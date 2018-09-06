COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Maryland at Ohio State
Ohio State’s Branden Bowen undergoes third surgery on leg broken last October

By John TaylorSep 6, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
An injury incurred last season continues to bleed into and affect the 2018 season for one member of the Ohio State football program.

Last October in a win over Maryland, Branden Bowen broke both the fibula and tibia in his left leg and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season.  The offensive lineman didn’t participate in spring practice as he continued his recovery, but was still hampered throughout summer camp by the lingering effects of the injury.

After missing the season-opening blowout of Oregon State, Bowen posted on his Instagram account Thursday morning that he underwent a third surgery on his injured leg.  The OSU football program subsequently confirmed the redshirt junior underwent another procedure.

There is no timetable for a return.

Bowen started the first six games of the 2017 season at right guard before going down with the broken leg.  After redshirting as a true freshman in 2015, Bowen played in 13 games the following season.

Earlier this week, Bowen announced on Instagram that he and his fiancée are expecting their first child in March.

Washington All-American Trey Adams undergoes likely season-ending back surgery

By John TaylorSep 6, 2018, 11:33 AM EDT
Unfortunately for both the player and the program, the reports have come to fruition.

A post on one of his social media accounts Wednesday indicated that Trey Adams underwent some type of medical procedure Wednesday morning. The offensive lineman missed Washington’s season opener against Auburn because of a back injury, with a subsequent report surfacing that he could be sidelined for the entire season.

That appears likely to be the case as the Seattle Times is reporting that Adams is expected to miss the remainder of the 2018 season after undergoing surgery on his back. The specific nature of the lineman’s back issue has not been divulged.

Adams, a preseason All-American, missed the last five games of the 2017 season after tearing the ACL in his right knee last October.

The good news, such as it is, is that the Times is reporting that Adams, a fourth-year junior, is considering a return to Seattle for his final season of eligibility. Prior to the recent spate of injuries, Adams was widely viewed as one of the top, if not the top, tackle prospects in the country.

Oklahoma’s Addison Gumbs transfers days after season-ending injury

By John TaylorSep 6, 2018, 9:19 AM EDT
It’s not been a very good last few days for one member of the Oklahoma football program. Well, former member, that is.

Late last week, Addison Gumbs suffered a season-ending knee injury of the non-contact variety. Five days later, OU confirmed that the defensive end/linebacker has decided to transfer from the Sooners.

The only explanation for the abrupt and unexpected departure was “personal reasons.”

“Addison did a very nice job while he was here,” head coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement, “and we certainly wish him the best.”

A four-star member of the Sooners 2017 recruiting class, Gumbs was rated as the No. 9 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of California. He was the highest-rated defensive lineman in OU’s class that year.

After playing in eight games as a true freshman, Gumbs had been expected to take on a bigger role his sophomore season before going down with the injury.

Alabama transfer Brandon Kennedy suffers season-ending injury at Tennessee

By John TaylorSep 6, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
Brandon Kennedy‘s fight for immediate eligibility at Tennessee paid off for both the player and the football program as the transfer from Alabama earned a starting job right out of the gate.  Unfortunately, just as quickly as it began it’s over.

Following reports that surfaced earlier in the day, Jeremy Pruitt confirmed that Kennedy has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee.  The starting center suffered the injury during practice Tuesday afternoon.

As a result of the injury, Kennedy, who missed the last half of his last season with the Crimson Tide because of a foot injury, will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season.

“He seems to be in good spirits,” the head coach said by way of the Associated Press. “And I know our staff and our players, everybody really has (gained) respect for Brandon since he’s been here and how he worked and went about his business.”

Kennedy had started the season-opening loss to West Virginia at center this past weekend.  The redshirt junior will have another season of eligibility that he can use with the Volunteers for the 2019 season.  It’s believed he will also be able to appeal for a medical hardship waiver for this year and get back another season of eligibility he can use in 2020.

Nebraska still working through possibilities for adding 12th game

By Zach BarnettSep 5, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
Nebraska did not play its scheduled opener against Akron on Saturday night, and the game was not played Sunday, either, after Nebraska offered to house the Zips across multiple dorm facilities on Saturday night.

Huskers AD Bill Moos told reporters Wednesday he would still like to get his team a 12th game, and is still working through the possibility of re-scheduling Akron for Dec. 1. Nebraska is off Oct. 27 and Akron isn’t. Akron is off Sept. 29 and Nebraska isn’t.

But neither team has a scheduled game for Dec. 1, and Moos said that remains the likeliest option at this point.

“I did leave with (Akron athletic director) Larry Williams the options of a 12th game. I thought we had very good dialogue. We kind of left it verbally that we’d like to play the game,” Moos said, via HuskerOnline. “We don’t have a common bye so it’d have to be at the end of the year. If both schools agreed to it, we could play on the Saturday after the end of the regular season barring if either team was in their conference championship game.

“That’s a loose end out there. That’s an option.”

Moos also said Nebraska could schedule an FCS opponent for Oct. 27, however, that would require lining up another team that happens to have a bye week and is willing to take a pummeling on short notice.

There is still the money factor to be worked out as well. For now, Nebraska is holding onto both the gate it made from selling 85,000 or so tickets and the $1.17 million it promised Akron. A no-refund policy is printed on each ticket, so Nebraska’s technically within its rights there, though Moos said it would honor the sold tickets should a 12th game be added. As for the guarantee, it’s not due until March. Moos said Nebraska will definitely cover Akron’s travel expenses, but it remains up in the air as to whether Nebraska would pay the rest for a game that didn’t happen. Akron, obviously, wants the money it was banking on. Nebraska, obviously, doesn’t want to pay for something that never happened.

That’s why the cleanest option for both sides seems to be to reschedule the game for Dec. 1, barring a surprise visit to the conference title game for either side.

Florida State did the same thing a year ago. Hurricane Irma forced the cancelation of the ‘Noles Sept. 9 home opener with ULM, and FSU rescheduled the game for Dec. 2. In one of the most awkward college football games of all time, Jimbo Fisher had already bounced for Texas A&M and it was incredibly obvious the 5-6 ‘Noles only played the game to keep their 36-year bowl streak alive. (And they did, winning 42-10.)

That game wasn’t officially rescheduled until November, so Moos and Nebraska have some time. What will be interesting to watch is both sides’ enthusiasm for a lame duck game if, say, a 7-4 Nebraska is contractually obligated to play a cold, meaningless game against a 4-7 Akron.