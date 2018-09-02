Getty Images

Kevin Sumlin era gets off to tough start as BYU holds off Arizona in second half

By Bryan FischerSep 2, 2018, 2:15 AM EDT
It was in many ways a season of change for both Arizona and BYU this year. The former swapped out coaching staffs completely while the latter re-tooled and notably hired a new offensive coordinator. We’re just one week into the young season so it can be easy to overreact but it sure seems like the Cougars have figured a few things out while the Wildcats are back at the drawing board.

Following a slow start on both sides early, BYU exploded out of the locker room and scored three straight touchdowns to begin the second half before holding off a late charge from Arizona on Saturday night to win 28-23 and ruin the debut of Kevin Sumlin down in Tucson.

Veteran quarterback Tanner Mangum threw for 209 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars looked vastly better on the offensive end after having one of the worst seasons in school history on that side of the ball. The senior completed nine straight passes at one point during the team’s second half outburst and he effectively spread the ball around to 10 different receivers in the game. His ability to go downfield helped open things up in the run game as BYU’s offensive line started to really open up some running lanes for Squally Canada, who finished with 98 yards on the ground and managed three trips to the end zone.

The defense was also a factor for the visitors, as they applied plenty of pressure and did a good job at the line of scrimmage too. Though there was only one sack for BYU, the team forced four hurries and generally kept Khalil Tate bottled up.

Speaking of the Arizona quarterback, one of the preseason Heisman favorites looked almost handcuffed in Sumlin’s new offense and failed to get much of anything going — certainly not any of the dazzling long runs we became used to last year. He finished with 197 yards and a touchdown through the air and hardly called his number on the ground either with just 14 yards on only eight carries. JJ Taylor broke off a handful of runs and recorded 85 yards rushing (plus a score) but the entire unit never did seem to click and averaged under five yards a play.

The performance is sure to elicit some grumbling out of the Wildcats fan base, who had high hopes coming into 2018 with Sumlin taking over the program but had to wonder what the coaching staff has been doing the past few months after keeping their playmaker in the pocket launching passes down field without much accuracy. Sustaining drives was a real issue in the game until the final few minutes and the schedule doesn’t get much easier either with a trip to Houston to face Ed Oliver looming for the team.

It was an encouraging game for BYU however, as the team looked much improved on both sides of the ball and perhaps far more capable of handling the tough upcoming slate better than expected. The defense can hang their hat on containing one of the game’s top quarterback and the offense looked surprisingly potent with a few new weapons. It’s cause for celebration in Provo deep into the night and cause for lament at Arizona as the Cougars leave town with a win.

By John TaylorSep 2, 2018, 12:39 AM EDT
The Cornhusker State was more than ready for a prodigal son’s gameday return to Lincoln.  Mother Nature, however, had other plans.

As scheduled, Nebraska kicked off its season opener against Akron in Lincoln at shortly after 8 p.m. ET. That opening kickoff, as it turned out, was literally the only play of the game as, after Nebraska took the touchback, play was halted because of lightning strikes in the area.

After a nearly three-hour delay, and as even more severe weather moved in, it was confirmed that the Cornhuskers’ season opener would not be played as scheduled.  In fact, it appears it won’t be played at all.

Nebraska’s game with Akron has been cancelled and the Huskers will open the 2018 [season] against Colorado next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Any adjustments to the 2018 football schedule will be announced at a later date. Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets from tonight’s game.

Following his undefeated 2017 run at UCF, Scott Frost was named as Nebraska’s head coach in December of last year.  Born and raised in the state of Nebraska, Frost played his college football for the Cornhuskers and was a quarterback for two national championship teams.

Frost’s hiring had made Saturday’s game one of the most anticipated home openers in recent memory for Nebraska.

By Bryan FischerSep 2, 2018, 12:22 AM EDT
Last season was a terrible, horrible, no good very bad year for BYU. Based on early returns at least, it appears 2018 will be slightly better.

The Cougars took an early lead before giving way to Arizona on Saturday night as the Wildcats eeked out a 10-7 edge in a game that figures to cap off a long Saturday of college football with some intrigue in the desert.

A lot of the success BYU had in the game came defensively as whopping 15 guys recorded at least one tackle in the half and the team didn’t yield much at all at the line of scrimmage. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the effort was how Kalani Sitake’s group did against Heisman favorite Khalil Tate, bottling up the elusive dual-threat quarterback by limiting him to just 128 yards and a touchdown in the air and a shocking six carries for just 11 yards. The Wildcats did muster two scoring drives in the second quarter to gain some momentum (and were solid on third down) but this certainly is a different, slower-paced look from the team with Kevin Sumlin and Noel Mazzone calling plays this season.

Speaking of new-look offenses, BYU seemed to be much more competent in that area than they were in 2017. Veteran signal-caller Tanner Mangum threw for 72 yards while tailback Squally Canada managed to find a little bit of space on the ground and rushed for 35 yards plus the team’s lone touchdown. Neither side looked super sharp at all in what turned out to a bit of a slugfest, but some halftime adjustments could make for a different story down the stretch.

