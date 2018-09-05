Willie Taggart says Virginia Tech faked injuries to slow down Florida State offense

Willie Taggart‘s first game in his dream job turned out to be a nightmare, as a showcase Labor Day broadcast simply put a spotlight on how far Florida State needs to go. The now-unranked Seminoles lost to No. 12 Virginia Tech 24-3. The Hokies jumped out to a 10-0 lead through one frame, and Florida State was never really competitive after that, which tends to happen when you score only three points.
That said, the down-to-down feel of the game wasn’t quite as lopsided as the final score indicated. Florida State out-gained Virginia Tech by eight yards (327 to 319) and was largely undone by an avalanche of turnovers — VT forced five, FSU none — drops and miscommunication in the red zone, and a blocked punt for a touchdown certainly didn’t help matters.
But, speaking to reporters on the regular ACC teleconference Wednesday, Taggart brought up another explanation: fake injuries.
The Florida State coach was asked if he thought Virginia Tech purposefully faked injuries to slow down the Seminoles’ tempo offense, and Taggart said, “I mean, it is what it is. It happened too often, so it’s hard not to. It happened too often.”
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente was asked later if his team faked injuries, and he said the staff was concerned about the team adapting to the muggy Tallahassee climate, which led to a number of cramps.
“My answer is that we had numerous issues with cramping and guys battling through bumps and bruises and nicks and things that they were fighting through,” he said.
Fuente was a long way from confirming his team faked injuries, but he didn’t outright deny it, either. Still, no one wants to hear about the opposition’s gamesmanship to slow down your offense when your offense scored all of three points in a 21-point loss.