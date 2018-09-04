Alabama increases hold on top spot in AP Top 25

The coaches have spoken their poll piece, and now the media has done the same.
Just as USA Today did a short time ago, the Associated Press released its first in-season Top 25 of 2018 Tuesday afternoon. The same two teams that occupied the AP’s 1-2 holes entering the new season remain the same — No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson. The Crimson Tide, however, gained a further hold on that top spot, picking up six first-place votes to give them 48 of the 61. The Tigers, conversely, lost six of the 18 first-place votes it came into the weekend with.
The remaining first-place vote still resides in Wisconsin, with the Badgers coming in at No. 5 after beginning the season No. 4. Taking UW’s No. 4 spot in the media’s Top 25 is Ohio State, which came into Week 1 at No. 5. Georgia, meanwhile, maintained its status quo at No. 3.
No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Auburn, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Washington and No. 10 Stanford round out the Top 10.
As was the case in the coaches’ poll, LSU made the biggest upward move as they climbed from No. 25 all the way up to No. 11. Virginia Tech wasn’t too far behind as the Hokies come in at No. 12 after starting out No. 20.
At the opposite end of the rankings spectrum are No. 21 Michigan and No. 22 Miami, which tumbled seven and 14 spots, respectively.
Florida State (No. 19) and Texas (No. 23) dropped out of the rankings, replaced by No. 24 South Carolina and No. 25 Florida.
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Notre Dame
- Washington
- Stanford
- LSU
- Virginia Tech
- Penn State
- West Virginia
- Michigan State
- TCU
- USC
- Mississippi State
- UCF
- Boise State
- Michigan
- Miami
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Florida
While it’s expected there would be some movement after Week 1, the precipitous drops of a pair of Power Five teams may have been a bit more precipitous than some fan bases may have expected.
USA Today released its first in-season coaches’ Top 25 of 2018, with Alabama and Clemson none too surprisingly keeping their collective strangleholds on the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, respectively. The Crimson Tide, coming off a spanking of Louisville Saturday, actually lost two of its first-place votes — dropping from 61 to 59 — while Clemson stayed steady at three.
The only other school to receive a first-place vote was Urban Meyer-less Ohio State, which still dropped from No. 3 to No. 4. Georgia flipped spots with OSU to come in at No. 3, with Oklahoma holding serve at No. 5. Rounding out the Top Ten are Wisconsin (up one spot to No. 6), Auburn (up three to No. 7), Notre Dame (up three to No. 8), Stanford (up four to No. 9) and Penn State (down one to No. 10).
The biggest losers, conversely, were Miami and Michigan. The latter tumbled eight spots to No. 22 following a seven-point loss on the road to then-No. 11 Notre Dame, while the former did a freefall all the way down to No. 21 after beginning the season inside the Top Ten at No. 8. That sizable drop came as the result of a 16-point loss to LSU, which began the year No. 24 but moved up nine spots to No. 15.
That nine-spot upward move was easily the biggest of the reshaped Top 25. Stanford, as previously noted, was up four, while another seven — the two already mentioned, plus USC (No. 15 to No. 12), Virginia Tech (No. 17 to No. 14), West Virginia (No. 20 to No. 17), Boise State (No. 22 to No. 19), UCF (No. 23 to No. 20) — jumped up two spots each.
The only team to drop out of the rankings was Florida State, which began the year No. 19.
Dahu Green was sidelined for the 2017 season because of NCAA bylaws. Green will be sidelined for the vast majority of 2018 as well, albeit for a different reason entirely.
In the first half of Arkansas State’s season-opening win over FCS Southeast Missouri State this past weekend, Green went down with what was later diagnosed to be a broken ankle. Monday, Blake Anderson revealed that the wide receiver will be forced to undergo surgery to repair the damage “and that we’ll lose him for the year.”
There is at least a sliver of a silver lining as Green will be eligible for a medical hardship waiver. The approval of said waiver would leave Green with two years of eligibility remaining that he can use beginning with the 2019 season.
The 6-5, 197-pound receiver caught two passes for 23 yards before going down with the injury early in the second quarter.
Green, a three-star signee at Oklahoma in 2015, played in 16 games during his time with the Sooners, totaling 89 yards on three receptions. In June of 2017, Green opted to transfer away from Norman and ultimately settled in Jonesboro.
Green was forced to sit out the 2017 season after the transfer.
Indiana might want to consider shrouding its remaining running backs in bubble wrap on and off the field for the foreseeable future.
A week before the 2018 season kicked off, Morgan Ellison, the Hoosiers’ leading rusher in 2017, was indefinitely suspended by the football program for violating unspecified team rules. In the opener, Ellison’s replacement, Cole Gest, went down with a torn ACL in the win over Florida International.
Obviously, given the significant nature of the injury, Gest will be sidelined for the remainder of the year.
“Hate it for him,” head coach Tom Allen said of the running back and his injury. “I know how hard he’s worked and played extremely well when he was in there. (He’s a) great, great person, works unbelievably hard and, obviously, has a setback now he has to handle. We’ll be with him side by side through this whole process and he’ll come back stronger than ever and he’ll be with us again in the future.
“So thoughts and prayers with him through this time.”
Gest was second on the Hoosiers last season with 428 yards on the ground. Prior to his injury in Week 1, Gest totaled 17 yards on his five carries.
In 2017, Ellison’s 704 yards and six touchdowns were tops on the team. Heading into the Week 2 matchup with Virginia, Ellison’s indefinite suspension remains in place.
In the win over FIU, Stevie Scott led the Hoosiers with 70 yards on his team-high 20 carries.
Not only did Louisville get taken to the woodshed in its season opener, but they also lost its most statistically productive player on the defensive side of the ball in the process.
Bobby Petrino confirmed Monday that Jonathan Greenard (pictured, center) sustained what was described as a “significant” injury to his right wrist during the 51-14 loss to defending national champion Alabama Saturday night. The defensive end suffered ligament damage, the extent of which hasn’t been made public, in the first quarter of the loss and was essentially sidelined for the remainder of the game.
There is no timetable yet for a return, with Petrino stating he expects the defensive end to be sidelined for “a while.”
“It’s a shame, because he worked extremely hard to prepare and get ready for the season,” the head coach said. “But he landed on it really differently and injured it.”
Last season, Greenard led the Cardinals with 15½ tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2017. For his career, he’s totaled 22½ and 9½ in those categories, respectively.