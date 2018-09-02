Getty Images

Nebraska AD Bill Moos addresses Akron game cancellation, alludes to possible rescheduling

By Zach Barnett Sep 2, 2018
1 Comment

The most disappointed fans in college football who didn’t lose on Saturday were in Lincoln, Neb., where Huskers fans were sentenced to wait another week to see Scott Frost‘s long-awaited Big Red coaching debut.

Nebraska’s scheduled opener with Akron was rained — or more like thundered — out with no make up scheduled.

On Sunday, Nebraska AD Bill Moos released a statement explaining why the game was canceled, why no Sunday re-do was possible and whether or not the Huskers could get a 12th game on the schedule on such short notice.

For what it’s worth, Nebraska is off on Oct. 27; Akron plays Central Michigan that date. Akron is off Sept. 29; Nebraska hosts Purdue that day. Both teams are presumably free on Dec. 1, but that date figures to only be used if one side (cough, Nebraska) needs a sixth win to reach bowl eligibility.

Nebraska opens the Frost era against Colorado on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), while Akron hosts Morgan State (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

Report: Nick Saban apologizes to ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor

By Zach Barnett Sep 2, 2018
5 Comments

Given that the game was over in the first quarter, the story from last night’s 51-14 demolition of Louisville by No. 1 Alabama was Nick Saban outburst toward ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor.

As the two gathered for the standard post-game interview, Taylor led off with a completely fair and totally obvious question about Tua Tagovailoa. Alabama kept its quarterback decision secret until kickoff — camera shots indicated not even Tagovailoa’s parents knew their son would get the nod — even though the decision was obvious to pretty much everyone once Tagovailoa’s rainbow found Devonta Smith‘s hands in overtime of the Tide’s national championship win over Georgia in January. Heck, the story out of Alabama’s fall camp was Jalen Hurts saying the Alabama coaches had conceded the job to Tagovailoa in the spring.

So after Tagovailoa made good on his first career start by completing 12-of-16 passes for 227 yards with two touchdown (plus another on the ground), Taylor naturally wanted to lead the interview asking Saban about that performance. “What answers did you find about your quarterbacks?” was the exact wording of her question.

“I still like both guys, I think both guys are good players. I think both guys can help our team,” Saban said. “So why do you continually try to say something that doesn’t respect one of them. I’m not going to, so quit asking.”

ESPN’s Chris Fowler defended Taylor on Twitter, and Taylor seized the moment to revel in the moment.

According to James Miller, Saban called Taylor Saturday night to apologize. The author of the oral histories on ESPN, “Saturday Night Live” and the CAA agency, Miller produced a narrative podcast on Saban’s rise through the coaching ranks, so the sourcing on this one was probably pretty good.

All in all, the Saturday night brouhaha was a minor controversy, though Saban did act unprofessionally — and honestly — to a fair question, so an apology was warranted.

Clemson preparing for road trip to Texas A&M as nearly 2-TD favorite, and other early line notes

By Kevin McGuire Sep 2, 2018
1 Comment

The early lines for Week 2 of the college football season are seeing some big numbers for your wagering consideration. Among the favorites in some of the most notable games on the schedule include Clemson, Georgia, and Stanford.

Clemson opened as a 13.5-point favorite for their road game at Texas A&M. The Tigers began the season as a national title favorite, so being favored on the road against the Aggies is hardly a surprise, especially after the warm-up test the Tigers had on Saturday. There are few flaws to nitpick with Clemson, whereas this will be a true measuring stick game for the dawn of the Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M. Having pretty good familiarity with his old division rivals should lead to Texas A&M knowing what to expect, but the manpower Clemson has over the Aggies right now may not make for a good matchup for the Aggies in College Station. Still, this spread may be one to keep an eye on in the next few days.

Staying in the SEC, Georgia opens as a 10-point favorite on the road in a key early-season SEC East battle at South Carolina. In the same division, Florida opened as a 15-point favorite against Kentucky.

