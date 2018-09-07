After weather delay and sloppy start, TCU leads SMU at halftime

After a delay of roughly 50 minutes, it looked as though TCU would be in for a potential upset against SMU in Dallas. The Mustangs took a 9-0 lead in the first quarter as the Horned Frogs looked sloppy at the start, but a special teams touchdown and a fortunate bounce of a fumbled football have put TCU on top at halftime, 14-12.
Smu took the opening possession of the game down the field for a touchdown thanks in large part to a 51-yard touchdown run by Braeden West, giving the home team a nice early jolt in this rivalry game. With TCU’s offense out of sorts on their first two drives, a special teams miscue led to two more points for SMU when a botched punt attempt was accidentally kicked by an SMU player out of the end zone.
Down 9-0, TCU needed a spark, and it was only fitting that KaVontae Turpin would provide it on a record-setting punt return. Turpin returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter to get the visiting Horned Frogs on the board. It was the fifth special teams touchdown of Turpin’s career.
After a quick three-and-out by SMU their next time on the field, TCU’s offense benefited from a fumbled football out of the hands of Sewo Olonilua taking a bounce where a streaking Jaelan Austin had no problem recovering the football in the end zone for a go-ahead score.
There’s exactly one Friday night game on the FBS schedule in Week 2. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has decided to make an appearance yet again and push back the gridiron proceedings.
No. 16 TCU’s game against SMU had been scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. ET tonight. Because of weather — lightning specifically — around Dallas’ Gerald J. Ford Stadium, however, the start of the Battle for the Iron Skillet has been delayed.
The Horned Frogs and Mustangs have met 97 times previously, with the former holding a 50-40-7 edge in the rivalry. TCU has also won six in a row in the series and 16 of the last 18 meetings.
With No. 4 Ohio State on tap next week, though, some observers view this as a potential trap game for a TCU squad that could be peeking ahead to one of the biggest non-conference matchups this season.
Texas A&M is looking to capitalize on an opportunity to make a statement against a heavily-favored Clemson in College Station this weekend. The Aggies lead the all-time series with the ACC heavyweight program, 3-1, but Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher are each looking to snap losing streaks against the Tigers, and Dabo Swinney.
Fisher and Swinney are certainly no strangers meeting for the first time this weekend. The two former ACC Atlantic Division foes are meeting for the ninth time in their careers, and the records are even at four wins each. But the swing of the coaching matchup has favored Swinney of late with three straight wins against the former Florida State head coach. The national perception of each program has swung in favor of the winning coach throughout this little coaching rivalry as well.
After splitting their first two meetings at a time when both coaches were getting settled in with their programs, Fisher then went on a three-game winning streak. During that run, Fisher had a Heisman Trophy winner in Jameis Winston and won one BCS national championship and coached the Seminoles to a berth in the inaugural College Football Playoff.
Then Swinney took charge with Clemson rising in national prominence. Swinney and the Tigers went on a three-game winning streak against Fisher’s Noles, claiming three consecutive ACC conference crowns, back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff national championship game, winning one, and making a third appearance representing the ACC in the College Football Playoff last season. Also last season, Fisher was going through a down year in Tallahassee that ultimately ended with Fisher accepting a job offer at Texas A&M.
Now, this weekend, the two coaches have reunited once again as Texas A&M hosts Clemson in the first game of a home-and-home series (the two play in Clemson next September). Somebody is going to take the lead in their coaching rivalry, and the win will carry some significance moving forward. A win for Swinney keeps Clemson firmly in place as a playoff contender. A loss may not be the end of the world, of course. If Texas A&M wins, Fisher will finally knock Swinney back into the loss column and give Texas A&M a charge moving forward into SEC play as a team not to take lightly this fall.
May the best coach win.
On Thursday, the Florida State community and the nation paid their respects to the passing of Burt Reynolds, a Florida State alum and former football player long before he became a Hollywood icon. On Saturday, as Florida State prepares to regroup after a season-opening loss at home, the Seminoles will pay homage to Reynolds with a special helmet decal.
Announced via Twitter, Florida State will add a decal to their football helmets. The decal will resemble a license plate that reads “Ban One,” a reference to Renolds’s signature Trans Am in the film “Smoky and the Bandit,” from 1977.
As seen in the image shared on Twitter, the decal will also include Reynolds’s signature.
Florida State hosts Samford on Saturday night in Tallahassee. The Seminoles should easily work their way into the win column for the first time this season after dropping Monday night’s season opener at home against Virginia Tech.
Turner has — and has had — a much bigger fight on his hands than Vanderbilt’s next opponent.
On their official website Friday, Vandy revealed that tight end Turner Cockrell has been battling cancer since last November after the sophomore noticed two lumps on his neck the month before. Diagnosed with melanoma after a biopsy was performed, Cockrell underwent surgery in December that removed cancerous lymph nodes that had developed from his ear to his collarbone.
Unfortunately, a full-body scan in July revealed that the cancer had spread to Cockrell’s lungs. As a result, Cockrell and his family headed back to the University of Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to “undergo a procedure with hopes of staving off more cancerous cells.”
From the school’s post on Cockrell’s fight for his life:
This Friday, Cockrell will undergo the first step in using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in Houston. The procedure will harvest cells from Cockrell’s body as doctors grow them externally before re-injecting them in six-to-eight weeks. The treatment prepares cells to more effectively attack cancerous cells.
Prior to the resumption of treatment, Cockrell sat in the head coach’s suite this past Saturday and watched his teammates claim a season-opening win over Middle Tennessee State. After the game, Cockrell was presented the game ball during the postgame locker room celebration.
“That’s the thing about a locker room: it’s a special place,” head coach Derek Mason said. “A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to understand what a locker room is. It’s a brotherhood. It’s a group of young men who have a common purpose, who try to win on the field and off the field. What our players do really is a precursor to life, in how you fight and move forward. Now Turner’s in a fight, but we’re in the fight, too.”