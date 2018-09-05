Baker Mayfield called Minnesota walk-on true frosh QB Zack Annexstad

Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad started his first game as a true freshman walk-on, making him the first player to accomplish such a feat at the Power 5 level since Baker Mayfield did the same at Texas Tech in 2013.
Which, naturally, means Annexstad is destined to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy for Nebraska, or something like that.
In all seriousness, both players were not walk-ons in the true sense of the word, given that both spurned Power 5 offers elsewhere in order to pay their respective ways at the schools of their choice.
“It was good for Zack to hear from him because people had mentioned him,” Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Any time you can get advice from a guy who has been through what you’ve been through — it was a good moment for him to start his career.”
Annexstad himself had a more succinct response: “That was cool.”
For the record, Annexstad completed 16-of-33 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 48-10 win over New Mexico State. That’s a bit off of Mayfield’s debut, when he connected on 43-of-60 throws for 413 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in a 41-23 Texas Tech win over SMU.
Wisconsin will have a little less depth in its secondary moving forward this season.
Citing an unnamed UW official, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Patrick Johnson has left Paul Chryst‘s Badgers football team. The only reason given for the departure, which is expected to turn into a transfer at some point down the road, was for unspecified personal reasons.
Johnson didn’t play in UW’s season opener either, although that was because of a head injury suffered during practice leading up to the 31-point win over Western Kentucky.
Johnson was a three-star 2016 signee. After playing in 13 games as a true freshman, the Potomac, Maryland, product played in the first four games of the 2017 season before going down with an arm injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
According to the Journal Sentinel, Johnson was set to serve as the Badgers’ third safety prior to the head injury.
It’s not just Kansas’ head coach receiving a public boost from one his superiors just a week into the 2018 season.
Jim Harbaugh came into this campaign feeling the heat from an increasingly disgruntled fan base for having, thus far, failed to live up to the immense on-field expectations that followed his return to his alma mater. Following the season-opening loss to Notre Dame, the heat was cranked up even further, as evidenced by a former Wolverines football player’s very harsh social-media critique.
Given the rising tide of anger from those connected to the program, U-M’s president felt the need to publicly support the university’s head football coach.
After winning 10 games each of his first two seasons in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh’s squad slipped to 8-5 last season. Most maddening to his growing number of critics, though, is the fact that, one, he’s finished third, third and fourth in the Big Ten East and, two, his abysmal record against U-M’s two biggest rivals — 0-3 vs. Ohio State, 1-2 vs. Michigan State.
Throw in a 1-2 bowl record, and Harbaugh needs to start winning and winning big sooner rather than later — regardless of how many years are left on his contract.
It took a little longer than most had hoped, but Nick Fitzgerald is set to make his 2018 debut this coming weekend.
Late last month, Mississippi State announced that Fitzgerald, the team’s starting quarterback, had been suspended for the season opener against FCS Stephen F. Austin for unspecified violations of team rules. The suspension stemmed from an unspecified off-field incident this past March.
With that one-game suspension out of the way, and with Kansas State on-deck, a contrite but confident Fitzgerald has officially been cleared to return and play in the Week 2 game in Manhattan.
“It was rough,” Fitzgerald said of being on the sidelines for the season opener. “I take full responsibility for the reason why I was out. …
“I was very excited to be back and kind of get going with my season. And go get a big road win.”
Fitzgerald has been the Bulldogs’ starter under center the past two seasons. He accounted for 29 touchdowns in 2017 — 15 passing, 14 rushing — and has been expected to increase that production under first-year head coach Joe Moorhead.
After what’s turned into an extended sabbatical, it appears Dedrick Mills will, ultimately, restart his collegiate playing career at the Power Five level.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Mills announced that he has committed to a Nebraska program that’s willing to give him “a second chance.” That commitment will be realized in 2019 as Mills will spend the 2018 season at a junior college in Kansas.
It will, it should be noted, mark the running back’s second season at Garden City Community College.
In August of last year, Georgia Tech announced that Mills had been dismissed from the program for an unspecified violation of athletic department rules. It was subsequently confirmed that the back had multiple violations of the university’s substance-abuse policy.
In 2016, Mills’ 771 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns led all Tech ball carriers, with 169 of those yards coming in the bowl win over Kentucky. Mills put up all of those numbers as a true freshman despite being suspended on two different occasions for a total of three games. Those suspensions stemmed from violations of the substance-abuse policy.
Mills will be immediately eligible at Nebraska next year if he follows through on the social media commitment. Because he missed most of 2017 because of injury and will very likely be granted a medical hardship waiver, Mills will have two seasons of eligibility he can use with the Cornhuskers beginning with the 2019 season.