Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Willie Taggart pledges $1 million to Florida State athletics upgrade campaign

By Kevin McGuireSep 3, 2018, 10:26 AM EDT
1 Comment

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart will make his head coaching debut with the Seminoles later tonight, but he and his wife are already planting their spear as leaders in the university’s fund-raising efforts. Taggart donated $1 million to the university’s Unconquered Campaign, which was officially announced on Sunday.

“Taneshia and I made our pledge because we believe in FSU and we want to invest in the future of all student-athletes,” Taggart said in a statement shared via Twitter. “We want to protect the rich tradition of Florida State University by creating an environment where the team can be successful and their families can continue to be proud to be part of greatness in all areas of life.”

The Unconquered Campaign is aimed to raise $100 million which will cover the cost of a $60 million football training complex and renovations to other athletic facilities at Florida State. The five-year campaign will raise funds that will benefit the football, golf, strength and conditioning, basketball and other programs at Florida State.

Renovations to Florida State’s athletics facilities are being handled with the help of architecture firm Populous, which has taken on similar projects around the country including schools like Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Kansas State, and Penn State.

Florida State opens the 2018 season at home tonight against Virginia Tech.

No. 25 LSU runs away from No. 8 Miami

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2018, 11:27 PM EDT
10 Comments

After a 2017 season that saw the Hurricanes start 10-0, including those back-to-back wins over top-15 Virginia Tech and Notre Dame teams, and finish 0-3 with back-to-back-to-back double-digit losses, the goal, the hope, for No. 8 Miami entering Sunday night was to show that 2018 would be more about the first 10 and not the last three.

The first 30 minutes of Sunday night’s game showed that plan to be unfounded. No. 25 LSU opened up a 27-3 halftime lead and cruised to a 33-17 statement win at AT&T Stadium in suburban Dallas.

Before the game turned into a blowout, though, there was a moment when Miami appeared to have the upper hand. That’s all it was, a moment, but it happened. Tied 3-3 late in the first quarter, Miami moved from its own 30 to the LSU 32, but the drive sputtered and freshman kicker Bubba Baxa‘s 45-yard field goal sailed wide right.

Then the rout was on.

Nick Brossette registered LSU’s first touchdown with a 50 yard burst straight through the middle of Miami’s defense.

After forcing a three-and-out, LSU scored on another Brossette run, a 1-yarder, which was set up by a 22-yard connection from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase which appeared to fall incomplete on second glance, but the Tigers were able to snap the ball before the replay official could intervene.

With the score at 20-3 midway through the second quarter, Malik Rosier made a mistake that buried the Hurricanes for good when he didn’t see LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips lying in wait for his slant pass, and Phillips raced the interception 45 yards for a touchdown.

Staked to a 24-point halftime lead, Ed Orgeron took the air out of the ball in the second half — not that the Tigers were slinging it around to begin with — and the Bayou Bengals managed just the third and fourth of Cole Tracy‘s field goals, a transfer who last played at tiny Division II Assumption College in Massachusetts.

A pair of Rosier touchdowns, a 3-yard run with 13:57 to go and a 32-yard strike to Brian Hightower with 8:43 remaining, allowed Miami to cling to a slight glimmer of hope when taking over at its own 5 with 6:30 remaining to chip away at a two possession deficit. Rosier maneuvered the Canes from the shadow of their own goal post to the LSU 40, but Rosier tossed three straight incompletions and then was sacked on 4th-and-10 with 4:40 to play, allowing LSU to shut the door on any possibility of a UCLA-over-Texas A&M Labor Day Sunday redux.

LSU’s offense didn’t jump off the page, as the Tigers achieved only 17 first downs and converted just 3-of-16 third downs. Burrow was a workmanlike 11-of-24 for 140 yards, and Brossette led all runners with 22 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns. But the Tigers didn’t need to be spectacular to win on Sunday; capitalizing on Miami’s plethora of offensive and special teams mistakes proved to be more than enough. Rosier tossed two interceptions and Zach Feagles averaged just 36.4 yards on five punts.

Rosier battled through the entire game, hitting 15-of-35 passes for 257 yards while being credited with 15 carries for 12 yards. DeeJay Dallas led Miami in rushing with 38 yards on eight carries.

LSU opens its home schedule next week with Southeastern Louisiana before beginning its SEC gauntlet with a trip to No. 9 Auburn on Sept. 15 (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). The Tigers team that took the field Saturday night flashed plenty of potential to win 10 or more games, but a schedule that includes No. 3 Georgia and Florida in addition to a more-ferocious-than-ever SEC West will make them earn it.

Miami, meanwhile, plays a schedule that could still see the Canes reach double-digit wins again. Mark Richt‘s team gets Florida State at home and does not face No. 2 Clemson. But Sunday night’s result shows a potential 10-win season would once again be a mirage.

