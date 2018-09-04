Getty Images

Oregon State confirms addition of Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia

By John TaylorSep 4, 2018, 7:56 AM EDT
There’s officially a new addition to Oregon State’s quarterback room.

Early last week, after reports surfaced that Tristan Gebbia had decided to leave Nebraska, Scott Frost confirmed that the quarterback had been granted a release from his scholarship.  Shortly thereafter, it appeared Gebbia was headed to OSU.

Monday, the Pac-12 program announced that Gebbia has joined Jonathan Smith‘s team as a transfer.  The redshirt freshman will be forced to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  He’ll then have three seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2019 season.

Gebbia was a three-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the country on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman this past season.

The decision to transfer shortly before the start of the 2018 season came just days after Gebbia lost out on the starting quarterback job to true freshman Adrian Martinez

In Corvallis, Gebbia will see a couple of familiar faces from his short stint in Lincoln.

It was confirmed in the middle of last week that linebacker Avery Roberts, the highest-rated signee in Nebraska’s 2017 recruiting class, would transferring to OSU.  Additionally, Trent Bray spent the past three seasons as the linebackers coach of the Cornhuskers, the same job for which he was hired by the Beavers late last year.

By Bryan FischerSep 3, 2018, 11:19 PM EDT
It was not a great Labor Day weekend for ACC teams in the state of Florida.

A day after Miami laid an egg in a primetime matchup against LSU, rival No. 19 Florida State followed up with one of their own to open ACC play against No. 20 Virginia Tech. The Hokies jumped out to an early lead and never really looked back in an eventual 24-3 victory that also spoiled the debut of new Seminoles coach Willie Taggart at the same time.

While the final scoreline was a bit lower than expected, things certainly trended much higher initially after Tech opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard march down the field that includes plenty of runs right up the gut of a re-tooled FSU defense. Things eventually evened out for both sides but the run game for Justin Fuente does seem like it will be one of the better units in the ACC thanks to the trio of Deshawm McClease (77 yards), Terius Wheatley (22 yards) and Steven Peoples (44 yards).

Following a news-worthy offseason, quarterback Josh Jackson was solid in managing the offense even if the final numbers weren’t super stellar — 207 yards and two touchdowns — but he avoided the big turnover and used his legs quite a bit to escape pressure on the night.

Opposite number Deondre Francois looked a little better throwing the football in his first action in a full year since a devastating leg injury even if his team failed to get the win. His play was one of the few bright spots at times on offense for FSU as he finished with 233 yards and three interceptions while facing pressure on just about every snap.

The lack of stout offensive line play also contributed to keeping the Noles’ dynamic duo at running back in check too. Cam Akers did break out an impressive 85 yard run in the fourth quarter.. but finished with just 82 yards on the night. Jacques Patrick wasn’t all that much better with 40 yards on the ground.

All of which added up to a debut for the new coach that could have gone better. Taggart looked flabbergasted at times on the sidelines of his “dream job” and will have his work cut out for him and his staff going forward to get the program back to being among the ACC elites.

Across the sidelines though, it was an impressive opener for Fuente and company that might have signaled that the Hokies could be a year ahead of schedule. While 2019 was being circled in Blacksburg as the season that could really see the team make some noise, the path is certainly open to make it back to the ACC title game once again. Bud Foster’s young defense was even better than expected and the offense definitely has some weapons that will cause problems for the rest of the league.

They certainly gave notice of that in Tallahassee on Labor Day as Virginia Tech blasted FSU to cap off a rough weekend in the Sunshine State.

Virginia Tech jumps out to early lead at halftime to quiet Florida State

By Bryan FischerSep 3, 2018, 9:43 PM EDT
It’s been six years since Virginia Tech last played Florida State and it’s safe to say that Justin Fuente is a bit of a difference maker in the latest meeting between the ACC rivals. The Hokies’ head coach was masterful calling plays early as his team jumped out to a 17-3 lead against the Seminoles in a fun, offensive-filled first half at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Tech needed 10 plays on their opening drive to cover 75 yards before finding the end zone, opening the season as about as well as possible. While the Hokies mixed in three different tailbacks, it was Deshawm McClease who really seemed to surprise the defense with several nice runs to the outside and went into the locker room with 66 yards on the ground. That strong run game opened things up for quarterback Josh Jackson, who looked solid in the pocket and on the move while recording 102 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Not to be outdone, there was a bit of BeamerBall as well as Virginia Tech’s Chris Cunningham blocked a punt just before the end of the second quarter that was recovered in the end zone by Eric Kumah. That extended the team’s lead to two scores and sapped whatever momentum the home team might have had and quieted the crowd on the road (an ensuing interception by Caleb Farley didn’t hurt either).

