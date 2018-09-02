Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

WVU QB Will Grier and Notre Dame’s Khalid Kareem win weekly Walter Camp honors

By Kevin McGuireSep 2, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There may be a couple more games still to play in Week 1, but the Walter Camp Football Foundation has no time to waste in naming its weekly players of the week. The first recipients of the foundation’s offensive and defensive player of the week awards are West Virginia quarterback Will Grier and Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem, respectively.

Grier was instrumental in leading West Virginia to a 40-14 victory over Tennessee in a neutral site game in Charlotte. Grier passed for 429 yards and five touchdowns in the win, proving why many have labeled him as one of West Virginia’s top Heisman Trophy candidates in years, and most certainly since joining the Big 12. As noted by the Walter Camp Football Foundation press release, Grier spread the ball around to by completing at least one pass to 11 different Mountaineer receivers.

Notre Dame’s Kareem led a feisty defensive attack in a season-opening win against Michigan on Saturday night in South Bend. Kareem recorded seven tackles and two sacks against the Wolverines in a 24-17 victory. He was a key player in helping to ensure Notre Dame would not allow for Michigan’s offense to get off on the right foot with a new quarterback and new optimism for the 2018 season.

Iowa State AD: It does not appear likely Cyclones reschedule postponed game

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 2, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Saturday’s full slate of college football had a number of games postponed due to weather concerns. Iowa State was among the schools having to scrap their regularly scheduled game against South Dakota State, and it looks as though that game will not be rescheduled.

In a letter to Iowa State fans, Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard explained the process and line of thinking that led to the cancellation of Saturday’s game against the FCS opponent, why it was not moved to Sunday, and suggested it may not be made up at all due to scheduling conflicts the rest of the year.

“It does not appear we will be able to reschedule our game with South Dakota State,” Pollard said in his letter. “The team’s bye weeks are on different weeks so we cannot reschedule the game during the regular season. The only week that could work is Dec. 1.  Needless to say, both of our teams hope to be playing that weekend.”

That does not necessarily rule out the possibility of a makeup game. Instead, it moves forward with the optimistic line of thinking both programs have to pursue a shot at a conference title at the end of the year. Scheduling a game now for that weekend would leave a message that neither program expects to play that weekend. Pollard went on to suggest Iowa State is already looking to see if there is a possible opponent to be scheduled at the last minute for a makeup game, but stresses that is dependant on finding an opponent in the same position with a schedule that works without having to make any additional changes.

“The challenge is the opponent would need to be available to play (not scheduled to play on one of those dates) and eligible to play (either experienced a cancellation or did not schedule a full slate of games this year),” Pollard explained. “Needless to say it will be difficult to find an opponent that meets those requirements and is interested in coming to Ames.”

The risk of playing an 11-game schedule is it leaves programs one less opportunity to reach the six-win mark to qualify for postseason play in a bowl game. Many programs schedule games against FCS opponents with the expectation they will make for an easy win to rely on in the standings, so not being able to play South Dakota State is something that could, potentially, come back to haunt Iowa State. If the Cyclones only manage to win five games this season, that would put them in jeopardy for postseason play, although a waiver for an exemption given the circumstances could always be filed.

Iowa State is not alone in that situation, of course. Nebraska also scrapped a game against Akron on Saturday night. The Huskers may already have had a hard enough time getting to six wins with a challenging schedule this season, and losing out on a likely win against Akron could make for a steeper challenge to get to the postseason.

Did any Group of Five conference make a statement in Week 1?

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 2, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

OK, so the bragging rights between the power conferences after one full weekend of college football may draw more interest and debate, but what about the Group of Five? Non-conference matchups in the first few weeks of the season may actually have more riding on the outcomes for Group of Five conferences than they do the power conferences. With just one spot guaranteed to the highest-ranked champion of the Group of Five conferences — the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West Conference, and the Sun Belt Conference — the race to win a seat at the New Years Six bowl lineup is already underway for the non-power conferences.

So, which conference is off to the best start as a whole? It just might be the conference that claims to be the nation’s sixth power conference.

