Alabama increases hold on top spot in AP Top 25

The coaches have spoken their poll piece, and now the media has done the same.

Just as USA Today did a short time ago, the Associated Press released its first in-season Top 25 of 2018 Tuesday afternoon. The same two teams that occupied the AP’s 1-2 holes entering the new season remain the same — No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson. The Crimson Tide, however, gained a further hold on that top spot, picking up six first-place votes to give them 48 of the 61. The Tigers, conversely, lost six of the 18 first-place votes it came into the weekend with.

The remaining first-place vote still resides in Wisconsin, with the Badgers coming in at No. 5 after beginning the season No. 4. Taking UW’s No. 4 spot in the media’s Top 25 is Ohio State, which came into Week 1 at No. 5. Georgia, meanwhile, maintained its status quo at No. 3.

No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Auburn, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 9 Washington and No. 10 Stanford round out the Top 10.

As was the case in the coaches’ poll, LSU made the biggest upward move as they climbed from No. 25 all the way up to No. 11. Virginia Tech wasn’t too far behind as the Hokies come in at No. 12 after starting out No. 20.

At the opposite end of the rankings spectrum are No. 21 Michigan and No. 22 Miami, which tumbled seven and 14 spots, respectively.

Florida State (No. 19) and Texas (No. 23) dropped out of the rankings, replaced by No. 24 South Carolina and No. 25 Florida.