With FCS foe on tap, Miami to hold out injured WR Ahmmon Richards, DE Demetrius Jackson

Given their Week 2 opponent, Miami is (rightly) erring on the side of caution when it comes to two of its more important players.

In the season-opening loss to LSU Saturday night, defensive end Demetrius Jackson and wide receiver Ahmmon Richards (pictured) each sustained knee injuries. With FCS Savannah State up next this weekend — they were whitewashed 52-0 by UAB in their opener — Mark Richt confirmed Thursday that neither Jackson nor Richardson will play this Saturday.

“They’re just not ready to go,” the head coach explained. “They’re not in [a] position to play now.”

Richt couldn’t say whether either or both will be available for the Week 3 matchup with Toledo next weekend. After a Sept. 22 game against Florida International, The U opens ACC play the following weekend against North Carolina.

Richards missed the first two games in 2017 because of a hamstring issue, then suffered a season-ending meniscus injury in late November. At the time of that latter injury, Richards was third on the Hurricanes in receptions (24) receiving yards (439) and receiving touchdowns (three). The year before as a true freshman, he led the team with 934 receiving yards.

Prior to being injured in the season opener, Richards had one catch for nine yards.

Jackson’s 2017 season ended prematurely as well as he suffered an injury to his right knee in the early-November win over Virginia Tech and didn’t play again. His 7.5 tackles for loss were tied for the team lead at the time.