The AAC went 5-4 this weekend to be the only G5 conference to go over .500 through Saturday’s games (East Carolina is playing today against North Carolina A&T). That 5-4 mark includes breaking even against power conference competition. The AAC was the only non-power conference to grab a win against a power conference opponent thanks to Cincinnati spoiling the debut of Chip Kelly at UCLA Saturday night. The conference had a rough opening weekend though with Navy, SMU, and Tulane all taking losses and Temple being upset at home by FCS Villanova. At least UCF and Memphis performed as expected, there were some demoralizing losses for the conference. We’ll see how that plays out down the line.

Conference USA went 6-8, but all six of the wins came against FCS opponents. Conference USA was 0-5 against power conferences, lacking a signature win for the conference as a result. Two of the conference’s losses came on the road against Wisconsin (Western Kentucky) and Oklahoma (FAU), which is understandable, but Old Dominion getting blown out on the road against Liberty in Liberty’s first FBS game in program history was not a great look. UTEP losing by 20 at home against FCS Northern Arizona also does not sit well for the conference. Conference USA is one of two Group of Five conferences yet to place a team in the New Years Six bowl lineup under the current format.

The other is the Sun Belt Conference, which nearly landed the win of the weekend for non-power conferences. Appalachian State gave it a serious run but could not escape Penn State with a road win against a top 10 team that could have shaken up the entire Group of Five race right out of the blocks.  Instead, the Sun Belt went 5-5 overall, with all five wins coming against FCS opponents and a mark of 0-3 against power conferences. A few of those wins against FCS squads were nailbiters as well (Georgia State, UL Monroe), and Troy ended up getting blown out at home by Boise State of the Mountain West Conference.

Like UCF (and Memphis or Houston), Boise State is perceived as the flag-waving program for the Mountain West in 2018. The Broncos got their season off to a great start with their road win against the Trojans, but the conference overall had a bit of an underwhelming result this weekend. The Mountain West was 6-6 in games, but just 2-5 against FBS opponents and 0-5 against power conferences. While Boise State and Hawaii looked solid, the conference as a whole will look to improve their results if the conference is going to have a solid chance to send its champion back to the New Years Six ahead of the AAC.

And then there is the MAC, two years removed from sending its champ to the Cotton Bowl. It was a rough weekend for the MAC, with a record of 0-6 against FBS opponents and loading up on five wins against FCS foes.

Which conference had the best Week 1 (so far)?

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 2, 2018, 12:18 PM EDT
4 Comments

There are still a few more games to go before we can officially close the books on Week 1 of the college football season, but it is never too early to begin looking at conference bragging rights, right?

The SEC will be proud to remind you the conference went 12-1 in Week 1, highlighted by No. 1 Alabama dominating Louisville in Orlando and Ole Miss picking up a fun neutral site victory against Texas Tech in Houston. But half of those wins came against FCS competition, which conferences use to stack the win column (hopefully). But going 3-1 against power conference competition this weekend is what helps strengthen the SEC’s argument to having the most successful Week 1 among their power conference peers. Tennessee took the lone blemish in the loss column for the SEC against power conference opponents, losing in Charlotte against West Virginia.

So with the SEC going 1-1 against the Big 12, how exactly did the Big 12 fare? Well, not particularly great.

Oklahoma left no doubt against FAU, and West Virginia easily took care of business against the Vols. But the Big 12 saw Kansas lose to an FCS program and Kansas State avoided suffering a similar fate. The Big 12 went 6-3 in Week 1 but just 2-2 against FBS competition and 1-2 against power conference opposition with a split against the SEC and Texas taking a loss against the Big Ten’s Maryland. So, aside from Oklahoma and West Virginia, the Big 12 has left some room for improvement.

The Big Ten can make a claim to having the most successful Week 1. Throwing aside a conference matchup between Northwestern and Purdue, which turned out to be very entertaining on Thursday night, the Big Ten went 10-1 this weekend. The only loss was taken by Michigan on the road against Notre Dame on Saturday night, although there were some close calls. Penn State avoided losing at home to Appalachian State and Michigan State managed to avoid an upset at home against Utah State on Friday night. Illinois took a while to get going against a woeful Kent State program, but a win’s a win. Of note, the Big Ten was the only conference to play all of their game against FBS opponents in Week 1, but the Big Ten played just three of those games against another power conference opponent (not including the Big Ten game between Northwestern and Purdue).