LSU manhandling Miami through one half in Dallas

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2018, 9:27 PM EDT
3 Comments

Through one half in Dallas, LSU looks nothing like the team we last saw and Miami looks exactly like the team we last saw. The Tigers have won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and as a result are winning the scoreboard, 27-3 at the break.

The teams traded field goals to get the scoring started and Miami seemed to grab an early advantage through Malik Rosier‘s right arm, reaching a 1st-and-10 at the LSU 32 late in the first quarter. But Rosier fired incomplete on second and third down, forcing a second Bubba Baxa field goal, which the true freshman missed wide left.

LSU took that opening and made the most of it, grabbing the lead on a 50-yard Nick Brossette burst straight up the middle.

After forcing a three-and-out, LSU burst the game open with an 11-play, 58-yard drive that was keyed by a 22-yard completion from Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase to the 1-yard line that appeared to hit the AT&T Stadium turf upon further review, but the Bayou Bengals raced to the line of scrimmage and registered a 1-yard Brossette run before the replay official could blow the play dead.

Cole Tracy, a transfer from Division II Assumption College in Massachusetts, pushed LSU’s lead to 20-3 with his second field goal of the first half, a 21-yarder, at the 4:56 mark of the second quarter, and Jacob Phillips put an early capper on the night just 30 seconds later, stepping in front of a Rosier pass and racing it 45 yards for a touchdown.

Miami’s struggles to open 2018 have looked exactly like its struggles to close 2017. Rosier (8-of-15 for 101 yards) has struggled in the intermediate passing game, and as a result the Canes are 0-for-6 on third down. On the ground, Miami has one rush longer than eight yards.

LSU at times looked choppy in its first game with a new offensive coordinator (Steve Ensminger) and quarterback (Joe Burrow), as the Tigers had to take two timeouts to avoid delay of game penalties. But outside of that, the new LSU has looked like the LSU of old, back when the Tigers were a credible threat to Alabama in the SEC West. Burrow has completed 8-of-16 throws for 101 yards but looked better than his stats indicate. Brossette leads all rushers with eight carries for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU will receive to open the second half.

Nebraska AD Bill Moos addresses Akron game cancellation, alludes to possible rescheduling

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
3 Comments

The most disappointed fans in college football who didn’t lose on Saturday were in Lincoln, Neb., where Huskers fans were sentenced to wait another week to see Scott Frost‘s long-awaited Big Red coaching debut.

Nebraska’s scheduled opener with Akron was rained — or more like thundered — out with no make up scheduled.

On Sunday, Nebraska AD Bill Moos released a statement explaining why the game was canceled, why no Sunday re-do was possible and whether or not the Huskers could get a 12th game on the schedule on such short notice.

For what it’s worth, Nebraska is off on Oct. 27; Akron plays Central Michigan that date. Akron is off Sept. 29; Nebraska hosts Purdue that day. Both teams are presumably free on Dec. 1, but that date figures to only be used if one side (cough, Nebraska) needs a sixth win to reach bowl eligibility.

Nebraska opens the Frost era against Colorado on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC), while Akron hosts Morgan State (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

Report: Nick Saban apologizes to ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor

NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 05 AdvoCare Classic - Wisconsin v Alabama
Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 2, 2018, 6:57 PM EDT
20 Comments

Given that the game was over in the first quarter, the story from last night’s 51-14 demolition of Louisville by No. 1 Alabama was Nick Saban outburst toward ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor.

As the two gathered for the standard post-game interview, Taylor led off with a completely fair and totally obvious question about Tua Tagovailoa. Alabama kept its quarterback decision secret until kickoff — camera shots indicated not even Tagovailoa’s parents knew their son would get the nod — even though the decision was obvious to pretty much everyone once Tagovailoa’s rainbow found Devonta Smith‘s hands in overtime of the Tide’s national championship win over Georgia in January. Heck, the story out of Alabama’s fall camp was Jalen Hurts saying the Alabama coaches had conceded the job to Tagovailoa in the spring.

So after Tagovailoa made good on his first career start by completing 12-of-16 passes for 227 yards with two touchdown (plus another on the ground), Taylor naturally wanted to lead the interview asking Saban about that performance. “What answers did you find about your quarterbacks?” was the exact wording of her question.

“I still like both guys, I think both guys are good players. I think both guys can help our team,” Saban said. “So why do you continually try to say something that doesn’t respect one of them. I’m not going to, so quit asking.”

ESPN’s Chris Fowler defended Taylor on Twitter, and Taylor seized the moment to revel in the moment.

According to James Miller, Saban called Taylor Saturday night to apologize. The author of the oral histories on ESPN, “Saturday Night Live” and the CAA agency, Miller produced a narrative podcast on Saban’s rise through the coaching ranks, so the sourcing on this one was probably pretty good.

All in all, the Saturday night brouhaha was a minor controversy, though Saban did act unprofessionally — and honestly — to a fair question, so an apology was warranted.