Which conference had the best Week 1 (so far)?

By Kevin McGuireSep 2, 2018, 12:18 PM EDT


There are still a few more games to go before we can officially close the books on Week 1 of the college football season, but it is never too early to begin looking at conference bragging rights, right?

The SEC will be proud to remind you the conference went 12-1 in Week 1, highlighted by No. 1 Alabama dominating Louisville in Orlando and Ole Miss picking up a fun neutral site victory against Texas Tech in Houston. But half of those wins came against FCS competition, which conferences use to stack the win column (hopefully). But going 3-1 against power conference competition this weekend is what helps strengthen the SEC’s argument to having the most successful Week 1 among their power conference peers. Tennessee took the lone blemish in the loss column for the SEC against power conference opponents, losing in Charlotte against West Virginia.

So with the SEC going 1-1 against the Big 12, how exactly did the Big 12 fare? Well, not particularly great.

Oklahoma left no doubt against FAU, and West Virginia easily took care of business against the Vols. But the Big 12 saw Kansas lose to an FCS program and Kansas State avoided suffering a similar fate. The Big 12 went 6-3 in Week 1 but just 2-2 against FBS competition and 1-2 against power conference opposition with a split against the SEC and Texas taking a loss against the Big Ten’s Maryland. So, aside from Oklahoma and West Virginia, the Big 12 has left some room for improvement.

The Big Ten can make a claim to having the most successful Week 1. Throwing aside a conference matchup between Northwestern and Purdue, which turned out to be very entertaining on Thursday night, the Big Ten went 10-1 this weekend. The only loss was taken by Michigan on the road against Notre Dame on Saturday night, although there were some close calls. Penn State avoided losing at home to Appalachian State and Michigan State managed to avoid an upset at home against Utah State on Friday night. Illinois took a while to get going against a woeful Kent State program, but a win’s a win. Of note, the Big Ten was the only conference to play all of their game against FBS opponents in Week 1, but the Big Ten played just three of those games against another power conference opponent (not including the Big Ten game between Northwestern and Purdue).

The ACC’s 9-2 record looks solid, but the conference went 0-2 against power conference opponents. Louisville drawing Alabama in Orlando was an expected loss though, even if Lamar Jackson stuck around for another year, and North Carolina making a cross-country flight to play California was a possible loss waiting to happen as well. There were some good showings from the ACC though, including Boston College smashing UMass, Syracuse showing off their offense against Western Michigan and Georgia Tech rolling at home against Alcorn State. The ACC can close out a big Week 1 on a high note with Miami taking on LSU Sunday night in Arlington and with Virginia Tech and Florida State playing a good game in ACC play on Monday night.

Lastly, there is the Pac-12. Overall, it wasn’t a horrible weekend for the Pac-12, but Washington losing to Auburn is a tough blow. The Pac-12 was 1-2 against power conference opponents, with one loss being by Oregon State losing on the road against Ohio State (a very tough task for the Beavers). The Pac-12 was 8-4 this weekend, with a 7-3 mark against FBS opponents. It was a rough weekend for the conference’s top Heisman hopefuls and lacked a signature win in non-conference play.

So, which power conference had the best Week 1? Or will Sunday night’s result between Miami and LSU be the game that decides who should have the top bragging rights in non-conference play this early in the season?

Pac-12 Heisman hopefuls had a less-than-stellar Week 1

By Kevin McGuireSep 2, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT


Coming off a disappointing bowl season, the Pac-12 looked to turn the page and begin 2018 on a high note. As a whole, the conference of champions was 8-4, including a record of 1-2 against power conference opponents. There were some highs and some lows scattered throughout. Among the possible surprising disappointments, this weekend may have been the final box score for Heisman Trophy hopefuls Bryce Love and Khalil Tate.

Love, Stanford’s running back and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2017, entered the new season as Bovada’s betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this fall, with 13/2 odds. After rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns last season though, teams will look to clamp down on him a little bit more this season. San Diego State did just that in their Friday night season opener on The Farm. Although Stanford won, 31-10, Love only managed to carry the ball for 29 yards on 18 carries, and he caught three passes for 18 yards. Love, a year after scoring a rushing touchdown in all but one game he played, was held out of the end zone in the season opener. Last year, in a loss to San Diego State, Love rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Is this a sign of what is to come from opposing defenses playing Stanford this season? We’ll see. Next up for Love is a big early-season matchup on national television against USC.

Late last night, against BYU, Arizona’s dynamic QB Khalil Tate (12/1 Heisman odds) ushered in the Kevin Sumlin era with a 28-23 setback at home, and Tate’s final line left room for some improvement as well. Tate completed 17-of-34 passes on an erratic night for 197 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 14 yards on eight rushing attempts. It was the lowest rushing total for Tate in his time at Arizona since back-to-back games against Colorado and Oregon State toward the end of the 2016 season as a backup. Credit BYU for not allowing Tate to get in a rhythm, but that was not the kind of performance that Heisman Trophy voters with a ballot may have wanted to stay up late to see.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning (25/1) had the toughest draw among the Pac-12’s top Heisman favorites according to the oddsmakers at the start of the season. Browning had two costly turnovers against a ferocious Auburn defense in Atlanta, and Browning and the Huskies returned home with a tough loss to open the season.

It has only been one week, and even Heisman Trophy winners have been known to have one letdown performance at times, so it would be unwise to rule out Love or Tate in the Heisman picture after just one full weekend of college football. There was a possible bright spot, however, with Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (30/1) helping Oregon shrug off a slow start against Bowling Green and celebrate a 58-24 win against the Falcons in Eugene. Herbert completed just 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 281 yards and five touchdowns, and he added 41 rushing yards and a touchdown to help overcome his two interceptions thrown.

