Bryce Love gets going as No. 10 Stanford runs past No. 17 USC

By Bryan FischerSep 8, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
A week after being held to just 29 yards by San Diego State, Bryce Love returned to normal. Well, it might not quite have been with the eye-popping numbers that he posted a season ago but the Heisman favorite definitely looked a little closer to the running back we all expected to see as he powered a 17-3 win for No. 10 Stanford over No. 10 USC to open Pac-12 play.

Neither of the two in-state rivals played all that well but the Cardinal are one team that certainly don’t mind winning ugly. Love finished with 136 yards and a touchdown when all was said and done, most importantly breaking off a 59-yarder that showed his trademark burst and helped spark a scoring drive. Though there were running lanes on the outside and the tailback averaged seven yards a carry, the entire offense didn’t quite click in all phases like head coach David Shaw would want.

Quarterback K.J. Costello threw for 183 yards and a touchdown but was not as efficient as he was in the opener against the Aztecs. The Cardinal were just 4-of-12 on third downs and failed to record many big plays outside of Love’s runs.

Of course, the home side seemed like the New England Patriots when compared to the visitors from down South. Quarterback J.T. Daniels missed a series early with a hand injury but felt under siege on every throw behind an iffy offensive line. The true freshman recorded 215 yards passing and threw two late interceptions as sustaining drives was quite an issue (as was scoring, naturally) for the offense. It didn’t help that the running game wasn’t super productive as Aca’cedric Ware was held under 3.5 yards a carry on the night and Stephen Carr was limited to just 52 yards on the ground.

You can blame a lot of the issues on what was going on up front as the Trojans gave up four sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The victory moves Stanford to 2-0 and keeps them in the national conversation this season as the top challenger in the Pac-12 to Washington. This is far from an elite team just yet but there have been flashes of greatness at times and the Cardinal defense appears to be better than expected. They’ll have a breather next game against UC Davis before embarking on a season-defining stretch of at Oregon, at Notre Dame and home against Utah unfolds over the next three weeks.

USC, meanwhile, will have to go back to the drawing board and figure something out after an uninspiring outing on the Farm. The offense remains a work in progress and the defense continues to give up big plays at inopportune time. They travel to Austin to face Texas in a game that is suddenly becoming much more of a must-win for Clay Helton and company.

Half-hour after loss to Kentucky, Florida RB announces transfer

By John TaylorSep 9, 2018, 1:11 AM EDT
I understand it was a tough loss but, daaammmmmmn.

For the first time since 1986, Kentucky Saturday night beat Florida in a college football game.  It was also the football Wildcats’ first win over the Gators in Gainesville since the 1979 season.  However you frame it historically, it was an epic win for Kentucky — and a jarring loss for Florida, especially as it came in the second game of the first season of what was expected to be Dan Mullen‘s triumphant return to The Swamp.

Related or not, the Gators yet suffered another loss as, a little over a half-hour after being stunned by the Wildcats, running back Adarius Lemons took to Twitter to announce that he is “transferring from the [U]niversity of Florida.”

“I want to find a school I can help to my best ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with,” Lemons humbly wrote.

In the loss to the Wildcats, Lemons didn’t record a carry.  He did, however, return two kicks for 47 yards.  After rushing for 136 yards in nine games as a true freshman last season, Lemons hadn’t recorded a carry through the Gators’ first two games of 2018 before announcing his departure.

The Clearwater, Fla., product was a three-star member of Florida’s 2017 recruiting class.

Arkansas coughs up 18-point third-quarter lead, loses to Colorado State

Colorado State vs. Arkansas college football
By John TaylorSep 9, 2018, 12:16 AM EDT
The second leg of the Chad Morris era in Fayetteville hit a bit of an unexpected speedbump in Fort Collins Saturday night.

A 64-yard Cole Kelley touchdown pass to T.J. Hammonds with 7:28 left in the third quarter gave Arkansas a 27-9 lead over homestanding Colorado State.  Over the next 22:28, however, the Razorbacks were outscored 25-0 as the Rams closed out a come-from-behind 34-27 win.

K.J. Carta-Samuels, the graduate transfer quarterback from Washington, led the comeback as he tossed a pair of touchdowns, one late in the third and the other early in the fourth, to close the gap to 27-24 with 11:07 left.  A Wyatt Bryan field goal, his fourth make in as many attempts in the game, with 5:19 left tied the game; Izzy Matthews‘ four-yard touchdown run with a mere eight seconds left on the clock was the game-winner.

