WATCH: Maryland honors the late Jordan McNair with 10-man delay of game penalty

Jordan McNair is gone, but he’s far from forgotten.
The 19-year-old Maryland offensive lineman collapsed during a football workout in late May and died two weeks later because of what the family called heatstroke. The football program had previously announced that they would honor McNair’s memory by wearing a No. 79 decal on their helmets throughout the 2018 season.
As that season kicked off Saturday afternoon, the Terrapins further honored their fallen teammate as, on their first play from scrimmage in the opener against Texas, they lined up in a 10-man formation with the right guard spot left vacant. The Terps then allowed the play clock to run out, drawing a flag for delay of game.
Showing their class, the Longhorns declined to take the penalty and the five-yard walk-off it would’ve brought.
Head coach D.J. Durkin, two members of the training staff and head strength & conditioning coach Rick Court were placed on administrative leave in early August after a bombshell report alleged mishandling of McNair’s medical event that preceded his death as well as a toxic culture within the football program. Court’s resignation was announced a short time later, while Durkin and the training staff members remain on leave.
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is serving as interim head coach until Durkin’s fate is decided. That decision is expected at some point in the next couple of weeks or so.
Maryland looked to be in prime position to make it a second straight year with a season-opening victory over the Texas Longhorns, but the Terrapins have to regroup after letting a 24-7 lead nearly vanish before halftime. Texas missed on a two-point conversion attempt in the final minute of the half after a late touchdown pass from Sam Ehlinger to Collin Johnson. Maryland leads Texas, 24-22, at halftime.
Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones has rushed for a 28-yard touchdown and tossed a 20-yard touchdown. He is the first FBS freshman to accomplish that trifecta since Marcus Mariota did it with Oregon. Of course, Mariota was a quarterback and not a wide receiver.
Texas was called for five penalties in the first half, including a targeting call on Gary Johnson that resulted in an ejection. But while things did not start well for Texas, the Longhorns chipped away and cut into a 24-7 deficit. A Keontay Ingram touchdown run in the second quarter seemed to help turn the game in favor of Texas. The defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back quickly, but Texas had to punt away. The punt pinned Maryland down against its own goal line, which led to a free two points for the defense when Maryland botched a handoff on third down.
The safety made it a one-score game and Texas, and the Longhorns continued to capitalize on the safety by scoring a late touchdown in the final minute of the half.
We’ll see if Maryland can get it back together or if Texas can keep this going after a break in the action.
No. 7 Oklahoma wasted no time in establishing dominance over Florida Atlantic in the early afternoon time slot, scoring 28 points in the first quarter in just over five minutes. Rodney Anderson has rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns (one run from 65 yards and another from 30) as the Sooners lead FAU 42-0 at halftime.
Kyler Murray completed all four of his pass attempts in the first quarter for 121 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 17 yards on two rushing attempts. He reached halftime having thrown for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns while tacking on a few more rushing yards. The new starting quarterback for Oklahoma has fit right in with the offense and has shown no problem trying to replace Mayfield. On Oklahoma’s second possession, Murray completed a 65-yard pass to Lee Morris for a quick touchdown.
Oklahoma’s defense has had little trouble matching up and causing problems for FAU’s offense. One of the only miscues on the day for Oklahoma may have been a missed field goal, but Oklahoma was up 35-0 by the time that happened in the second quarter anyway. The Sooners have doubled up FAU in first downs and are out-gaining the Owls by nearly 300 yards of offense.
The bulk of the damage may have been done to FAU in the first half. But even if Lincoln Riley calls off the horses a bit in the second half, FAU has a lot of work to do just to make this competitive.
This isn’t exactly the optimal way to start a new season.
Just prior to kicking off 2018 against Kent State in the opener, Illinois announced that five players — tight end Lou Dorsey, wide receiver Carmoni Green, cornerback Nate Hobbs, defensive tackle Deon Pate and safety Bennett Williams — have been indefinitely suspended by head coach Lovie Smith. The only reason given for the suspensions was the standard unspecified violations of team rules.
The punitive measures are significant as Dorsey, Hobbs and Williams are all starters.
Dorsey and Williams (pictured) were both standouts as freshmen last season, the latter a Freshman All-American and the former a Big Ten All-Freshman team member. Williams led the Fighting Illini in interceptions with three and started seven games. Dorsey led the team in receiving touchdowns with three and yards per catch at an even 18; was second in receiving yards with 395; and fourth in receptions with 22.
Hobbs also shined in his first season in Champaign, starting 10 games and earning All-Freshman conference honors as well.
Green, a sophomore, caught eight passes for 75 yards in 2017. Pate took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.
Cincinnati will be down a rather significant piece of its offense as it kicks off a new season.
According to ESPN‘s College GameDay show, Gerrid Doaks will be on the sidelines when Cincinnati takes the field for tonight’s opener against UCLA. The running back has been hampered throughout summer camp with an unspecified injury.
As of yet, there’s been no official word from the football program on Doaks’ status for the game.
As a redshirt freshman last season, Doaks’ 513 yards on the ground led the Bearcats while his two rushing touchdowns were third on the team. Doaks also added 135 yards and another touchdown on 14 receptions coming out of the backfield.
With Doaks sidelined and Mike Boone (463 yards in 2017) off to the NFL, Michael Warren and his 324 yards last season will be the most of any returning rusher on the field Saturday night for the Bearcats.