NCAA grants second medical waiver to Syracuse DB Antwan Cordy

If he so chooses, Antwan Cordy could continue on at the collegiate level beyond this season.
Cordy suffered a season-ending injury in Syracuse’s Week 2 loss to Louisville in 2016, and was granted a medical hardship waiver that gave him that year back. Last season, a broken ankle in the opener prematurely sidelined him for the year yet again.
Not surprisingly, the football program confirmed Thursday that the NCAA has granted the defensive back a second medical hardship waiver for last season. Such a move will allow Cordy to apply for what would be a slamdunk sixth season of eligibility he could use in 2019.
According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, however, there’s some question as to whether Cody will take advantage of that additional year.
“This is my last time,” Cordy said during summer camp last month, prior to the second waiver being rubberstamped by the NCAA. “This is my last chance. So I’m just going to put everything on the line this year.”
Cordy has started each of the last 15 games in which he’s played, including all 12 in 2015. That season, he set a school record for defensive backs with 12 tackles for loss.
With the tragic heat-related death of Maryland’s Jordan McNair still fresh on the minds of many across college football, Texas received a rather significant scare earlier this week.
Tom Herman confirmed Thursday that, the day before, UT offensive lineman Patrick Hudson was rushed to a local hospital after experiencing a heat-related medical event during practice. Hudson was initially placed in intensive care but has since been moved out of ICU after his body temperature and other vital signs returned to normal levels.
From 247Sports.com:
Herman said the Texas training staff did a good job of assessing the situation and got Hudson into an ice bath to help control his body temperature but called for an ambulance to take Hudson to the hospital after his temperature didn’t come down as much as it should have.
“Patrick suffered from heat illness,” Herman said. “Our staff did a good job of getting him into a cold tank and calling for an ambulance. His body temperature is back to normal. His vitals are great. … They ran some tests and hopefully we’ll be able to see why Patrick had such an issue when no one else on the team did.
A backup left guard, the 6-5, 325-pound Hudson has, obviously, been ruled out of this weekend’s game against Tulsa as he continues to be further evaluated by medical personnel.
Hudson played in the first two games last year as a redshirt freshman before suffering a season-ending injury in the Week 2 win over San Jose State.
It’s like clockwork in college football. A team with a coach on the hot seat loses a game that they should win, which then prompts the school’s leaders to publicly issue a vote of confidence in their coach to turn things around. Said coach usually winds up fired anyway.
It just happened at Kansas this week and, after they lost to FCS power North Carolina A&T on Sunday, it’s happening at East Carolina too for head coach Scottie Montgomery.
“I think anybody whose blood runs purple would be disappointed after this past weekend, but the reality is we have another game Saturday. It’s a very important one,” chancellor Cecil Staton told Pirate Radio 1250. “We expect our student-athletes to get right back up and start preparing for our next game, so of course we’re very supportive of Coach Montgomery, all of his staff and his team, and we want them to do their very best this Saturday when the Tar Heels come to down.”
The Pirates do not have a permanent athletic director but former Tennessee AD Dave Hart has been overseeing the department as a special advisor to Staton. He also echoed the chancellor’s comments and threw his weight behind the head coach for the time being.
“Every coach understands having competitive success matters,” Hart said. “Having said that, Scottie Montgomery is our coach, and those young men are our team. We’ll continue to support them. There’s no question there are other factors that go into building a football program and a culture Scottie Montgomery has worked hard at and continues to be a priority. But the result Sunday, no one was more disappointed than Scottie and all the passionate people that support the East Carolina program.”
Interestingly, Staton indicated in the interview that the head coach would likely be kept around for the remainder of the season regardless of the team’s record. Despite having two years left on his deal after 2018, Montgomery seems firmly on the hot seat after the former Duke assistant coach went 3-9 each of his first two seasons in Greenville.
Beginning the current season with a loss to a FCS team certainly isn’t helping the advance the case that the program is trending in the right direction so all this talk is not too surprising to see at ECU.
Troubling news out of South Florida as Florida International confirmed that two football players, including the team’s starting running back, were shot in an off-campus incident on Thursday afternoon.
The Associated Press relayed more details of the incident, which took place in an area north of campus:
Opa-locka police chief James Dobson identified the players as running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller. Jones was shot in the face and back, while Miller was shot in the arm. Both players were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, Jones getting airlifted there and Miller taken by ambulance.
Dobson said the condition of both players is stable, and that the injuries were not life-threatening. Police believe that Jones and Miller were visiting a friend in Opa-locka when someone in another car opened fire and sped away.
What a scary situation to hear about but thankfully it’s good to see that both are in stable condition. FIU did not release a further statement beyond the one tweeted above but more information from head coach Butch Davis is expected in the coming days.
On the field for the Panthers, Jones’ absence from the lineup could be considerable as he rushed for a team-high 88 yards and scored two touchdowns in the team’s opener against Indiana. The senior from Miami appeared to be the starter at the position going forward, while Miller was set to be the backup guard for the team and contribute to the depth along the line.
FIU’s next game is on Saturday at Old Dominion.
You want to celebrate every win on the schedule but Wake Forest’s victory at Tulane in their season opener will have long-term effects for the team and they will sting quite a bit.
According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the Demon Deacons lost two key contributors last week in starting left tackle Justin Herron and safety Coby Davis. Remarkably both suffered ACL tears, which has sadly become the injury of choice for the program.
“We lost, really, two of our best players for the season,” head coach Dave Clawson said. “It’s just one of those years with ACLs. Coby and Justin become the sixth and seventh players that we’ve lost for the year now with ACLs.
“But that’s why you recruit, that’s why you build depth. Those things can never be an excuse for us not to be successful and we have other good players. Certainly on the O-line, we have good depth.”
Just about every team will lose at least one player to an ACL tear over the course of a campaign but to lose seven players before Week 2 even rolls around is kind of incredible. The loss of the most recent two will be felt hard too as Davis was a regular in the secondary and Herron had started 38 games at Wake and was entering his final season with the team.
The Deacons do have some depth along the offensive line but are much thinner on defense with the loss of Davis. They’ll open at home against Towson on Saturday but things ramp up quickly after that with Boston College, Notre Dame, Clemson and Florida State all in the next six weeks.