yards in 2017. Pate took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.