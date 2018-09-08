Football - NCAA - Kansas vs. Texas
Getty Images

Kansas hasn’t won road game since September of 2009

By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
3 Comments

Again, with emphasis: Two thousand and freaking nine!!!

Later on Saturday, Kansas will travel to Mount Pleasant to take on Central Michigan in its first road game of the 2018 season.  It will also afford the Jayhawks the opportunity to snap one of the most mind-boggling streaks in all of college football.

On Sept. 12, 2009, Kansas defeated UTEP 34-7 in El Paso under the direction of Mark Mangino, who was in what turned out to be his final season in Lawrence.  Since then, and under three different head coaches (Turner Gill, Charlie Weis, David Beaty), Kansas has lost every single road game they’ve played — 46 straight for those keeping score at home.  And that doesn’t even include three neutral-field losses to Missouri in that span.

And it’s not like there have been a plethora, or even a dash, of close calls along the way as 39 of the 46 losses have been by 10 points or more.  A whopping 13 of the losses have come by 40-plus points, while another nine have been by 30-plus.  A pair of losses by 50-plus points — Texas A&M (2011) and Oklahoma (2016) — have been a part of the skein as well.

The last single-digit road loss for KU came in Nov. of 2015 as 15th-ranked TCU escaped Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth with a 23-17 win.  The closest decision in the streak came way back in 2011 with a 13-10 loss at Iowa State.

The 46-game losing streak is currently the second-longest all-time at any level of the sport, behind only the 48 straight FCS Idaho State lost from 2006-2014. Should KU stumble against CMU — the MAC school lost its opener 34-20 to Kentucky in Lexington — they could tie the all-time record Sept. 22 at Baylor and break it Oct. 6 against West Virginia in Morgantown.

There’s actually recent precedent for the streak to continue on into Big 12 play even with a MAC school on tap as KU stumbled against Ohio 42-30 last September.  In fact, two of the 46 losses in the streak have come against teams from that Group of Five conference, with the other being at Northern Illinois in 2012.

So, will the Jayhawks end what’s been nearly 5 million minutes of road misery this weekend?  That remains to be seen, but you can rest assured that Beaty’s future as KU’s head coach, despite his boss’ (sort of) public vote of confidence, won’t be aided by any outcome that extends the football program’s woeful streak.

No. 6 Oklahoma cruises past UCLA, but Rodney Anderson injury could be a tough blow

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 8, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) had little trouble for the second straight week at home, defeating UCLA (0-2) 49-21 on Saturday afternoon, but the loss of running back Rodney Anderson could be troubling in the long run. Anderson left the game at the end of the first quarter with what appeared to be a serious knee injury that required medical attention in the locker room, and his return to the sideline in street clothes and a leg brace was not a promising sight for Sooners fans.

Anderson had just six rushing attempts for 19 yards before clutching his right knee at the end of a first-quarter run. By the time the game came back from commercial between the first and second quarter, Anderson was on his way to the locker room with trainers, walking under his own power but noticeably limping.

Kyler Murray continued to keep the Oklahoma offense moving with 306 passing yards and three touchdowns and a game-high 67 rushing yards with another rushing touchdown. UCLA’s defense had some good moments at times, but the Sooners were simply far too much for the Bruins to challenge throughout the game. Murray continues to shine in the offense designed by Lincoln Riley and that helped Baker Mayfield win a Heisman Trophy last season. It has only been two games, but Murray has looked every bit as ready to make a Heisman Trophy push for the Big 12 favorites.

Oklahoma will play their first road game of the year next week when they open Big 12 play against Iowa State. The Cyclones stunned the Sooners last year, so this is a rare revenge game for Oklahoma (although the loss didn’t hold Oklahoma from reaching the College Football Playoff). UCLA will continue its search for the first win under new head coach Chip Kelly next week when they host Fresno State of the Mountain West Conference.

Purdue gets sMACked as Eastern Michigan earns second B1G win in as many years

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 4:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Prior to the start of the 2017 season, Eastern Michigan had never beaten a team from the Big Ten.  Since then?  Unbeaten, baby.

On the strength of a 24-yard Chad Ryland field goal as time expired, EMU upset Purdue 20-19 in West Lafayette Saturday afternoon.  It was a back-and-forth game throughout as the lead changed hands on six different occasions, including three times in the fourth quarter alone.

The Boilermakers took a two-point lead with just under seven minutes remaining on D.J. Knox‘s 45-yard touchdown run.  They had the chance to extend the lead to five less than two minutes later but, after picking off a Tyler Wiegers pass at the EMU 20-yard line, Spencer Evans missed a 38-yard field goal try.