While we’re used to a little #Pac12AfterDark strangeness with these late night games involving some big names, but that has not been the case so far. Hopefully the start of the third quarter will bring us a little more action and some life into this intriguing non-conference battle.

By John TaylorSep 1, 2018, 11:55 PM EDT
Just when you think Kansas has reached rock-bottom, the Jayhawks fire up the backhoe and dig a little deeper.

The statistical particulars for this game don’t really matter much, other than the final score: FCS Nicholls 26, FBS (for now) Kansas 23.  The two teams were tied at 10-all at halftime, then 20-all at the end of regulation.  A field goal on the Jayhawks’ first possession of overtime was trumped by quarterback Chase Fourcade‘s four-yard touchdown run on the Colonels’ first possession of the extra period to hand the FCS team the win.

In Lawrence.

The loss was the Jayhawks’ 12th straight, but the ineptness extends much deeper than that.

  • Kansas has won 15 games combined since the beginning of the 2010 season.
  • Kansas has won three games combined since the beginning of the 2015 season.
  • Kansas’ only win in its last 14 games came against FCS Southeast Missouri State in 2017.
  • Kansas’ last win against an FBS team came against Texas in Nov. of 2016.
  • Kansas has won nine games combined since the beginning of the 2010 season if you take away wins vs. FCS teams.
  • Kansas has lost three games to FCS teams since the beginning of the 2010 season.
  • Kansas has two seasons in its last eight in which its only win came against an FCS team (2012, 2017).

“It’s time to break the cycle. It’s not going to be easy. We’re going to need all of your help to do it. Coach [David] Beaty is our coach, and we all need to support this program, and we all need to support the young men who play the game.”

That was Jeff Long on July 11 of this year, less than a week after he was announced as KU’s new athletic director.

How much Long’s opinion of David Beaty (now 3-34 as KU’s head football coach) evolves as the Jayhawks hurtle toward yet another winless season remains to be seen. Then again, with Texas coming up on the schedule in late November, there could be a glimmer of hope that that inexorable march toward another 0-fer might be halted.

By Zach BarnettSep 1, 2018, 11:54 PM EDT
The last we saw these Crimson Tide, Tua Tagovailoa used his electrifying, unorthodox style to team with a group of young, athletic wide receivers to lead an astonishing comeback past Georgia to win the national championship. Nine months later, not much has changed. No. 1 Alabama opened the year with yet another neutral site romping, blowing out Louisville 51-14 in Orlando.

The win was Alabama’s 74th straight over an unranked opponent, an AP poll record.

Nick Saban finally, officially deemed the sophomore Hawaiian has his starting quarterback just before the top-ranked Crimson Tide kicked Saturday night, and it was immediately evident why. Alabama accepted the ball to open the game and immediately moved 65 yards in seven snaps, reaching pay dirt on an 11-yard strike from Tagovailoa to Jerry Jeudy.

The Tide’s next drive ended prematurely when a Tagovailoa connection to Devonta Smith (the fellow sophomore on the receiving end of Tagovailoa’s golden rainbow last January) ended in a fumble at the Louisville 17-yard line. No matter, Alabama forced a three-and-out and then marched 55 yards in six plays, scoring on a 9-yard Tagovailoa rush, pushing their lead to 14-0 at the 4:04 mark of the first quarter.

Louisville threatened to get on the scoreboard on the ensuing possession, but Jawon Pass was intercepted by Deionte Thompson, one of five new starters in Alabama’s defensive backfield, in the end zone. After a 25-yard return, Alabama was inside Louisville’s 10-yard line three plays later, thanks largely to a 49-yard rainbow from Tagovailoa to true freshman Jaylen WaddleNajee Harris gave Alabama a 21-0 lead three plays later.

If there was one weak point for Alabama in the first half — and you know a sect of Tide fans is looking for one — it’s that Jalen Hurts played two second quarter series and the Tide didne’t score on either of them. The junior’s two series covered a combined 52 yards but both ended in punts.

Alabama seemed content to take a 3-touchdown lead into the break, but Waddle broke free for a 31-yard punt return to the Louisville 25 with 27 ticks left in the half, and Tagovailoa returned to capitalize in the form of his second touchdown pass to Jeudy of the night with nine seconds remaining in the half, staking the Tide to a 28-0 lead at the break.

Louisville finally got on the board at the 6:27 mark of the third quarter when Jawon Pass found tight end Kemari Averett for a 12-yard touchdown pass, but the Cardinals never seriously threatened the Tide. Josh Jacobs scored twice for Alabama in the second half, first on an 18-yard rush, then on a 77-yard kickoff return, and Shyheim Carter pushed the Tide over the half-a-hundred mark with a 45-yard pick six midway through the fourth quarter. Pass again connected with Averett for an 8-yard score to complete the scoring with 1:55 to play.