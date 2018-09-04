Arkansas State loses Oklahoma transfer Dahu Green to broken ankle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dahu Green was sidelined for the 2017 season because of NCAA bylaws. Green will be sidelined for the vast majority of 2018 as well, albeit for a different reason entirely.

In the first half of Arkansas State’s season-opening win over FCS Southeast Missouri State this past weekend, Green went down with what was later diagnosed to be a broken ankle. Monday, Blake Anderson revealed that the wide receiver will be forced to undergo surgery to repair the damage “and that we’ll lose him for the year.”

There is at least a sliver of a silver lining as Green will be eligible for a medical hardship waiver. The approval of said waiver would leave Green with two years of eligibility remaining that he can use beginning with the 2019 season.

The 6-5, 197-pound receiver caught two passes for 23 yards before going down with the injury early in the second quarter.

Green, a three-star signee at Oklahoma in 2015, played in 16 games during his time with the Sooners, totaling 89 yards on three receptions. In June of 2017, Green opted to transfer away from Norman and ultimately settled in Jonesboro.

Green was forced to sit out the 2017 season after the transfer.