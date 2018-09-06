Wake Forest now up to seven players lost to ACL tears after LT Justin Herron and DB Coby Davis are out for the season

You want to celebrate every win on the schedule but Wake Forest’s victory at Tulane in their season opener will have long-term effects for the team and they will sting quite a bit.
According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the Demon Deacons lost two key contributors last week in starting left tackle Justin Herron and safety Coby Davis. Remarkably both suffered ACL tears, which has sadly become the injury of choice for the program.
“We lost, really, two of our best players for the season,” head coach Dave Clawson said. “It’s just one of those years with ACLs. Coby and Justin become the sixth and seventh players that we’ve lost for the year now with ACLs.
“But that’s why you recruit, that’s why you build depth. Those things can never be an excuse for us not to be successful and we have other good players. Certainly on the O-line, we have good depth.”
Just about every team will lose at least one player to an ACL tear over the course of a campaign but to lose seven players before Week 2 even rolls around is kind of incredible. The loss of the most recent two will be felt hard too as Davis was a regular in the secondary and Herron had started 38 games at Wake and was entering his final season with the team.
The Deacons do have some depth along the offensive line but are much thinner on defense with the loss of Davis. They’ll open at home against Towson on Saturday but things ramp up quickly after that with Boston College, Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida State all in the next six weeks.
East Carolina brass give statements of support for Scottie Montgomery after loss to FCS team
It’s like clockwork in college football. A team with a coach on the hot seat loses a game that they should win, which then prompts the school’s leaders to publicly issue a vote of confidence in their coach to turn things around. Said coach usually winds up fired anyway.
“I think anybody whose blood runs purple would be disappointed after this past weekend, but the reality is we have another game Saturday. It’s a very important one,” chancellor Cecil Staton told Pirate Radio 1250. “We expect our student-athletes to get right back up and start preparing for our next game, so of course we’re very supportive of Coach Montgomery, all of his staff and his team, and we want them to do their very best this Saturday when the Tar Heels come to down.”
The Pirates do not have a permanent athletic director but former Tennessee AD Dave Hart has been overseeing the department as a special advisor to Staton. He also echoed the chancellor’s comments and threw his weight behind the head coach for the time being.
“Every coach understands having competitive success matters,” Hart said. “Having said that, Scottie Montgomery is our coach, and those young men are our team. We’ll continue to support them. There’s no question there are other factors that go into building a football program and a culture Scottie Montgomery has worked hard at and continues to be a priority. But the result Sunday, no one was more disappointed than Scottie and all the passionate people that support the East Carolina program.”
Interestingly, Staton indicated in the interview that the head coach would likely be kept around for the remainder of the season regardless of the team’s record. Despite having two years left on his deal after 2018, Montgomery seems firmly on the hot seat after the former Duke assistant coach went 3-9 each of his first two seasons in Greenville.
Beginning the current season with a loss to a FCS team certainly isn’t helping the advance the case that the program is trending in the right direction so all this talk is not too surprising to see at ECU.
Two FIU football players shot in drive-by attack, both in stable condition
Opa-locka police chief James Dobson identified the players as running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller. Jones was shot in the face and back, while Miller was shot in the arm. Both players were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, Jones getting airlifted there and Miller taken by ambulance.
Dobson said the condition of both players is stable, and that the injuries were not life-threatening. Police believe that Jones and Miller were visiting a friend in Opa-locka when someone in another car opened fire and sped away.
What a scary situation to hear about but thankfully it’s good to see that both are in stable condition. FIU did not release a further statement beyond the one tweeted above but more information from head coach Butch Davis is expected in the coming days.
On the field for the Panthers, Jones’ absence from the lineup could be considerable as he rushed for a team-high 88 yards and scored two touchdowns in the team’s opener against Indiana. The senior from Miami appeared to be the starter at the position going forward, while Miller was set to be the backup guard for the team and contribute to the depth along the line.
FIU’s next game is on Saturday at Old Dominion.
Illinois backup QB Cam Thomas leaves program for personal reasons
Any time a team takes on a graduate transfer quarterback, chances are high that means someone will eventually be on the way out of the program. Such appears to be the case at Illinois as the program announced that backup Cam Thomashas left the team “for personal reasons” on Thursday.
Thomas failed to take any snaps in the Illini’s narrow win over Kent State in Week 1 and it’s possible he was set to be passed on the depth chart by freshmen Matt Robinson and M.J. Rivers at some point later this season even despite being the likely backup to starter A.J. Bush.
The loss of Thomas certainly hurts the team’s depth as he and Bush were the only ones to have taken snaps at the collegiate level. In four games (two starts) as a true freshman last year, Thomas showed some flashes running the ball (233 yards, one touchdown) but was shaky as a passer. He completed only 28 of his 66 passes for 375 yards through the air and threw five interceptions with no touchdown passes.
With Thomas likely ticketed for a transfer, the Illinois quarterback job now seems firmly in the hands of Bush going forward. The graduate transfer, who is on his third Power Five school (Nebraska and Virginia Tech being the others) and fourth overall in five years, threw for 190 yards and rushed for 139 more on Saturday in the team’s season opener.
Before the late Burt Reynolds became a Hollywood icon, he made his name with Florida State football
Sad news surfaced on Thursday as it was announced that Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds had passed away at the age of 82. According to NBC News, his agent said that he died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Florida.
While a good portion of the nation (over a certain age at least) celebrated Reynolds for his exploits on the silver screen, there’s a fairly deep connection to game of football for the famous actor. While the general public might know him for his role in the movie The Longest Yard (1974), the man known around Tallahassee as ‘Buddy’ first made his name as a football player for Florida State.
Reynolds’ career with the Seminoles started off in 1954 and he was eventually inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1977. Per his bio on FSU’s website:
Buddy Reynolds began his Florida State football career with a 33-yard pass reception against the Georgia Bulldogs as a freshman in 1954. A knee injury forced him from the lineup in mid-season and he missed the entire 1955 campaign following surgery. He returned to Florida State in 1957 but once again was sidelined by injury, which ended a promising career. He went on to become one of the most successful actors in box office history and earned an Academy Award nomination in 1999. For years he has hosted a segment of the Bobby Bowden Show along with close friend Gene Deckerhoff and he has remained a ardent supporter of Seminole Athletics and the entire university.
The suave movie star has regularly shown up to the sidelines of big FSU games over the years and often recalled his time in pads while telling stories on talk shows. ESPN College GameDay viewers are well aware of the factoid that Reynolds was famously the roommate of Lee Corso when the two were in Tallahassee together and the latter was a star defensive back.
Reynolds discussed his play on the field and rather quick exit from FSU football due to injuries in 1957 in the video clip below:
No official word as to what the school might do to honor Reynolds going forward but it’s a safe bet that his memory will be celebrated starting on Saturday when the team takes on Samford at Doak Campbell Stadium.