The ACC’s 9-2 record looks solid, but the conference went 0-2 against power conference opponents. Louisville drawing Alabama in Orlando was an expected loss though, even if Lamar Jackson stuck around for another year, and North Carolina making a cross-country flight to play California was a possible loss waiting to happen as well. There were some good showings from the ACC though, including Boston College smashing UMass, Syracuse showing off their offense against Western Michigan and Georgia Tech rolling at home against Alcorn State. The ACC can close out a big Week 1 on a high note with Miami taking on LSU Sunday night in Arlington and with Virginia Tech and Florida State playing a good game in ACC play on Monday night.

Lastly, there is the Pac-12. Overall, it wasn’t a horrible weekend for the Pac-12, but Washington losing to Auburn is a tough blow. The Pac-12 was 1-2 against power conference opponents, with one loss being by Oregon State losing on the road against Ohio State (a very tough task for the Beavers). The Pac-12 was 8-4 this weekend, with a 7-3 mark against FBS opponents. It was a rough weekend for the conference’s top Heisman hopefuls and lacked a signature win in non-conference play.

So, which power conference had the best Week 1? Or will Sunday night’s result between Miami and LSU be the game that decides who should have the top bragging rights in non-conference play this early in the season?

Pac-12 Heisman hopefuls had a less-than-stellar Week 1

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 2, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Coming off a disappointing bowl season, the Pac-12 looked to turn the page and begin 2018 on a high note. As a whole, the conference of champions was 8-4, including a record of 1-2 against power conference opponents. There were some highs and some lows scattered throughout. Among the possible surprising disappointments, this weekend may have been the final box score for Heisman Trophy hopefuls Bryce Love and Khalil Tate.

Love, Stanford’s running back and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2017, entered the new season as Bovada’s betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this fall, with 13/2 odds. After rushing for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns last season though, teams will look to clamp down on him a little bit more this season. San Diego State did just that in their Friday night season opener on The Farm. Although Stanford won, 31-10, Love only managed to carry the ball for 29 yards on 18 carries, and he caught three passes for 18 yards. Love, a year after scoring a rushing touchdown in all but one game he played, was held out of the end zone in the season opener. Last year, in a loss to San Diego State, Love rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Is this a sign of what is to come from opposing defenses playing Stanford this season? We’ll see. Next up for Love is a big early-season matchup on national television against USC.

Late last night, against BYU, Arizona’s dynamic QB Khalil Tate (12/1 Heisman odds) ushered in the Kevin Sumlin era with a 28-23 setback at home, and Tate’s final line left room for some improvement as well. Tate completed 17-of-34 passes on an erratic night for 197 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 14 yards on eight rushing attempts. It was the lowest rushing total for Tate in his time at Arizona since back-to-back games against Colorado and Oregon State toward the end of the 2016 season as a backup. Credit BYU for not allowing Tate to get in a rhythm, but that was not the kind of performance that Heisman Trophy voters with a ballot may have wanted to stay up late to see.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning (25/1) had the toughest draw among the Pac-12’s top Heisman favorites according to the oddsmakers at the start of the season. Browning had two costly turnovers against a ferocious Auburn defense in Atlanta, and Browning and the Huskies returned home with a tough loss to open the season.

It has only been one week, and even Heisman Trophy winners have been known to have one letdown performance at times, so it would be unwise to rule out Love or Tate in the Heisman picture after just one full weekend of college football. There was a possible bright spot, however, with Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (30/1) helping Oregon shrug off a slow start against Bowling Green and celebrate a 58-24 win against the Falcons in Eugene. Herbert completed just 10 of his 21 pass attempts for 281 yards and five touchdowns, and he added 41 rushing yards and a touchdown to help overcome his two interceptions thrown.

Among the Pac-12’s finest, Herbert had the best opening weekend as far as the Heisman race is concerned, but this race is barely even just begun. If a Heisman Trophy cannot be won in early September, then it should not be lost in the first full weekend of college football either.