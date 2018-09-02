Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Did any Group of Five conference make a statement in Week 1?

By Kevin McGuireSep 2, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

OK, so the bragging rights between the power conferences after one full weekend of college football may draw more interest and debate, but what about the Group of Five? Non-conference matchups in the first few weeks of the season may actually have more riding on the outcomes for Group of Five conferences than they do the power conferences. With just one spot guaranteed to the highest-ranked champion of the Group of Five conferences — the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West Conference, and the Sun Belt Conference — the race to win a seat at the New Years Six bowl lineup is already underway for the non-power conferences.

So, which conference is off to the best start as a whole? It just might be the conference that claims to be the nation’s sixth power conference.

The AAC went 5-4 this weekend to be the only G5 conference to go over .500 through Saturday’s games (East Carolina is playing today against North Carolina A&T). That 5-4 mark includes breaking even against power conference competition. The AAC was the only non-power conference to grab a win against a power conference opponent thanks to Cincinnati spoiling the debut of Chip Kelly at UCLA Saturday night. The conference had a rough opening weekend though with Navy, SMU, and Tulane all taking losses and Temple being upset at home by FCS Villanova. At least UCF and Memphis performed as expected, there were some demoralizing losses for the conference. We’ll see how that plays out down the line.

Conference USA went 6-8, but all six of the wins came against FCS opponents. Conference USA was 0-5 against power conferences, lacking a signature win for the conference as a result. Two of the conference’s losses came on the road against Wisconsin (Western Kentucky) and Oklahoma (FAU), which is understandable, but Old Dominion getting blown out on the road against Liberty in Liberty’s first FBS game in program history was not a great look. UTEP losing by 20 at home against FCS Northern Arizona also does not sit well for the conference. Conference USA is one of two Group of Five conferences yet to place a team in the New Years Six bowl lineup under the current format.

The other is the Sun Belt Conference, which nearly landed the win of the weekend for non-power conferences. Appalachian State gave it a serious run but could not escape Penn State with a road win against a top 10 team that could have shaken up the entire Group of Five race right out of the blocks.  Instead, the Sun Belt went 5-5 overall, with all five wins coming against FCS opponents and a mark of 0-3 against power conferences. A few of those wins against FCS squads were nailbiters as well (Georgia State, UL Monroe), and Troy ended up getting blown out at home by Boise State of the Mountain West Conference.

Like UCF (and Memphis or Houston), Boise State is perceived as the flag-waving program for the Mountain West in 2018. The Broncos got their season off to a great start with their road win against the Trojans, but the conference overall had a bit of an underwhelming result this weekend. The Mountain West was 6-6 in games, but just 2-5 against FBS opponents and 0-5 against power conferences. While Boise State and Hawaii looked solid, the conference as a whole will look to improve their results if the conference is going to have a solid chance to send its champion back to the New Years Six ahead of the AAC.

And then there is the MAC, two years removed from sending its champ to the Cotton Bowl. It was a rough weekend for the MAC, with a record of 0-6 against FBS opponents and loading up on five wins against FCS foes.

Which conference had the best Week 1 (so far)?

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 2, 2018, 12:18 PM EDT
2 Comments

There are still a few more games to go before we can officially close the books on Week 1 of the college football season, but it is never too early to begin looking at conference bragging rights, right?

The SEC will be proud to remind you the conference went 12-1 in Week 1, highlighted by No. 1 Alabama dominating Louisville in Orlando and Ole Miss picking up a fun neutral site victory against Texas Tech in Houston. But half of those wins came against FCS competition, which conferences use to stack the win column (hopefully). But going 3-1 against power conference competition this weekend is what helps strengthen the SEC’s argument to having the most successful Week 1 among their power conference peers. Tennessee took the lone blemish in the loss column for the SEC against power conference opponents, losing in Charlotte against West Virginia.

So with the SEC going 1-1 against the Big 12, how exactly did the Big 12 fare? Well, not particularly great.

Oklahoma left no doubt against FAU, and West Virginia easily took care of business against the Vols. But the Big 12 saw Kansas lose to an FCS program and Kansas State avoided suffering a similar fate. The Big 12 went 6-3 in Week 1 but just 2-2 against FBS competition and 1-2 against power conference opposition with a split against the SEC and Texas taking a loss against the Big Ten’s Maryland. So, aside from Oklahoma and West Virginia, the Big 12 has left some room for improvement.