Some other lines to take note should include Mississippi State arriving at Kansas State as a six-point favorite. Joe Moorhead had an easy going in his head coach debut with the Bulldogs and Week 2 will likely be the season debut of Nick Fitzgerald. Kansas State just had to scratch together a win against an FCS opponent so the Bulldogs may end up seeing that line swing a little more in their favor.

Here are some of the initial lines, broken down by conference (note: not all games have been listed as of the time of this post, including Oklahoma-UCLA):

Iowa State: Not likely Cyclones reschedule postponed game

By Kevin McGuire Sep 2, 2018
Leave a comment

Saturday’s full slate of college football had a number of games postponed due to weather concerns. Iowa State was among the schools having to scrap their regularly scheduled game against South Dakota State, and it looks as though that game will not be rescheduled.

In a letter to Iowa State fans, Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard explained the process and line of thinking that led to the cancellation of Saturday’s game against the FCS opponent, why it was not moved to Sunday, and suggested it may not be made up at all due to scheduling conflicts the rest of the year.

“It does not appear we will be able to reschedule our game with South Dakota State,” Pollard said in his letter. “The team’s bye weeks are on different weeks so we cannot reschedule the game during the regular season. The only week that could work is Dec. 1.  Needless to say, both of our teams hope to be playing that weekend.”

That does not necessarily rule out the possibility of a makeup game. Instead, it moves forward with the optimistic line of thinking both programs have to pursue a shot at a conference title at the end of the year. Scheduling a game now for that weekend would leave a message that neither program expects to play that weekend. Pollard went on to suggest Iowa State is already looking to see if there is a possible opponent to be scheduled at the last minute for a makeup game, but stresses that is dependant on finding an opponent in the same position with a schedule that works without having to make any additional changes.

“The challenge is the opponent would need to be available to play (not scheduled to play on one of those dates) and eligible to play (either experienced a cancellation or did not schedule a full slate of games this year),” Pollard explained. “Needless to say it will be difficult to find an opponent that meets those requirements and is interested in coming to Ames.”

The risk of playing an 11-game schedule is it leaves programs one less opportunity to reach the six-win mark to qualify for postseason play in a bowl game. Many programs schedule games against FCS opponents with the expectation they will make for an easy win to rely on in the standings, so not being able to play South Dakota State is something that could, potentially, come back to haunt Iowa State. If the Cyclones only manage to win five games this season, that would put them in jeopardy for postseason play, although a waiver for an exemption given the circumstances could always be filed.

Iowa State is not alone in that situation, of course. Nebraska also scrapped a game against Akron on Saturday night. The Huskers may already have had a hard enough time getting to six wins with a challenging schedule this season, and losing out on a likely win against Akron could make for a steeper challenge to get to the postseason.

WVU QB Will Grier, Notre Dame's Khalid Kareem win weekly Walter Camp honors

By Kevin McGuire Sep 2, 2018
Leave a comment

There may be a couple more games still to play in Week 1, but the Walter Camp Football Foundation has no time to waste in naming its weekly players of the week. The first recipients of the foundation’s offensive and defensive player of the week awards are West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem, respectively.

Grier was instrumental in leading West Virginia to a 40-14 victory over Tennessee in a neutral site game in Charlotte. Grier passed for 429 yards and five touchdowns in the win, proving why many have labeled him as one of West Virginia’s top Heisman Trophy candidates in years, and most certainly since joining the Big 12. As noted by the Walter Camp Football Foundation press release, Grier spread the ball around to by completing at least one pass to 11 different Mountaineer receivers.

Notre Dame’s Kareem led a feisty defensive attack in a season-opening win against Michigan on Saturday night in South Bend. Kareem recorded seven tackles and two sacks against the Wolverines in a 24-17 victory. He was a key player in helping to ensure Notre Dame would not allow for Michigan’s offense to get off on the right foot with a new quarterback and new optimism for the 2018 season.