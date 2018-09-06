COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Belk College Kickoff - Tennessee v West Virginia
Alabama transfer Brandon Kennedy suffers season-ending injury at Tennessee

By John TaylorSep 6, 2018
Brandon Kennedy‘s fight for immediate eligibility at Tennessee paid off for both the player and the football program as the transfer from Alabama earned a starting job right out of the gate.  Unfortunately, just as quickly as it began it’s over.

Following reports that surfaced earlier in the day, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Kennedy has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee.  The starting center suffered the injury during practice Tuesday afternoon.

As a result of the injury, Kennedy, who missed the last half of his last season with the Crimson Tide because of a foot injury, will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season.

“He seems to be in good spirits,” the head coach said by way of the Associated Press. “And I know our staff and our players, everybody really has (gained) respect for Brandon since he’s been here and how he worked and went about his business.”

Kennedy had started the season-opening loss to West Virginia at center this past weekend.  The redshirt junior will have another season of eligibility that he can use with the Volunteers for the 2019 season.  It’s believed he will also be able to appeal for a medical hardship waiver for this year and get back another season of eligibility he can use in 2020.

Oklahoma's Addison Gumbs transfers days after season-ending injury

By John TaylorSep 6, 2018
It’s not been a very good last few days for one member of the Oklahoma football program. Well, former member, that is.

Late last week, Addison Gumbs suffered a season-ending knee injury of the non-contact variety. Five days later, OU confirmed that the defensive end/linebacker has decided to transfer from the Sooners.

The only explanation for the abrupt and unexpected departure was “personal reasons.”

“Addison did a very nice bob while he was here,” head coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement, “and we certainly wish him the best.”

A four-star member of the Sooners 2017 recruiting class, Gumbs was rated as the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of California. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman in OU’s class that year.

After playing in eight games as a true freshman, Gumbs had been expected to take on a bigger role his sophomore season before going down with the injury.

Nebraska still working through possibilities for adding 12th game

By Zach BarnettSep 5, 2018
Nebraska did not play its scheduled opener against Akron on Saturday night, and the game was not played Sunday, either, after Nebraska offered to house the Zips across multiple dorm facilities on Saturday night.

Huskers AD Bill Moos told reporters Wednesday he would still like to get his team a 12th game, and is still working through the possibility of re-scheduling Akron for Dec. 1. Nebraska is off Oct. 27 and Akron isn’t. Akron is off Sept. 29 and Nebraska isn’t.

But neither team has a scheduled game for Dec. 1, and Moos said that remains the likeliest option at this point.

“I did leave with (Akron athletic director) Larry Williams the options of a 12th game. I thought we had very good dialogue. We kind of left it verbally that we’d like to play the game,” Moos said, via HuskerOnline. “We don’t have a common bye so it’d have to be at the end of the year. If both schools agreed to it, we could play on the Saturday after the end of the regular season barring if either team was in their conference championship game.

“That’s a loose end out there. That’s an option.”

Moos also said Nebraska could schedule an FCS opponent for Oct. 27, however, that would require lining up another team that happens to have a bye week and is willing to take a pummeling on short notice.

There is still the money factor to be worked out as well. For now, Nebraska is holding onto both the gate it made from selling 85,000 or so tickets and the $1.17 million it promised Akron. A no-refund policy is printed on each ticket, so Nebraska’s technically within its rights there, though Moos said it would honor the sold tickets should a 12th game be added. As for the guarantee, it’s not due until March. Moos said Nebraska will definitely cover Akron’s travel expenses, but it remains up in the air as to whether Nebraska would pay the rest for a game that didn’t happen. Akron, obviously, wants the money it was banking on. Nebraska, obviously, doesn’t want to pay for something that never happened.

That’s why the cleanest option for both sides seems to be to reschedule the game for Dec. 1, barring a surprise visit to the conference title game for either side.

Florida State did the same thing a year ago. Hurricane Irma forced the cancelation of the ‘Noles Sept. 9 home opener with ULM, and FSU rescheduled the game for Dec. 2. In one of the most awkward college football games of all time, Jimbo Fisher had already bounced for Texas A&M and it was incredibly obvious the 5-6 ‘Noles only played the game to keep their 36-year bowl streak alive. (And they did, winning 42-10.)

That game wasn’t officially rescheduled until November, so Moos and Nebraska have some time. What will be interesting to watch is both sides’ enthusiasm for a lame duck game if, say, a 7-4 Nebraska is contractually obligated to play a cold, meaningless game against a 4-7 Akron.

Willie Taggart says Virginia Tech faked injuries to slow down Florida State offense

By Zach BarnettSep 5, 2018
Willie Taggart‘s first game in his dream job turned out to be a nightmare, as a showcase Labor Day broadcast simply put a spotlight on how far Florida State needs to go. The now-unranked Seminoles lost to No. 12 Virginia Tech 24-3. The Hokies jumped out to a 10-0 lead through one frame, and Florida State was never really competitive after that, which tends to happen when you score only three points.

That said, the down-to-down feel of the game wasn’t quite as lopsided as the final score indicated. Florida State out-gained Virginia Tech by eight yards (327 to 319) and was largely undone by an avalanche of turnovers — VT forced five, FSU none — drops and miscommunication in the red zone, and a blocked punt for a touchdown certainly didn’t help matters.

But, speaking to reporters on the regular ACC teleconference Wednesday, Taggart brought up another explanation: fake injuries.

The Florida State coach was asked if he thought Virginia Tech purposefully faked injuries to slow down the Seminoles’ tempo offense, and Taggart said, “I mean, it is what it is. It happened too often, so it’s hard not to. It happened too often.”

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente was asked later if his team faked injuries, and he said the staff was concerned about the team adapting to the muggy Tallahassee climate, which led to a number of cramps.

“My answer is that we had numerous issues with cramping and guys battling through bumps and bruises and nicks and things that they were fighting through,” he said.

Fuente was a long way from confirming his team faked injuries, but he didn’t outright deny it, either. Still, no one wants to hear about the opposition’s gamesmanship to slow down your offense when your offense scored all of three points in a 21-point loss.

Baker Mayfield called Minnesota walk-on true frosh QB Zack Annexstad

By Zach BarnettSep 5, 2018
Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad started his first game as a true freshman walk-on, making him the first player to accomplish such a feat at the Power 5 level since Baker Mayfield did the same at Texas Tech in 2013.

Which, naturally, means Annexstad is destined to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy for Nebraska, or something like that.

In all seriousness, both players were not walk-ons in the true sense of the word, given that both spurned Power 5 offers elsewhere in order to pay their respective ways at the schools of their choice.

“It was good for Zack to hear from him because people had mentioned him,” Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Any time you can get advice from a guy who has been through what you’ve been through — it was a good moment for him to start his career.”

Annexstad himself had a more succinct response: “That was cool.”

For the record, Annexstad completed 16-of-33 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 48-10 win over New Mexico State. That’s a bit off of Mayfield’s debut, when he connected on 43-of-60 throws for 413 yards with four touchdowns and no picks in a 41-23 Texas Tech win over SMU.