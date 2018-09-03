No. 20 Virginia Tech blasts No. 19 Florida State to ruin Willie Taggart debut

It was not a great Labor Day weekend for ACC teams in the state of Florida.

A day after Miami laid an egg in a primetime matchup against LSU, rival No. 19 Florida State followed up with one of their own to open ACC play against No. 20 Virginia Tech. The Hokies jumped out to an early lead and never really looked back in an eventual 24-3 victory that also spoiled the debut of new Seminoles coach Willie Taggart at the same time.

While the final scoreline was a bit lower than expected, things certainly trended much higher initially after Tech opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard march down the field that includes plenty of runs right up the gut of a re-tooled FSU defense. Things eventually evened out for both sides but the run game for Justin Fuente does seem like it will be one of the better units in the ACC thanks to the trio of Deshawm McClease (77 yards), Terius Wheatley (22 yards) and Steven Peoples (44 yards).

Following a news-worthy offseason, quarterback Josh Jackson was solid in managing the offense even if the final numbers weren’t super stellar — 207 yards and two touchdowns — but he avoided the big turnover and used his legs quite a bit to escape pressure on the night.

Opposite number Deondre Francois looked a little better throwing the football in his first action in a full year since a devastating leg injury even if his team failed to get the win. His play was one of the few bright spots at times on offense for FSU as he finished with 233 yards and three interceptions while facing pressure on just about every snap.

The lack of stout offensive line play also contributed to keeping the Noles’ dynamic duo at running back in check too. Cam Akers did break out an impressive 85 yard run in the fourth quarter.. but finished with just 82 yards on the night. Jacques Patrick wasn’t all that much better with 40 yards on the ground.

All of which added up to a debut for the new coach that could have gone better. Taggart looked flabbergasted at times on the sidelines of his “dream job” and will have his work cut out for him and his staff going forward to get the program back to being among the ACC elites.

Across the sidelines though, it was an impressive opener for Fuente and company that might have signaled that the Hokies could be a year ahead of schedule. While 2019 was being circled in Blacksburg as the season that could really see the team make some noise, the path is certainly open to make it back to the ACC title game once again. Bud Foster’s young defense was even better than expected and the offense definitely has some weapons that will cause problems for the rest of the league.

They certainly gave notice of that in Tallahassee on Labor Day as Virginia Tech blasted FSU to cap off a rough weekend in the Sunshine State.