Amazingly, Arkansas lost despite rushing for 299 yards while holding CSU to 40 on the ground.  Carta-Samuels, however, threw for 389 yards, a performance that proved to be the difference.

Arkansas hadn’t lost to a Group of Five team since stumbling against Toledo in September of 2015.  Conversely, Colorado State beat a Power Five team for the second time in as many years, the first coming in the 2017 season opener against Oregon State.  Most notably, it marks Colorado State’s first-ever win over a team from the SEC.

CSU, whose head coach, Mike Bobo, is the former offensive coordinator at Georgia, had come into the game 0-2 on the season, having lost to Hawaii by nine points in Week 0 and then by 32 to Colorado in Week 1.

Heat not fazing No. 15 Michigan State as they hold slim lead Arizona State at halftime

By Bryan FischerSep 9, 2018, 12:12 AM EDT
Triple-digit temperatures? No problem. Finding success in the red zone? A little more of an issue for No. 15 Michigan State as they held a slim 3-0 lead over Arizona State in Tempe at halftime.

Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke was able to move the ball at times and finished with 121 yards on 11-of-16 passing but threw an interception off a tipped pass in the end zone to otherwise mar a solid half. Running the ball was another thing for MSU as the team averaged just 3.9 yards a carry and saw both Connor Heyward and LJ Scott held in check.

A lot of that had to do with the Sun Devils defense looking quite fast and physical against the visitors from the North. Khaylan Thomas was quite active with four tackles while Dasmond Tautalatasi came up with the interception.

Their effort really kept ASU in the game as the offense showed plenty of flashes but shot themselves in the foot in critical points during the half. Manny Wilkins finished with 159 yards and a pick through the air and was also the team’s leading rusher. Star receiver N'Keal Harry was also fairly quiet with just three catches for 37 yards but did find a few gaps in the Spartans’ coverage.

Needless to say, those expecting a shootout in this one were mistaken — at least for a half. We’ll see if things pick up after the break in this very intriguing matchup between the Pac-12 and Big Ten late into the night.

No. 13 Penn State rebounds to trounce Pitt with help of special teams gaffes

By Zach BarnettSep 8, 2018, 11:41 PM EDT
Pittsburgh hung tough with Penn State through one half, but a number of special teams gaffes allowed the 13th-ranked Nittany Lions to improve upon last week’s close call versus Appalachian State with a 51-6 blowout of its Keystone State rivals.

After Penn State (2-0) opened the scoring on a 32-yard K.J. Hamler run, Pittsburgh matched that touchdown with a 13-yard plunge by Qadree Ollison rush, but punter Kirk Christodoulou could not corral the extra point snap and the Panthers could not get a kick off, settling for a 7-6 deficit.

With the score still 7-6, Alex Kessman pulled a 35-yard field goal and came away complaining about the hold as a driving rain blanketed the Heinz Field grass. Pitt’s defense forced a Miles Sanders fumble on the next possession, giving the Panthers the ball back at the Penn State 31 with 7:15 to play in the second quarter. Pitt (1-1) advanced to the Penn State 4, and Pat Narduzzi elected to eschew a field goal try and go for a 4th-and-goal. Penn State stuffed the ensuing run, getting to Ollison three yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Later, Pitt attempted the ball away inside the first half’s final minute and force a 7-6 halftime score, but Christodoulou dropped the punt snap and Penn State recovered at the Pitt 35. After a 21-yard Sanders run, Trace McSorley hit Hamler for a 14-yard score, giving the Nittany Lions a 14-6 halftime lead.

Penn State broke the game open with an 8-play, 80-yard drive, capped by a 4-yard McSorley run.

Pitt was called for holding in the end zone on the ensuing possession, pushing the Penn State lead to 23-6, and DeAndre Thompkins provided the exclamation point by returning a punt 39 yards for a touchdown with 28 ticks to go in the third quarter. McSorley added one more touchdown pass, an 11-yard toss to Mac Hippenhammer, with 11:40 to play. Mark Allen piled on a 4-yard plunge with 6:17 remaining, and backup quarterback Sean Clifford capped the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Polk with 4:21 to play.

McSorley completed 14-of-30 passes for 145 yards with two touchdowns, while Sanders led the Nittany Lions with 16 carries for 118 yards.

Ollison led all runners with 119 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, but he did most of his damage before halftime. Pitt’s passing offense was non-existent, as Kenny Pickett mustered eight completions in 16 tries for just 51 yards with an interception.

The win gives Penn State two straight victories over Pitt, matching the 2-game streak the Panthers carried into 2017. Penn State had won seven straight before that, and owns a 52-43-4 advantage in a series that dates back to 1893.