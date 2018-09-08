Associated Press

Heat cranked up on Larry Fedora as North Carolina falls to East Carolina

By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT


The heat was already on Larry Fedora entering the 2018 season.  Thanks to the first two weeks, and especially today, the fire under what was already a hot seat has only grown.

Embarrassingly, North Carolina was outscored 20-0 by East Carolina in the second half as the Tar Heels stumbled to a 41-19 loss to the Pirates.  It was the first game between the two in-state “rivals” since 2014 and ECU’s third win in a row in the series.

The Pirates ran for four touchdowns on the day.  Neither team committed a turnover, but UNC was penalized seven times for 65 yards.

In his fourth season with the Tar Heels, Fedora posted an 11-3 record in 2015 that included a Coastal Division championship.  They dipped to 8-5 in 2016 before seemingly bottoming out at 3-9 last season.

That low-water mark of a year ago could be in jeopardy, however, as UNC now stands at 0-2 for the second straight season, the first time they’ve done that in back-to-back seasons since the mid-aughts.  Up next is No. 19 UCF, which will carry a 15-game winning streak into next Saturday afternoon’s game in Chapel Hill.

Miami unveils new, much gaudier turnover chain.. and it’s glorious

By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 9:02 PM EDT


Miami’s turnover chain was the talk of college football for a few minutes of the 2017 season.  In the second game of the 2018 season, The U gave those with a football jewelry lean something further to talk about.

In the second quarter of Miami’s game with FCS Savannah State, sophomore cornerback Trajan Bandy recovered a fumble.  When the defensive back got to the sidelines, he became the first to have the new, improved turnover chain draped around his neck.

And, goodness, it’s a gaudy — and glorious — sight to behold.

The player who draped the new chain on Bandy, Malek Young, was the first to receive the original chain last season.  In January of this year, Young underwent career-ending neck surgery to repair damage sustained in the Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin.

According to ESPN.com, the chain, at seven pounds, is two pounds heavier than the old chain.  It’s also three inches longer.  Additionally, 4,000 stones are used to decorate the Sebastian the Ibis pendant; the retired chain didn’t even have 900 stones total.

Big plays propel Clemson to halftime lead at Texas A&M

By Zach BarnettSep 8, 2018, 8:36 PM EDT


At the 3:15 mark of the first quarter, Clemson appeared to be in trouble. Though the score was just 3-0 in favor of Texas A&M, the Aggies were pushing Clemson’s vaunted defense around and the Tigers’ offense had accomplished precisely zero. Clemson’s first drive lost six yards before a punt, and its second possession appeared headed to the exact same end. Facing a 3rd and 15 from its own 20, it appeared Dabo Swinney may be forced to make his first tough decision of this young season, between veteran quarterback Kelly Bryant and his talented true freshman Trevor Lawrence.

And then Bryant threw to Amari Rodgers.

Rodgers snagged the ball and dashed for a 64-yard gain, turning a 3rd-and-15 into a 1st-and-10 at the A&M 16. Bryant scored on a 1-yard dash four plays later to give Clemson a lead it would not relinquish through the first half.

After forcing an A&M punt, Clemson put Lawrence in the game, and the freshman immediately made the absolute most of his opportunity, finding Tee Higgins for a snatch-and-dash 64-yard score. (In fairness, the catch and run were better than the throw).

Nevertheless, Clemson had a 14-3 lead at the 14:13 mark of the second quarter, which would hold through the remainder of the frame.

Outside of those two plays, Texas A&M has largely held its own with the Tigers. The Aggies put together an 11-play, 66-yard drive, an 8-play, 32-yard drive and an 8-play, 30-yard drive, but managed just three points after all three marches stalled, which was compounded when Aggies kicker Daniel LaCamera missed his first try and had his third blocked.

Clemson also forced Texas A&M into three three-and-outs, plus another drive that went four yards in five plays.

Texas A&M caught a break when a Clemson drive that moved 53 yards after the blocked LaCamera field goal ended when a 4th-and-goal try from the 1 never made it out of the backfield, as the under center snap sputtered through Bryant’s legs, forcing Adam Choice to hop on the ball rather than concede a turnover.

Clemson will receive to open the second half.