Among the Pac-12’s finest, Herbert had the best opening weekend as far as the Heisman race is concerned, but this race is barely even just begun. If a Heisman Trophy cannot be won in early September, then it should not be lost in the first full weekend of college football either.

Kevin Sumlin era gets off to tough start as BYU holds off Arizona in second half

By Bryan FischerSep 2, 2018, 2:15 AM EDT


It was in many ways a season of change for both Arizona and BYU this year. The former swapped out coaching staffs completely while the latter re-tooled and notably hired a new offensive coordinator. We’re just one week into the young season so it can be easy to overreact but it sure seems like the Cougars have figured a few things out while the Wildcats are back at the drawing board.

Following a slow start on both sides early, BYU exploded out of the locker room and scored three straight touchdowns to begin the second half before holding off a late charge from Arizona on Saturday night to win 28-23 and ruin the debut of Kevin Sumlin down in Tucson.

Veteran quarterback Tanner Mangum threw for 209 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars looked vastly better on the offensive end after having one of the worst seasons in school history on that side of the ball. The senior completed nine straight passes at one point during the team’s second half outburst and he effectively spread the ball around to 10 different receivers in the game. His ability to go downfield helped open things up in the run game as BYU’s offensive line started to really open up some running lanes for Squally Canada, who finished with 98 yards on the ground and managed three trips to the end zone.

The defense was also a factor for the visitors, as they applied plenty of pressure and did a good job at the line of scrimmage too. Though there was only one sack for BYU, the team forced four hurries and generally kept Khalil Tate bottled up.

Speaking of the Arizona quarterback, one of the preseason Heisman favorites looked almost handcuffed in Sumlin’s new offense and failed to get much of anything going — certainly not any of the dazzling long runs we became used to last year. He finished with 197 yards and a touchdown through the air and hardly called his number on the ground either with just 14 yards on only eight carries. JJ Taylor broke off a handful of runs and recorded 85 yards rushing (plus a score) but the entire unit never did seem to click and averaged under five yards a play.

The performance is sure to elicit some grumbling out of the Wildcats fan base, who had high hopes coming into 2018 with Sumlin taking over the program but had to wonder what the coaching staff has been doing the past few months after keeping their playmaker in the pocket launching passes down field without much accuracy. Sustaining drives was a real issue in the game until the final few minutes and the schedule doesn’t get much easier either with a trip to Houston to face Ed Oliver looming for the team.

It was an encouraging game for BYU however, as the team looked much improved on both sides of the ball and perhaps far more capable of handling the tough upcoming slate better than expected. The defense can hang their hat on containing one of the game’s top quarterback and the offense looked surprisingly potent with a few new weapons. It’s cause for celebration in Provo deep into the night and cause for lament at Arizona as the Cougars leave town with a win.

Mother Nature delays Scott Frost’s coaching debut at Nebraska

By John TaylorSep 2, 2018, 12:39 AM EDT


The Cornhusker State was more than ready for a prodigal son’s gameday return to Lincoln.  Mother Nature, however, had other plans.

As scheduled, Nebraska kicked off its season opener against Akron in Lincoln at shortly after 8 p.m. ET. That opening kickoff, as it turned out, was literally the only play of the game as, after Nebraska took the touchback, play was halted because of lightning strikes in the area.

After a nearly three-hour delay, and as even more severe weather moved in, it was confirmed that the Cornhuskers’ season opener would not be played as scheduled.  In fact, it appears it won’t be played at all.

Nebraska’s game with Akron has been cancelled and the Huskers will open the 2018 [season] against Colorado next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Any adjustments to the 2018 football schedule will be announced at a later date. Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets from tonight’s game.

Following his undefeated 2017 run at UCF, Scott Frost was named as Nebraska’s head coach in December of last year.  Born and raised in the state of Nebraska, Frost played his college football for the Cornhuskers and was a quarterback for two national championship teams.

Frost’s hiring had made Saturday’s game one of the most anticipated home openers in recent memory for Nebraska.

Khalil Tate fairly quiet as Arizona holds slim lead over BYU as halftime hits in Tucson

By Bryan FischerSep 2, 2018, 12:22 AM EDT


Last season was a terrible, horrible, no good very bad year for BYU. Based on early returns at least, it appears 2018 will be slightly better.

The Cougars took an early lead before giving way to Arizona on Saturday night as the Wildcats eeked out a 10-7 edge in a game that figures to cap off a long Saturday of college football with some intrigue in the desert.

A lot of the success BYU had in the game came defensively as whopping 15 guys recorded at least one tackle in the half and the team didn’t yield much at all at the line of scrimmage. Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the effort was how Kalani Sitake’s group did against Heisman favorite Khalil Tate, bottling up the elusive dual-threat quarterback by limiting him to just 128 yards and a touchdown in the air and a shocking six carries for just 11 yards. The Wildcats did muster two scoring drives in the second quarter to gain some momentum (and were solid on third down) but this certainly is a different, slower-paced look from the team with Kevin Sumlin and Noel Mazzone calling plays this season.

Speaking of new-look offenses, BYU seemed to be much more competent in that area than they were in 2017. Veteran signal-caller Tanner Mangum threw for 72 yards while tailback Squally Canada managed to find a little bit of space on the ground and rushed for 35 yards plus the team’s lone touchdown. Neither side looked super sharp at all in what turned out to a bit of a slugfest, but some halftime adjustments could make for a different story down the stretch.

While we’re used to a little #Pac12AfterDark strangeness with these late night games involving some big names, but that has not been the case so far. Hopefully the start of the third quarter will bring us a little more action and some life into this intriguing non-conference battle.