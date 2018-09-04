Getty Images

Louisville’s Jonathan Greenard out for ‘a while’ with ‘significant’ injury

By John TaylorSep 4, 2018, 10:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Not only did Louisville get taken to the woodshed in its season opener, but they also lost its most statistically productive player on the defensive side of the ball in the process.

Bobby Petrino confirmed Monday that Jonathan Greenard (pictured, center) sustained what was described as a “significant” injury to his right wrist during the 51-14 loss to defending national champion Alabama Saturday night.  The defensive end suffered ligament damage, the extent of which hasn’t been made public, in the first quarter of the loss and was essentially sidelined for the remainder of the game.

There is no timetable yet for a return, with Petrino stating he expects the defensive end to be sidelined for “a while.”

It’s a shame, because he worked extremely hard to prepare and get ready for the season,” the head coach said. “But he landed on it really differently and injured it.”

Last season, Greenard led the Cardinals with 15½ tackles for loss and seven sacks in 2017.  For his career, he’s totaled 22½ and 9½ in those categories, respectively.

Braylon Edwards apologizes for naming players, but stands behind ‘overall ‘message’ on state of Michigan football

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 4, 2018, 9:36 AM EDT
6 Comments

Braylon Edwards is contrite… to a point.

Saturday night, Braylon Edwards, the leading pass-catcher in Michigan football history, let loose on Twitter on his alma mater not long after U-M trudged its way to a 24-17 loss to Notre Dame.  In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Edwards singled out center Cesar Ruiz (“weak”) and quarterback Shea Patterson (“scared”) while calling Michigan football “trash.”

Edwards was subsequently indefinitely suspended from his job as a college football analyst for the Big Ten Network because he violated the network’s social media guidelines.  In an interview with the Detroit News, Edwards, who acknowledged being not sober when he hit send on the tweet, apologized for singling out individual players publicly but stood behind the overall message of the missive.

From the News‘ interview with Edwards:

Was the original tweet a little excessive? I admit I was excessive and emotional and inebriated. Mix those together. But the focus of my tweets remains intact. I stand by that. I was over-excessive Saturday night at 10:29, but I don’t back down on my overall stance as an alum and a fan. I’ve always defended Michigan. Even this year, I was high on Michigan. …

“I apologize for [singling out players]. I’m a man. We make mistakes. I’m sorry. I should not have gone that way. I still agree with the overall message – what do we do now (as a program)? But I apologize – shouldn’t name individual players. They’re still kids. That’s what I apologize for. …

“Do I wish I had done it differently? I would not have called out Cesar Ruiz and Shea Patterson. You’re not supposed to do that, and I shouldn’t have. It should have been an overall message about the program.

Edwards stated he intends to apologize to both Patterson and Ruiz through his brother, Berkley Edwards, who is a running back for the Wolverines.

U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh, not surprisingly, took issue with Edwards’ social media critiques, particularly when it came to attaching individual names to the criticisms.

“If anyone wants to attack the character of anybody on our ball club, come after me,” Harbaugh said. “I would rather them come after me. …

“[I]t’s disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of our team players. It’s disappointing.”

Oregon loses starting TE Cam McCormick to season-ending injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 4, 2018, 8:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Oregon’s season-opening win came with a not-so-insignificant loss.

Late in the first quarter of Saturday’s 58-24 win over Bowling Green, Cam McCormick went down with an injury to his left leg.  After spending the remainder of the game on the sidelines in a boot, it was subsequently confirmed that the tight end had suffered a broken bone in the leg.

As a result of the injury, the redshirt sophomore McCormick, who entered the 2018 season as the Ducks’ starter at the tight end position, will miss the remainder of the season.

“He’ll be sorely missed not only as a player but as a teammate,” head coach Mario Cristobal stated. “The guys certainly love him. The hospital was a packed place for him in support of him.”

After redshirting as a true freshman, McCormack caught six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.  The start in Week 1 was the third of his career.

With McCormack sidelined for the duration of the year, Jacob Breeland is expected to assume the starting job.  Breeland started 11 games for the Ducks in 2017, but was beaten out for the job by McCormack by the time summer camp wrapped up.

Oregon State confirms addition of Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 4, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s officially a new addition to Oregon State’s quarterback room.

Early last week, after reports surfaced that Tristan Gebbia had decided to leave Nebraska, Scott Frost confirmed that the quarterback had been granted a release from his scholarship.  Shortly thereafter, it appeared Gebbia was headed to OSU.

Monday, the Pac-12 program announced that Gebbia has joined Jonathan Smith‘s team as a transfer.  The redshirt freshman will be forced to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  He’ll then have three seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.

Gebbia was a three-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

The decision to transfer shortly before the start of the 2018 season came just days after Gebbia lost out on the starting quarterback job to true freshman Adrian Martinez

In Corvallis, Gebbia will see a couple of familiar faces from his short stint in Lincoln.

It was confirmed in the middle of last week that linebacker Avery Roberts, the highest-rated signee in Nebraska’s 2017 recruiting class, would transferring to OSU.  Additionally, Trent Bray spent the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, the same job for which he was hired by the Beavers late last year.

No. 20 Virginia Tech blasts No. 19 Florida State to ruin Willie Taggart debut

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerSep 3, 2018, 11:19 PM EDT
17 Comments

It was not a great Labor Day weekend for ACC teams in the state of Florida.

A day after Miami laid an egg in a primetime matchup against LSU, rival No. 19 Florida State followed up with one of their own to open ACC play against No. 20 Virginia Tech. The Hokies jumped out to an early lead and never really looked back in an eventual 24-3 victory that also spoiled the debut of new Seminoles coach Willie Taggart at the same time.

While the final scoreline was a bit lower than expected, things certainly trended much higher initially after Tech opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard march down the field that includes plenty of runs right up the gut of a re-tooled FSU defense. Things eventually evened out for both sides but the run game for Justin Fuente does seem like it will be one of the better units in the ACC thanks to the trio of Deshawm McClease (77 yards), Terius Wheatley (22 yards) and Steven Peoples (44 yards).

Following a news-worthy offseason, quarterback Josh Jackson was solid in managing the offense even if the final numbers weren’t super stellar — 207 yards and two touchdowns — but he avoided the big turnover and used his legs quite a bit to escape pressure on the night.

Opposite number Deondre Francois looked a little better throwing the football in his first action in a full year since a devastating leg injury even if his team failed to get the win. His play was one of the few bright spots at times on offense for FSU as he finished with 233 yards and three interceptions while facing pressure on just about every snap.

The lack of stout offensive line play also contributed to keeping the Noles’ dynamic duo at running back in check too. Cam Akers did break out an impressive 85 yard run in the fourth quarter.. but finished with just 82 yards on the night. Jacques Patrick wasn’t all that much better with 40 yards on the ground.

All of which added up to a debut for the new coach that could have gone better. Taggart looked flabbergasted at times on the sidelines of his “dream job” and will have his work cut out for him and his staff going forward to get the program back to being among the ACC elites.

Across the sidelines though, it was an impressive opener for Fuente and company that might have signaled that the Hokies could be a year ahead of schedule. While 2019 was being circled in Blacksburg as the season that could really see the team make some noise, the path is certainly open to make it back to the ACC title game once again. Bud Foster’s young defense was even better than expected and the offense definitely has some weapons that will cause problems for the rest of the league.

They certainly gave notice of that in Tallahassee on Labor Day as Virginia Tech blasted FSU to cap off a rough weekend in the Sunshine State.