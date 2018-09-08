Bryce Love gets going as No. 10 Stanford runs past No. 17 USC

A week after being held to just 29 yards by San Diego State, Bryce Love returned to normal. Well, it might not quite have been with the eye-popping numbers that he posted a season ago but the Heisman favorite definitely looked a little closer to the running back we all expected to see as he powered a 17-3 win for No. 10 Stanford over No. 10 USC to open Pac-12 play.

Neither of the two in-state rivals played all that well but the Cardinal are one team that certainly don’t mind winning ugly. Love finished with 136 yards and a touchdown when all was said and done, most importantly breaking off a 59-yarder that showed his trademark burst and helped spark a scoring drive. Though there were running lanes on the outside and the tailback averaged seven yards a carry, the entire offense didn’t quite click in all phases like head coach David Shaw would want.

Quarterback K.J. Costello threw for 183 yards and a touchdown but was not as efficient as he was in the opener against the Aztecs. The Cardinal were just 4-of-12 on third downs and failed to record many big plays outside of Love’s runs.

Of course, the home side seemed like the New England Patriots when compared to the visitors from down South. Quarterback J.T. Daniels missed a series early with a hand injury but felt under siege on every throw behind an iffy offensive line. The true freshman recorded 215 yards passing and threw two late interceptions as sustaining drives was quite an issue (as was scoring, naturally) for the offense. It didn’t help that the running game wasn’t super productive as Aca’cedric Ware was held under 3.5 yards a carry on the night and Stephen Carr was limited to just 52 yards on the ground.

You can blame a lot of the issues on what was going on up front as the Trojans gave up four sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The victory moves Stanford to 2-0 and keeps them in the national conversation this season as the top challenger in the Pac-12 to Washington. This is far from an elite team just yet but there have been flashes of greatness at times and the Cardinal defense appears to be better than expected. They’ll have a breather next game against UC Davis before embarking on a season-defining stretch of at Oregon, at Notre Dame and home against Utah unfolds over the next three weeks.

USC, meanwhile, will have to go back to the drawing board and figure something out after an uninspiring outing on the Farm. The offense remains a work in progress and the defense continues to give up big plays at inopportune time. They travel to Austin to face Texas in a game that is suddenly becoming much more of a must-win for Clay Helton and company.