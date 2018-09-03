Getty Images

Four minutes of action enough to satisfy Iowa State’s one-game suspensions

By Zach BarnettSep 3, 2018, 4:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

Iowa State suspended seven players heading into the Cyclones’ opener with South Dakota State, all for a myriad of reasons. Four true freshmen, Tayvonn Kyle, Jaeveyon Morton, Joseph Scates and Dallas Taylor-Cortez, were suspended for “multiple incidents of poor choices and behavior.” Offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones was to miss the game for a violation of team rules, defensive lineman Kamilo Tongamoa for an offseason arrest and defensive back De’Monte Ruth (pictured, 6) for an arrest on Thursday.

So what happens when Iowa State’s game with South Dakota State lasts only four minutes?

Much like their neighbors to the west, Iowa State was forced to call off its opener due to Mother Nature, and Cyclones AD Jamie Pollard said the game likely won’t be made up.

However, Pollard told reporters afterward that those four minutes would be enough to satisfy each player’s one-game suspension. From the Des Moines Register:

“We’re all in agreement that the suspensions were served tonight,” Pollard said, adding that he deliberated with President Wendy Wintersteen and faculty athletics representative Tim Day. “It’s not the student-athletes’ fault that the game couldn’t be (played) for weather.”

Iowa State’s opponent on Saturday? Iowa.

The Cyclones trek to Iowa City (5 p.m. ET, FOX) with hopes of snapping their 3-game losing streak in the Cy-Hawk series. And they’ll have the Suspended Seven with them.

 

Texas sticking with Sam Ehlinger at QB vs. Tulsa

By Zach BarnettSep 3, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Texas fans expecting to see an evolved Sam Ehlinger in Saturday’s game with Maryland came away disappointed, as the sophomore Austin native was largely the same player he was as a true freshman.

Ehlinger completed 21-of-39 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, flashing much of the good he showed in 2017 (escapability and power in the running game, and a willingness to push the ball down the field in the passing game) juxtaposed against the same drawbacks that left the job in question in the first place. He was often inaccurate on short, simple passes and doomed the Longhorns with poor decisions and execution late in the game.

With the ‘Horns trailing 34-29 in the fourth quarter, Ehlinger ended two of Texas’s potential game-winning drives with interceptions, one over the middle near midfield with 6:38 remaining in the fourth quarter and the second on a 3rd-and-10 heave to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with Texas at the Maryland 33 and 1:29 still to play.

Another puzzling aspect of Texas’s offensive performance was the sparse use of Ehlinger in the running game. Texas’s leading rusher a year ago, Ehlinger ran just seven times for 30 yards, and a couple of those rushes were scrambles.

Tom Herman was asked if he would go with junior Shane Buechele against Tulsa on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, LHN), but Herman said Ehlinger was the guy.

“I don’t think now’s the time to do that, I really don’t,” Herman said, via Burnt Orange Nation. “You start, you’re going to wind up in the same situation that you were in last year. We made a decision.”

Texas never started the same quarterback for more than three consecutive games in 2017, so continuity for continuity’s sake is obviously a priority for Herman moving forward. Herman allowed the quarterback battle to continue through the spring and summer, as Ehlinger was not officially named the starter until Aug. 20. However, UT’s commitment to Ehlinger was evident early in the Maryland loss, as Buechele did not see action early despite Ehlinger starting the game 2-of-7. It could also explain the sparse use of Ehlinger in the running game, as Texas coaches look to preserve him for the entire season.

The late turnovers on Saturday were reminiscent of similar late turnovers and/or puzzling decisions in Texas losses a year ago — the fumble in double overtime vs. USC, the 4th-and-10 throwaway to clinch a 29-24 loss to Oklahoma, the (as we later learned, concussed) end zone interception to clinch an overtime loss to Oklahoma State and the third down, across-his-body interception that snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Texas Tech.

Texas is 1-5 in one-score games under Herman, and Ehlinger has been at the helm for all six games. Fix that one nagging, important flaw, Herman believes, and Texas will have its man at quarterback.

“We told him, while we watched video yesterday, that, yeah, on third down, you don’t need to take that chance,” Herman said of the final interception to Humphrey. “Throw it away. Give us a chance on fourth down.”

Report: Washington All-American LT Trey Adams could miss entire season with back injury

By Zach BarnettSep 3, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While we’ll never know what would have happened, there’s a very good chance No. 6 Washington beats No. 9 Auburn with a healthy Trey Adams. As it stood, the Huskies already came extremely close, clawing back from an early 9-0 hole to take a 16-15 lead in the fourth quarter before falling 21-16.

Without Adams, Washington struggled mightily to run the ball and protect Jake Browning. Auburn sacked Browning five times and accumulated 22 yards’ worth of negative rushing plays, limiting the Huskies to 3.1 yards per carry.

Either way, it appears that What If could hang over Washington’s entire season like a Seattle raincloud, as Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported Monday the back injury that kept Adams from playing in Atlanta for “significant time” and perhaps the entire season.

In the event Adams does miss all of 2018, Jude reported through a source Adams would consider returning as a fifth-year senior in 2019.

“We’re getting the doctors to look at him and figure it out. It could be (long-term), might not be. I don’t know,” Washington head coach Chris Petersen told the paper. “He practiced his tail off (last) Monday and was rocking and rolling, and then he wasn’t.”

With Adams out, junior Jared Hillbers filled in for Adams and played every snap against Auburn.

Illinois loses Mike Dudek to season-ending knee injury for third time

By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2018, 2:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One game into the season, Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek is once again lost for the remainder of the season with a season-ending injury. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith announced Dudek will miss the rest of the 2018 season due to an injury. It is the third time in his college football career Dudek has had a season-ending injury.

Dudek suffered a knee injury in the season-opening win against Kent State on Saturday. The details of the knee injury have not been revealed other than the severity causing him to miss the season as a result.

Dudek tore his ACL in the spring of 2016 that forced him to miss the entire 2016 season. The previous year, Dudek experienced a torn ACL that forced him to miss the 2015 season.

Dudek caught four passes for 65 yards in his brief time on the field in 2018. He appeared in seven games for the Illini in 2017, catching 24 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown. Dudek received freshman All-American honors in 2014 after catching 76 passes for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns, but his once-promising college career appears to have come to an end in a very bitter fashion.

Tua Tagovailoa to start Week 2 for Alabama

By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2018, 1:56 PM EDT
4 Comments

Has the decision been officially made? whether or not Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants to confirm it or not, Saban has confirmed Tua Tagovailoa will get the start for the second straight week this weekend. While Tagovailoa will be the team’s starter, Saban did not rule out finding times to use Jalen Hurts.

Everyone knows that Tua is going to start and we’re going to use Jalen’s skill set in the future,” Saban said, per ESPN.com. “Now we know and you know.”

Saban caught some heat for the way he handled postgame questions about what he learned about the quarterback play in a 51-14 victory over Louisville in Orlando on Saturday. Saban has been rather rough with questions about the quarterback situation all offseason and still remains a bit stern about the topic.

Tagovailoa seemed to outplay Hurts in the season opener. Tagovailoa completed 12 of 16 passes for 227 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 26 yards and another touchdown, while Hurts completed five of nine passes for 70 yards and rushed for nine yards.

Saban said he is not taking into consideration the new redshirt rule as a way to manipulate Hurts’ eligibility (the new rule allows players to preserve a year of eligibility by appearing in no more than four games in a season).

Alabama hosts Arkansas State this Saturday.