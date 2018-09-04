Braylon Edwards apologizes for naming players, but stands behind ‘overall ‘message’ on state of Michigan football

Braylon Edwards is contrite… to a point.
Saturday night, Braylon Edwards, the leading pass-catcher in Michigan football history, let loose on Twitter on his alma mater not long after U-M trudged its way to a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame. In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Edwards singled out center Cesar Ruiz (“weak”) and quarterback Shea Patterson (“scared”) while calling Michigan football “trash.”
Edwards was subsequently indefinitely suspended from his job as a college football analyst for the Big Ten Network because he violated the network’s social media guidelines. In an interview with the Detroit News, Edwards, who acknowledged being not sober when he hit send on the tweet, apologized for singling out individual players publicly but stood behind the overall message of the missive.
From the News‘ interview with Edwards:
Was the original tweet a little excessive? I admit I was excessive and emotional and inebriated. Mix those together. But the focus of my tweets remains intact. I stand by that. I was over-excessive Saturday night at 10:29, but I don’t back down on my overall stance as an alum and a fan. I’ve always defended Michigan. Even this year, I was high on Michigan. …
“I apologize for [singling out players]. I’m a man. We make mistakes. I’m sorry. I should not have gone that way. I still agree with the overall message – what do we do now (as a program)? But I apologize – shouldn’t name individual players. They’re still kids. That’s what I apologize for. …
“Do I wish I had done it differently? I would not have called out Cesar Ruiz and Shea Patterson. You’re not supposed to do that, and I shouldn’t have. It should have been an overall message about the program.
Edwards stated he intends to apologize to both Patterson and Ruiz through his brother, Berkley Edwards, who is a running back for the Wolverines.
U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, not surprisingly, took issue with Edwards’ social media critiques, particularly when it came to attaching individual names to the criticisms.
“If anyone wants to attack the character of anybody on our ball club, come after me,” Harbaugh said. “I would rather them come after me. …
“[I]t’s disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of our team players. It’s disappointing.”