The Big Ten can make a claim to having the most successful Week 1. Throwing aside a conference matchup between Northwestern and Purdue, which turned out to be very entertaining on Thursday night, the Big Ten went 10-1 this weekend. The only loss was taken by Michigan on the road against Notre Dame on Saturday night, although there were some close calls. Penn State avoided losing at home to Appalachian State and Michigan State managed to avoid an upset at home against Utah State on Friday night. Illinois took a while to get going against a woeful Kent State program, but a win’s a win. Of note, the Big Ten was the only conference to play all of their game against FBS opponents in Week 1, but the Big Ten played just three of those games against another power conference opponent (not including the Big Ten game between Northwestern and Purdue).

The ACC’s 9-2 record looks solid, but the conference went 0-2 against power conference opponents. Louisville drawing Alabama in Orlando was an expected loss though, even if Lamar Jackson stuck around for another year, and North Carolina making a cross-country flight to play California was a possible loss waiting to happen as well. There were some good showings from the ACC though, including Boston College smashing UMass, Syracuse showing off their offense against Western Michigan and Georgia Tech rolling at home against Alcorn State. The ACC can close out a big Week 1 on a high note with Miami taking on LSU Sunday night in Arlington and with Virginia Tech and Florida State playing a good game in ACC play on Monday night.

Lastly, there is the Pac-12. Overall, it wasn’t a horrible weekend for the Pac-12, but Washington losing to Auburn is a tough blow. The Pac-12 was 1-2 against power conference opponents, with one loss being by Oregon State losing on the road against Ohio State (a very tough task for the Beavers). The Pac-12 was 8-4 this weekend, with a 7-3 mark against FBS opponents. It was a rough weekend for the conference’s top Heisman hopefuls and lacked a signature win in non-conference play.

So, which power conference had the best Week 1? Or will Sunday night’s result between Miami and LSU be the game that decides who should have the top bragging rights in non-conference play this early in the season?

Pac-12 Heisman hopefuls had a less-than-stellar Week 1

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 2, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Coming off a disappointing bowl season, the Pac-12 looked to turn the page and begin 2018 on a high note. As a whole, the conference of champions was 8-4, including a record of 1-2 against power conference opponents. There were some highs and some lows scattered throughout. Among the possible surprising disappointments, this weekend may have been the final box score for Heisman Trophy hopefuls Bryce Love and Khalil Tate.

Love, Stanford’s running back and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2017, entered the new season as Bovada’s betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this fall, with 13/2 odds. After rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns last season though, teams will look to clamp down on him a little bit more this season. San Diego State did just that in their Friday night season opener on The Farm. Although Stanford won, 31-10, Love only managed to carry the ball for 29 yards on 18 carries, and he caught three passes for 18 yards. Love, a year after scoring a rushing touchdown in all but one game he played, was held out of the end zone in the season opener. Last year, in a loss to San Diego State, Love rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Is this a sign of what is to come from opposing defenses playing Stanford this season? We’ll see. Next up for Love is a big early-season matchup on national television against USC.

Late last night, against BYU, Arizona’s dynamic QB Khalil Tate (12/1 Heisman odds) ushered in the Kevin Sumlin era with a 28-23 setback at home, and Tate’s final line left room for some improvement as well. Tate completed 17-of-34 passes on an erratic night for 197 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 14 yards on eight rushing attempts. It was the lowest rushing total for Tate in his time at Arizona since back-to-back games against Colorado and Oregon State toward the end of the 2016 season as a backup. Credit BYU for not allowing Tate to get in a rhythm, but that was not the kind of performance that Heisman Trophy voters with a ballot may have wanted to stay up late to see.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning (25/1) had the toughest draw among the Pac-12’s top Heisman favorites according to the oddsmakers at the start of the season. Browning had two costly turnovers against a ferocious Auburn defense in Atlanta, and Browning and the Huskies returned home with a tough loss to open the season.

