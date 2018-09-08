Kansas snaps FBS-record 46-game road losing streak

At least on one front, you can pack away your Kansas football jokes.
Kansas entered Week 2’s matchup with Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant riding an FBS-record 46-game road losing streak. Four quarters later, the Jayhawks headed back to Lawrence with a resounding 31-7 win over the Chippewas that was its largest margin of victory since it beat New Mexico State by 26 points in 2010.
More importantly, however, this marked KU’s first win on the road since they downed UTEP 34-7 in El Paso Sept. 12, 2009, in what turned out to be Mark Mangino‘s last season as the Jayhawks’ head coach. The 46-game losing streak — they also lost three neutral-field games to Missouri in that stretch — was the second-longest such streak at any level of college football, topped only by FCS Idaho State’s 48 in a row from 2006-14.
Prior to today, the closest they had come to snapping that streak was a 13-10 loss to Iowa State way back in 2011. Other than that, most of the losses weren’t even remotely close as 39 of the 46 came by 10-plus points.
The Jayhawks also ended another implausible streak in the course of snapping the streak.
Despite getting this albatross off their backs, it’s not all puppy dogs and rainbows for the beleaguered and hapless (helpless?) football program.
- Kansas has won 16 games combined since the beginning of the 2010 season.
- Kansas has won four games combined since the beginning of the 2015 season.
- Kansas’ only win prior to today in its last 14 games came against FCS Southeast Missouri State in 2017.
- Kansas’ last win against an FBS team came against Texas in Nov. of 2016.
- Kansas has won 10 games combined since the beginning of the 2010 season if you take away wins vs. FCS teams.
- Kansas has lost three games to FCS teams since the beginning of the 2010 season.
- Kansas has two seasons in its last eight in which its only win came against an FCS team (2012, 2017).
- Kansas has lost 29 of its last 30 Big 12 games, with the last win coming vs. Texas in 2016.
- Kansas has lost 40 straight road games in Big 12 play, with the last win coming vs. Iowa State in 2008.
That said, party away Lawrence. You’ve earned it after nearly a decade of road woes.
Just don’t party too much.