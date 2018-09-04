Indiana’s backfield takes yet another hit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Indiana might want to consider shrouding its remaining running backs in bubble wrap on and off the field for the foreseeable future.

A week before the 2018 season kicked off, Morgan Ellison, the Hoosiers’ leading rusher in 2017, was indefinitely suspended by the football program for violating unspecified team rules. In the opener, Ellison’s replacement, Cole Gest, went down with a torn ACL in the win over Florida International.

Obviously, given the significant nature of the injury, Gest will be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

“Hate it for him,” head coach Tom Allen said of the running back and his injury. “I know how hard he’s worked and played extremely well when he was in there. (He’s a) great, great person, works unbelievably hard and, obviously, has a setback now he has to handle. We’ll be with him side by side through this whole process and he’ll come back stronger than ever and he’ll be with us again in the future.

“So thoughts and prayers with him through this time.”

Gest was second on the Hoosiers last season with 428 yards on the ground. Prior to his injury in Week 1, Gest totaled 17 yards on his five carries.

In 2017, Ellison’s 704 yards and six touchdowns were tops on the team. Heading into the Week 2 matchup with Virginia, Ellison’s indefinite suspension remains in place.

In the win over FIU, Stevie Scott led the Hoosiers with 70 yards on his team-high 20 carries.