It has only been one week, and even Heisman Trophy winners have been known to have one letdown performance at times, so it would be unwise to rule out Love or Tate in the Heisman picture after just one full weekend of college football. There was a possible bright spot, however, with Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (30/1) helping Oregon shrug off a slow start against Bowling Green and celebrate a 58-24 win against the Falcons in Eugene. Herbert completed just 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 281 yards and five touchdowns, and he added 41 rushing yards and a touchdown to help overcome his two interceptions thrown.

Among the Pac-12’s finest, Herbert had the best opening weekend as far as the Heisman race is concerned, but this race is barely even just begun. If a Heisman Trophy cannot be won in early September, then it should not be lost in the first full weekend of college football either.

Kevin Sumlin era gets off to tough start as BYU holds off Arizona in second half

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 2, 2018, 2:15 AM EDT
3 Comments

It was in many ways a season of change for both Arizona and BYU this year. The former swapped out coaching staffs completely while the latter re-tooled and notably hired a new offensive coordinator. We’re just one week into the young season so it can be easy to overreact but it sure seems like the Cougars have figured a few things out while the Wildcats are back at the drawing board.

Following a slow start on both sides early, BYU exploded out of the locker room and scored three straight touchdowns to begin the second half before holding off a late charge from Arizona on Saturday night to win 28-23 and ruin the debut of Kevin Sumlin down in Tucson.

Veteran quarterback Tanner Mangum threw for 209 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars looked vastly better on the offensive end after having one of the worst seasons in school history on that side of the ball. The senior completed nine straight passes at one point during the team’s second half outburst and he effectively spread the ball around to 10 different receivers in the game. His ability to go downfield helped open things up in the run game as BYU’s offensive line started to really open up some running lanes for Squally Canada, who finished with 98 yards on the ground and managed three trips to the end zone.

The defense was also a factor for the visitors, as they applied plenty of pressure and did a good job at the line of scrimmage too. Though there was only one sack for BYU, the team forced four hurries and generally kept Khalil Tate bottled up.

Speaking of the Arizona quarterback, one of the preseason Heisman favorites looked almost handcuffed in Sumlin’s new offense and failed to get much of anything going — certainly not any of the dazzling long runs we became used to last year. He finished with 197 yards and a touchdown through the air and hardly called his number on the ground either with just 14 yards on only eight carries. JJ Taylor broke off a handful of runs and recorded 85 yards rushing (plus a score) but the entire unit never did seem to click and averaged under five yards a play.

The performance is sure to elicit some grumbling out of the Wildcats fan base, who had high hopes coming into 2018 with Sumlin taking over the program but had to wonder what the coaching staff has been doing the past few months after keeping their playmaker in the pocket launching passes down field without much accuracy. Sustaining drives was a real issue in the game until the final few minutes and the schedule doesn’t get much easier either with a trip to Houston to face Ed Oliver looming for the team.

It was an encouraging game for BYU however, as the team looked much improved on both sides of the ball and perhaps far more capable of handling the tough upcoming slate better than expected. The defense can hang their hat on containing one of the game’s top quarterback and the offense looked surprisingly potent with a few new weapons. It’s cause for celebration in Provo deep into the night and cause for lament at Arizona as the Cougars leave town with a win.

Mother Nature delays Scott Frost’s coaching debut at Nebraska

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 2, 2018, 12:39 AM EDT
7 Comments

The Cornhusker State was more than ready for a prodigal son’s gameday return to Lincoln.  Mother Nature, however, had other plans.

As scheduled, Nebraska kicked off its season opener against Akron in Lincoln at shortly after 8 p.m. ET. That opening kickoff, as it turned out, was literally the only play of the game as, after Nebraska took the touchback, play was halted because of lightning strikes in the area.

After a nearly three-hour delay, and as even more severe weather moved in, it was confirmed that the Cornhuskers’ season opener would not be played as scheduled.  In fact, it appears it won’t be played at all.

Nebraska’s game with Akron has been cancelled and the Huskers will open the 2018 [season] against Colorado next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Any adjustments to the 2018 football schedule will be announced at a later date. Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets from tonight’s game.

Following his undefeated 2017 run at UCF, Scott Frost was named as Nebraska’s head coach in December of last year.  Born and raised in the state of Nebraska, Frost played his college football for the Cornhuskers and was a quarterback for two national championship teams.

Frost’s hiring had made Saturday’s game one of the most anticipated home openers in recent memory for Nebraska.