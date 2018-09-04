COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 18 Rutgers at Indiana
Indiana’s backfield takes yet another hit

By John TaylorSep 4, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
Indiana might want to consider shrouding its remaining running backs in bubble wrap on and off the field for the foreseeable future.

A week before the 2018 season kicked off, Morgan Ellison, the Hoosiers’ leading rusher in 2017, was indefinitely suspended by the football program for violating unspecified team rules.  In the opener, Ellison’s replacement, Cole Gest, went down with a torn ACL in the win over Florida International.

Obviously, given the significant nature of the injury, Gest will be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Hate it for him,” head coach Tom Allen said of the running back and his injury. “I know how hard he’s worked and played extremely well when he was in there. (He’s a) great, great person, works unbelievably hard and, obviously, has a setback now he has to handle. We’ll be with him side by side through this whole process and he’ll come back stronger than ever and he’ll be with us again in the future.

“So thoughts and prayers with him through this time.”

Gest was second on the Hoosiers last season with 428 yards on the ground.  Prior to his injury in Week 1, Gest totaled 17 yards on his five carries.

In 2017, Ellison’s 704 yards and six touchdowns were tops on the team.  Heading into the Week 2 matchup with Virginia, Ellison’s indefinite suspension remains in place.

In the win over FIU, Stevie Scott led the Hoosiers with 70 yards on his team-high 20 carries.

Miami, Michigan tumble in the new coaches’ Top 25

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 AdvoCare Classic - Miami v LSU
By John TaylorSep 4, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
While it’s expected there would be some movement after Week 1, the precipitous drops of a pair of Power Five teams may have been a bit more precipitous than some fan bases may have expected.

USA Today released its first in-season coaches’ Top 25 of 2018, with Alabama and Clemson none too surprisingly keeping their collective strangleholds on the Nos. 1 and 2 spots, respectively.  The Crimson Tide, coming off a spanking of Louisville Saturday, actually lost two of its first-place votes — dropping from 61 to 59 — while Clemson stayed steady at three.

The only other school to receive a first-place vote was Urban Meyer-less Ohio State, which still dropped from No. 3 to No. 4.  Georgia flipped spots with OSU to come in at No. 3, with Oklahoma holding serve at No. 5.  Rounding out the Top Ten are Wisconsin (up one spot to No. 6), Auburn (up three to No. 7), Notre Dame (up three to No. 8), Stanford (up four to No. 9) and Penn State (down one to No. 10).

The biggest losers, conversely, were Miami and Michigan.  The latter tumbled eight spots to No. 22 following a seven-point loss on the road to then-No. 11 Notre Dame, while the former did a freefall all the way down to No. 21 after beginning the season inside the Top Ten at No. 8.  That sizable drop came as the result of a 16-point loss to LSU, which began the year No. 24 but moved up nine spots to No. 15.

That nine-spot upward move was easily the biggest of the reshaped Top 25.  Stanford, as previously noted, was up four, while another seven — the two already mentioned, plus USC (No. 15 to No. 12), Virginia Tech (No. 17 to No. 14), West Virginia (No. 20 to No. 17), Boise State (No. 22 to No. 19), UCF (No. 23 to No. 20) — jumped up two spots each.

The only team to drop out of the rankings was Florida State, which began the year No. 19.

Arkansas State loses Oklahoma transfer Dahu Green to broken ankle

NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 29 UL Monroe at Arkansas State
By John TaylorSep 4, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
Dahu Green was sidelined for the 2017 season because of NCAA bylaws.  Green will be sidelined for the vast majority of 2018 as well, albeit for a different reason entirely.

In the first half of Arkansas State’s season-opening win over FCS Southeast Missouri State this past weekend, Green went down with what was later diagnosed to be a broken ankle.  Monday, Blake Anderson revealed that the wide receiver will be forced to undergo surgery to repair the damage “and that we’ll lose him for the year.”

There is at least a sliver of a silver lining as Green will be eligible for a medical hardship waiver.  The approval of said waiver would leave Green with two years of eligibility remaining that he can use beginning with the 2019 season.

The 6-5, 197-pound receiver caught two passes for 23 yards before going down with the injury early in the second quarter.

Green, a three-star signee at Oklahoma in 2015, played in 16 games during his time with the Sooners, totaling 89 yards on three receptions.  In June of 2017, Green opted to transfer away from Norman and ultimately settled in Jonesboro.

Green was forced to sit out the 2017 season after the transfer.

Louisville’s Jonathan Greenard out for ‘a while’ with ‘significant’ injury

By John TaylorSep 4, 2018, 10:22 AM EDT
Not only did Louisville get taken to the woodshed in its season opener, but they also lost its most statistically productive player on the defensive side of the ball in the process.

Bobby Petrino confirmed Monday that Jonathan Greenard (pictured, center) sustained what was described as a “significant” injury to his right wrist during the 51-14 loss to defending national champion Alabama Saturday night.  The defensive end suffered ligament damage, the extent of which hasn’t been made public, in the first quarter of the loss and was essentially sidelined for the remainder of the game.

There is no timetable yet for a return, with Petrino stating he expects the defensive end to be sidelined for “a while.”

It’s a shame, because he worked extremely hard to prepare and get ready for the season,” the head coach said. “But he landed on it really differently and injured it.”

Last season, Greenard led the Cardinals with 15½ tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2017.  For his career, he’s totaled 22½ and 9½ in those categories, respectively.

Braylon Edwards apologizes for naming players, but stands behind ‘overall ‘message’ on state of Michigan football

By John TaylorSep 4, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
9 Comments

Braylon Edwards is contrite… to a point.

Saturday night, Braylon Edwards, the leading pass-catcher in Michigan football history, let loose on Twitter on his alma mater not long after U-M trudged its way to a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame.  In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Edwards singled out center Cesar Ruiz (“weak”) and quarterback Shea Patterson (“scared”) while calling Michigan football “trash.”

Edwards was subsequently indefinitely suspended from his job as a college football analyst for the Big Ten Network because he violated the network’s social media guidelines.  In an interview with the Detroit News, Edwards, who acknowledged being not sober when he hit send on the tweet, apologized for singling out individual players publicly but stood behind the overall message of the missive.

From the News‘ interview with Edwards:

Was the original tweet a little excessive? I admit I was excessive and emotional and inebriated. Mix those together. But the focus of my tweets remains intact. I stand by that. I was over-excessive Saturday night at 10:29, but I don’t back down on my overall stance as an alum and a fan. I’ve always defended Michigan. Even this year, I was high on Michigan. …

“I apologize for [singling out players]. I’m a man. We make mistakes. I’m sorry. I should not have gone that way. I still agree with the overall message – what do we do now (as a program)? But I apologize – shouldn’t name individual players. They’re still kids. That’s what I apologize for. …

“Do I wish I had done it differently? I would not have called out Cesar Ruiz and Shea Patterson. You’re not supposed to do that, and I shouldn’t have. It should have been an overall message about the program.

Edwards stated he intends to apologize to both Patterson and Ruiz through his brother, Berkley Edwards, who is a running back for the Wolverines.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, not surprisingly, took issue with Edwards’ social media critiques, particularly when it came to attaching individual names to the criticisms.

“If anyone wants to attack the character of anybody on our ball club, come after me,” Harbaugh said. “I would rather them come after me. …

“[I]t’s disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of our team players. It’s disappointing.”