Mount Union extends NCAA-best opening day winning streak to 31; Washington & Lee snaps 23-opening game road drought

Another year, another opening day win for the Mount Union Purple Raiders. The model of consistency in NCAA football and Division 3 powerhouse had no problem cruising to a win in the season opener, extending their NCAA-best winning streak on opening day. Mount Union extended their season-opening winning streak to 31 straight years with a win, a 54-0 victory over Rose-Hulman. What else would you expect from the D3 powerhouse program?
For comparison, the longest active opening day winning streak in FBS are held by Ohio State (19) and Alabama (17).
But while wins are routine for Mount Union, another Division 3 program got a chance to start the season with a win on the road for the first time in decades.
It has been quite some time since Washington & Lee swung into the win column in the season opener when away from home. On Saturday, the Division 3 school snapped a 23-game losing streak in road season openers by picking up a hard-fought 16-10 victory over Dickinson in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
The key to victory was clearly defense, as the Generals gave up just 55 passing yards and 85 rushing yards in the game. The defense was needed because the offense turned the football over three times. Washington & Lee kicked a game-tying field goal with 10 seconds remaining in regulation and then came up with a defensive stop on a fourth-and-inches play in overtime at the 16-yard line (why Dickinson didn’t try the field goal is beyond interesting to ponder, but maybe the whole “college kicker” thing is more of an epidemic at the D3 level). That led to a game-winning touchdown run by Josh Breece to clinch the rare opening day victory for the program.
The last time Washington & Lee won an opener on the road was in 1969 against Towson State (which is now the FCS Towson).
Helmet sticker to Reddit.
The Florida Gators own the longest active winning streak for an FBS program over another FBS program with a 31-game winning streak against Kentucky. This weekend, the Gators look to make it 32 straight years with a victory over the Wildcats, and defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is confident that will be the result.
“It’s 31, right,” Gardner-Johnson asked reporters, referring to Florida’s winning streak in the series. “It’ll be 32 on Saturday.”
Florida had a close call last season in a 28-27 victory in Lexington, but the majority of the games in the winning streak have been rather lopsided in Florida’s favor. Florida’s 31-game winning streak started against Kentucky in 1987, and the Gators have won 37 of the past 38 meetings. The lone win in that stretch came in 1986 when Kentucky managed to secure a 10-3 victory in Lexington.
If Florida extends the winning streak to 32, it will tie for third-place for the longest winning streak against a single opponent in NCAA history. That mark is owned by Oklahoma with 32 consecutive wins against Kansas State from 1937 through 1968. The longest streak belongs to Notre Dame with 43 straight wins against Navy ranging from 1964 through 2006. Florida is currently tied with Penn State (31 straight wins against Temple, snapped in 2015).
Florida leads the all-time series with Kentucky, 51-17. Florida cruised to a 53-6 victory over Charleston Southern in the Florida coaching debut of Dan Mullen in Week 1. Kentucky struggled against Central Michigan but managed to grab a 35-20 victory.
While the offseason quarterback decision spotlight has been shining brightly on Alabama since the national championship game, Clemson has been almost hiding in the shadows of the Tide with their quarterback situation. Like Alabama, Clemson has two very good options for Dabo Swinney to play with in last year’s starter Kelly Bryant and stuff freshman Trevor Lawrence. After a tuneup season opener on Saturday, it appears both quarterbacks could again see playing time this weekend when Clemson travels to Texas A&M.
“We definitely will play both quarterbacks,” Swinney said, according to ESPN.com. “There’s no doubt about that. Nothing happened to warrant not playing both those guys.”
Those sentiments were somewhat echoed by offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.
“You couldn’t tell the difference, from my perspective,” Elliott said, according to Anderson Independent Mail. “It’s happening fast, but they were both able to move the ball up and down the field and make plays, so I didn’t see a difference.”
Bryant completed 10-of-16 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown against Furman. Bryant also rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence, in his college debut, completed nine of 15 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
There may be no wrong answer for Swinney to ride with, but giving both a chance to play against competition that should be considerably more challenging is not a bad idea either. Going on the road to an environment like Texas A&M will be a much better test for both quarterbacks, and this is a game that could decide which quarterback gets the nod moving forward as the full-time quarterback. Expect to see a planned rotation early on in the game, but do not be surprised if Swinney makes the call to stick with one passer over the other by the time the second half arrives.
The Pitt Panthers are hosting in-state rival Penn State this Saturday night for a primetime showdown on national television. It is the most anticipated game on the Pitt home schedule this season and will likely draw the biggest crowd of the year for the Panthers. With all of the buzz and excitement for the third in a four-year revival in the rivalry series with the Nittany Lions, Pitt and Heinz Field are bracing fans showing up for the game to be patient with regard to parking because there is an afternoon baseball game going on that day.
The Pittsburgh Pirates are hosting the Miami Marlins at 1 PM on Saturday, and fans attending the baseball game will have priority status for parking spots before Pitt and Penn State fans start filling the lots. Fans attending the 8 PM football game are being asked not to arrive for the game until 5 PM, and no tailgating will be allowed in the lots from 1:30 to 5:00 PM. That sounds like an absolute disaster.
It seems as though Major League Baseball could have thrown Pitt a bone here by having the Pirates on the road this weekend. Scheduling in baseball can be tricky at times, but the Pitt home game against Penn State was scheduled years before the MLB schedule for the 2018 season was organized. And you know MLB would never dream of having the Pirates at home on the same day the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing at home. MLB does try to take into account concerns like that in multi-sport cities when it can avoid the hassles for their teams and their fans. If this were any other Pitt home game, considering the typical attendance, it may not have been a major problem. But the Penn State game is different because it will draw a nearly-packed Heinz Field crowd to the stadium. This attendance will be as close to resembling a Steelers home crowd as Pitt will get this season, and all fans attending the game will now be inconvenienced because MLB either didn’t care to or think to work around the college football schedule in Pittsburgh.
Fans will still be able to find other parking options in the city, of course, although those lots will not be maintained by Heinz Field and the city of Pittsburgh and it may require a little bit of a walk to the stadium. Fortunately, it’s not a bad walk to the stadium if you are up for it.
In short, college football fans attending the most anticipated home game on the Pitt schedule will have to take a back seat to fans attending a September game against two baseball teams playing below .500 baseball and a combined 38 games out of first place this Saturday.
Florida State head coach Willie Taggart will make his head coaching debut with the Seminoles later tonight, but he and his wife are already planting their spear as leaders in the university’s fund-raising efforts. Taggart donated $1 million to the university’s Unconquered Campaign, which was officially announced on Sunday.
“Taneshia and I made our pledge because we believe in FSU and we want to invest in the future of all student-athletes,” Taggart said in a statement shared via Twitter. “We want to protect the rich tradition of Florida State University by creating an environment where the team can be successful and their families can continue to be proud to be part of greatness in all areas of life.”
The Unconquered Campaign is aimed to raise $100 million which will cover the cost of a $60 million football training complex and renovations to other athletic facilities at Florida State. The five-year campaign will raise funds that will benefit the football, golf, strength and conditioning, basketball and other programs at Florida State.
Renovations to Florida State’s athletics facilities are being handled with the help of architecture firm Populous, which has taken on similar projects around the country including schools like Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Kansas State, and Penn State.
Florida State opens the 2018 season at home tonight against Virginia Tech.