Texas’ Patrick Hudson remains hospitalized after heat-related incident at practice Wednesday

By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT


One member of the Texas football program is not out of the medical woods quite yet.

Tom Herman confirmed Thursday that, the day before, UT offensive lineman Patrick Hudson was rushed to a local hospital after experiencing a heat-related medical event during practice Wednesday.  Hudson was initially placed in intensive care but was moved out of ICU shortly thereafter after his body temperature and other vital signs returned to normal levels.

Saturday, UT athletic director Chris Del Conte told the Associated Press that Hudson remains hospitalized but is doing “great, better.” Hudson is still being tested and evaluated by doctors, and there is no timetable for his release.

The university continues to investigate exactly what happened at that Wednesday practice — Hudson was the only player with any heat-related issues that day — but Del Conte said nothing appears to be amiss in how the situation was handled.

“We’re going through the whole protocol, how it happened, where it happened, how it went, yes, we’re reviewing all that, and having our doctors also look at the whole thing.”

Hudson played in the first two games last year as a redshirt freshman, but suffered a season-ending injury in the Week 2 win over San Jose State.

Colorado storms back to ruin Scott Frost’s debut at Nebraska as QB Adrian Martinez injured

By Bryan FischerSep 8, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT


Nebraska fans had to wait an extra week for the start of the Scott Frost era at the school. They’ll have to wait at least one more to see a win.

Steven Montez lofted a perfectly thrown ball into the arms of Laviska Shenault along the sidelines for a 40 yard score with the clock ticking down in the final quarter as Colorado stunned the crowd at Memorial Stadium to escape with a 33-28 win against their old rival in Lincoln.

The Buffs struck first on the scoreboard and had briefly stunned Big Red after capitalizing on a pair of fumble recoveries to quickly take a two-score lead before Nebraska was even able to really get going. Montez was quite the playmaker in throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns despite an iffy offensive line and carried the team at times during the game. Shenault remains a nice revelation for the CU offense and caught 10 passes for 177 yards — none bigger than the final reception that he caught over a defender and took into the end zone. The dynamic threat was also effective on the ground, carrying the ball twice for five yards and a touchdown.

The late heroics took the load off 31-year-old (yep) kicker James Stefanou, who missed two field goals that would have given the team the lead down the stretch but wasn’t needed in the end.

Such an ending certainly put a damper on the homecoming for Frost in his first game in charge of his alma mater and was a double blow for Big Red considering the emergence of true freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez. The electric Californian dazzled with the ball in his hands, throwing for 187 yards and a touchdown (one interception late) while rushing for 117 more on the ground and adding two more scores. He scored the first points of the season after the team had their opener cancelled, keeping it on the option and scampering 41 yards around the edge before vaulting into the end zone to ignite the crowd.

As great as Martinez was though, there was concern throughout Nebraska’s program after he suffered a knee injury in the final few minutes of the game while running the ball. He failed to put much weight on his leg and needed to be helped off the field. Thanks to transfers over the past few weeks, there’s zero depth behind the freshman as Andrew Bunch, a sophomore walk-on, took reps trying to close the game out but couldn’t quite find the end zone on a final play Hail Mary.

All told, the team still racked up 565 yards of offense and averaged nearly seven yards a play — numbers rarely seen under Frost’s predecessor Mike Riley. Greg Bell flashed on some big runs and recorded 104 yards rushing while fellow tailback Devine Ozigbo chipped in with 60 more and scored an eight yard touchdown.

Maybe more encouraging for the team moving forward was also the reemergence of the Blackshirt defense. The group stepped up with several critical stops as the game went on and had seven sacks on the day as they looked as swarming as ever.

As entertaining as the back-and-forth game was, it was even nicer to see the two teams play each other again between the lines. The last time Colorado and Nebraska met on the gridiron, Frost was the wide receivers coach at Oregon, Mike MacIntyre was just finishing his first season leading San Jose State, and the two schools were going head-to-head in the now-defunct Big 12 North division. Things have changed quite a bit since, with both head coaches moving on to their current jobs and each side having joined a new conference.

The two proved that fun things happen when two rival hook up again in the non-conference schedule and certainly raise the bar for next year’s edition in Boulder.