While Bud Foster’s defense did look a lot better than anticipated for such a young group, Florida State was still able to move the ball early. Making his first start since being injured in the team’s opener against Alabama a year ago, Deondre Francois was sharp passing the ball and was already up to 214 yards and nearly had a touchdown throw of his own too. It was a good thing he was on point because the much vaunted rushing attack for the Seminoles was kept in check for the most part. Sophomore Cam Akers only had seven on the ground and Jacques Patrick wasn’t terribly better but did manage 43 yards.

FSU still managed nearly six yards per play and moved the ball well on their drives but simply lost momentum when they entered the red zone and also missed a field goal early.

It’s all is trending toward a fun second half as playmakers on both sides are really stepping up. It’s not often you have a key conference game to open the season but this one is certainly shaping up to have a fun finish in Tallahassee.

Suspension (partly) over, Urban Meyer returns to Ohio State practice

By Zach BarnettSep 3, 2018, 7:48 PM EDT
For the first time since April 15, Urban Meyer observed an Ohio State practice.

Meyer is still serving his 3-game suspension, but the practice portion of his ban has been served. Meyer has been on administrative leave since Aug. 1, barring the Buckeyes’ coach from all contact with Ohio State players and coaches. However, the suspension Ohio State announced on the night of Aug. 22 permitted him to return to practice on Sept. 2, and it is now Sept. 3.

The Buckeyes practiced on Monday, and Meyer was in attendance as usual

“Coach came back today, and we had a meeting earlier this morning,” interim head coach and offensive coordinator Ryan Day told ESPN. “He’s been meeting with some of the players. So things are back to normal. Obviously he won’t be there for game day, but everything else is back to normal.”

Un-shunned during the week, Meyer will be re-shunned during the next two Saturdays, in which the No. 5 Buckeyes host Rutgers and visit No. 16 TCU.

Day handled both duties in the lead up to Ohio State’s 77-31 win over Oregon State last Saturday, so it remains to be seen how he and Meyer will pass the baton from practice to game day.

However, considering the Buckeyes punted all of one time against the Beavers, it doesn’t appear Day has struggled to juggle both of his temporary jobs.

Texas sticking with Sam Ehlinger at QB vs. Tulsa

By Zach BarnettSep 3, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Texas fans expecting to see an evolved Sam Ehlinger in Saturday’s game with Maryland came away disappointed, as the sophomore Austin native was largely the same player he was as a true freshman.

Ehlinger completed 21-of-39 passes for 263 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, flashing much of the good he showed in 2017 (escapability and power in the running game, and a willingness to push the ball down the field in the passing game) juxtaposed against the same drawbacks that left the job in question in the first place. He was often inaccurate on short, simple passes and doomed the Longhorns with poor decisions and execution late in the game.

With the ‘Horns trailing 34-29 in the fourth quarter, Ehlinger ended two of Texas’s potential game-winning drives with interceptions, one over the middle near midfield with 6:38 remaining in the fourth quarter and the second on a 3rd-and-10 heave to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with Texas at the Maryland 33 and 1:29 still to play.

Another puzzling aspect of Texas’s offensive performance was the sparse use of Ehlinger in the running game. Texas’s leading rusher a year ago, Ehlinger ran just seven times for 30 yards, and a couple of those rushes were scrambles.

Tom Herman was asked if he would go with junior Shane Buechele against Tulsa on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, LHN), but Herman said Ehlinger was the guy.

“I don’t think now’s the time to do that, I really don’t,” Herman said, via Burnt Orange Nation. “You start, you’re going to wind up in the same situation that you were in last year. We made a decision.”

Texas never started the same quarterback for more than three consecutive games in 2017, so continuity for continuity’s sake is obviously a priority for Herman moving forward. Herman allowed the quarterback battle to continue through the spring and summer, as Ehlinger was not officially named the starter until Aug. 20. However, UT’s commitment to Ehlinger was evident early in the Maryland loss, as Buechele did not see action early despite Ehlinger starting the game 2-of-7. It could also explain the sparse use of Ehlinger in the running game, as Texas coaches look to preserve him for the entire season.

The late turnovers on Saturday were reminiscent of similar late turnovers and/or puzzling decisions in Texas losses a year ago — the fumble in double overtime vs. USC, the 4th-and-10 throwaway to clinch a 29-24 loss to Oklahoma, the (as we later learned, concussed) end zone interception to clinch an overtime loss to Oklahoma State and the third down, across-his-body interception that snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Texas Tech.

Texas is 1-5 in one-score games under Herman, and Ehlinger has been at the helm for all six games. Fix that one nagging, important flaw, Herman believes, and Texas will have its man at quarterback.

“We told him, while we watched video yesterday, that, yeah, on third down, you don’t need to take that chance,” Herman said of the final interception to Humphrey. “Throw it away. Give us a chance on fourth down.”