On the ensuing possession, Wiegers was sacked on a third and eight… but a personal foul gave the Eagles a first down at the Boilermakers’ 48-yard line. Nearly a dozen plays later, the stage was set for Ryland’s late-game heroics.

The win marked the second straight season EMU has beaten a team from the Big Ten as they knocked off Rutgers last season.  Prior to that, they had never beaten a team from that conference in 39 tries.

This game marked Purdue’s first loss to a MAC school since Bowling Green dropped them in 2015.

Kevin Sumlin still looking for first win since coming to the Pac-12 as Houston whips Arizona

Getty Images
By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
1 Comment

It wasn’t exactly the homecoming Kevin Sumlin had in mind — or the start to his head coaching career out in the desert, for that matter.

Sumlin’s new team, the Arizona Wildcats, traveled to TDECU Stadium to take on one of Sumlin’s old teams, the Houston Cougars. With the focus entering the game primarily focused on the Heisman head-to-head showdown between UH’s Ed Oliver and UA’s Khalil Tate, it was D’Eriq King who shined as the Cougars jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back (much) in a 38-18 whipping of the Wildcats.

King, UH’s third-leading receiver a year ago, took advantage of an injury-riddled UA defensive secondary as he accounted for six touchdowns on the day — four passing, two rushing.  The true junior quarterback finished the day with 246 yards on 17-of-34 passing, while adding another 31 yards on the ground.

In a repeat of the opener, the explosive Tate was unable to get much of anything going in either the passing or running game while the outcome was still in doubt.

Tate, who appeared to tweak his left ankle early on in the contest, threw for 341 yards (the vast majority of that came after the game had essentially been decided) and two interceptions as he completed 24 of his 45 pass attempts.  Most disturbingly, Tate totaled eight yards on his seven carries after rushing for just 14 yards on eight attempts the week before.

In his first six starts last season, Tate ran for 1,207 yards and averaged nearly 12 yards a carry; his last five games, he’s been limited to 140 yards on the ground while averaging 2.5 ypc.

As has been the case nearly every week of his career, Oliver was double-teamed — or triple-teamed at times — on most plays and had, for him, a relatively quiet day stats-wise.  The star defensive tackle, widely projected to be one of the first three players taken in the 2019 NFL draft, finished the day with five tackles, ½ tackles for loss, one pass deflection and four quarterback hurries.  Still, Oliver’s impact goes well beyond his stats as the constant attention opens the field up for his teammates to make plays.

And opens himself up to some “unique” trench scrutiny from the opposition as well.

Sumlin served as UH’s head coach from 2008-11, leading the Cougars to a pair of appearances in the Conference USA championship game.  He left to take the same job at Texas A&M in December of 2011, but was fired at the end of the regular season last year after six seasons with the Aggies.

Taking over an Arizona team that went 7-6 in its last season under Rich Rodriguez, Sumlin has started his time at UA at 0-2 after losing the opener to BYU as well. This marks the first time the football program began a season 0-2 since 1981 under Larry Smith.

The Wildcats have now lost five straight overall dating back to last November.

Kylin Hill powers No. 18 Mississippi State to road win at Kansas State

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 8, 2018, 3:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

No. 18 Mississippi State (2-0) proved to be much too powerful in two key areas against Kansas State (1-1). The Bulldogs went on the road and used a strong defensive effort and a powerful performance from running back Kylin Hill to leave town with a 31-10 victory against the Wildcats. Hill rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns and added one touchdown reception in the win, while the defense held the home team to 197 yards of total offense.

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald made his season debut for the Bulldogs after sitting out of the season opener due to a suspension.  Fitzgerald did not light up the field with his arm (11-of-27 for 154 yards) but he did throw two touchdown passes and he made up for it with his 159 rushing yards. But the story of the game was Hill, the sophomore running back who made a name for himself against Kansas State Saturday afternoon.

At one point in the fourth quarter, Hill had more offensive production than Kansas State, demonstrating just how much of an advantage Mississippi State had with Hill and the defense, which have typically been Kansas State’s bread and butter.

The last time Kansas State gave up over 300 yards of rushing offense in a regular season game was on Nov. 8, 2014 when TCU rushed for 334 yards. UCLA is the last team to go for at least 300 rushing yards, doing so later in that season in the bowl game with 331 rushing yards. The 372 rushing yards by Mississippi State was the most allowed by Kansas State since 2010 when Nebraska rushed for 451 yards.

Mississippi State returns home next week to host Louisiana-Lafayette in one last non-conference game before jumping into the SEC schedule in Week 4. Kansas State will play a third straight home game next week with a game against UTSA. The Wildcats open Big 12 play the following week at West Virginia.