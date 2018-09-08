Getty Images

Kevin Sumlin still looking for first win since coming to the Pac-12 as Houston whips Arizona

By John TaylorSep 8, 2018
It wasn’t exactly the homecoming Kevin Sumlin had in mind — or the start to his head coaching career out in the desert, for that matter.

Sumlin’s new team, the Arizona Wildcats, traveled to TDECU Stadium to take on one of Sumlin’s old teams, the Houston Cougars. With the focus entering the game primarily focused on the Heisman head-to-head showdown between UH’s Ed Oliver and UA’s Khalil Tate, it was D’Eriq King who shined as the Cougars jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back (much) in a 38-18 whipping of the Wildcats.

King, UH’s third-leading receiver a year ago, took advantage of an injury-riddled UA defensive secondary as he accounted for six touchdowns on the day — four passing, two rushing.  The true junior quarterback finished the day with 246 yards on 17-of-34 passing, while adding another 31 yards on the ground.

In a repeat of the opener, the explosive Tate was unable to get much of anything going in either the passing or running game while the outcome was still in doubt.

Tate, who appeared to tweak his left ankle early on in the contest, threw for 341 yards (the vast majority of that came after the game had essentially been decided) and two interceptions as he completed 24 of his 45 pass attempts.  Most disturbingly, Tate totaled eight yards on his seven carries after rushing for just 14 yards on eight attempts the week before.

In his first six starts last season, Tate ran for 1,207 yards and averaged nearly 12 yards a carry; his last five games, he’s been limited to 140 yards on the ground while averaging 2.5 ypc.

As has been the case nearly every week of his career, Oliver was double-teamed — or triple-teamed at times — on most plays and had, for him, a relatively quiet day stats-wise.  The star defensive tackle, widely projected to be one of the first three players taken in the 2019 NFL draft, finished the day with five tackles, ½ tackles for loss, one pass deflection and four quarterback hurries.  Still, Oliver’s impact goes well beyond his stats as the constant attention opens the field up for his teammates to make plays.

And opens himself up to some “unique” trench scrutiny from the opposition as well.

Sumlin served as UH’s head coach from 2008-11, leading the Cougars to a pair of appearances in the Conference USA championship game.  He left to take the same job at Texas A&M in December of 2011, but was fired at the end of the regular season last year after six seasons with the Aggies.

Taking over an Arizona team that went 7-6 in its last season under Rich Rodriguez, Sumlin has started his time at UA at 0-2 after losing the opener to BYU as well. This marks the first time the football program began a season 0-2 since 1981 under Larry Smith.

The Wildcats have now lost five straight overall dating back to last November.

No. 6 Oklahoma cruises past UCLA, but Rodney Anderson injury could be a tough blow

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 8, 2018
No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) had little trouble for the second straight week at home, defeating UCLA (0-2) 49-21 on Saturday afternoon, but the loss of running back Rodney Anderson could be troubling in the long run. Anderson left the game at the end of the first quarter with what appeared to be a serious knee injury that required medical attention in the locker room, and his return to the sideline in street clothes and a leg brace was not a promising sight for Sooners fans.

Anderson had just six rushing attempts for 19 yards before clutching his right knee at the end of a first-quarter run. By the time the game came back from commercial between the first and second quarter, Anderson was on his way to the locker room with trainers, walking under his own power but noticeably limping.

Kyler Murray continued to keep the Oklahoma offense moving with 306 passing yards and three touchdowns and a game-high 67 rushing yards with another rushing touchdown. UCLA’s defense had some good moments at times, but the Sooners were simply far too much for the Bruins to challenge throughout the game. Murray continues to shine in the offense designed by Lincoln Riley and that helped Baker Mayfield win a Heisman Trophy last season. It has only been two games, but Murray has looked every bit as ready to make a Heisman Trophy push for the Big 12 favorites.

Oklahoma will play their first road game of the year next week when they open Big 12 play against Iowa State. The Cyclones stunned the Sooners last year, so this is a rare revenge game for Oklahoma (although the loss didn’t hold Oklahoma from reaching the College Football Playoff). UCLA will continue its search for the first win under new head coach Chip Kelly next week when they host Fresno State of the Mountain West Conference.

Purdue gets sMACked as Eastern Michigan earns second B1G win in as many years

Associated Press
By John TaylorSep 8, 2018
Prior to the start of the 2017 season, Eastern Michigan had never beaten a team from the Big Ten.  Since then?  Unbeaten, baby.

On the strength of a 24-yard Chad Ryland field goal as time expired, EMU upset Purdue 20-19 in West Lafayette Saturday afternoon.  It was a back-and-forth game throughout as the lead changed hands on six different occasions, including three times in the fourth quarter alone.

The Boilermakers took a two-point lead with just under seven minutes remaining on D.J. Knox‘s 45-yard touchdown run.  They had the chance to extend the lead to five less than two minutes later but, after picking off a Tyler Wiegers pass at the EMU 20-yard line, Spencer Evans missed a 38-yard field goal try.

On the ensuing possession, Wiegers was sacked on a third and eight… but a personal foul gave the Eagles a first down at the Boilermakers’ 48-yard line. Nearly a dozen plays later, the stage was set for Ryland’s late-game heroics.

The win marked the second straight season EMU has beaten a team from the Big Ten as they knocked off Rutgers last season.  Prior to that, they had never beaten a team from that conference in 39 tries.

This game marked Purdue’s first loss to a MAC school since Bowling Green dropped them in 2015.

Kylin Hill powers No. 18 Mississippi State to road win at Kansas State

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 8, 2018
No. 18 Mississippi State (2-0) proved to be much too powerful in two key areas against Kansas State (1-1). The Bulldogs went on the road and used a strong defensive effort and a powerful performance from running back Kylin Hill to leave town with a 31-10 victory against the Wildcats. Hill rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns and added one touchdown reception in the win, while the defense held the home team to 197 yards of total offense.

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald made his season debut for the Bulldogs after sitting out of the season opener due to a suspension.  Fitzgerald did not light up the field with his arm (11-of-27 for 154 yards) but he did throw two touchdown passes and he made up for it with his 159 rushing yards. But the story of the game was Hill, the sophomore running back who made a name for himself against Kansas State Saturday afternoon.

At one point in the fourth quarter, Hill had more offensive production than Kansas State, demonstrating just how much of an advantage Mississippi State had with Hill and the defense, which have typically been Kansas State’s bread and butter.

The last time Kansas State gave up over 300 yards of rushing offense in a regular season game was on Nov. 8, 2014 when TCU rushed for 334 yards. UCLA is the last team to go for at least 300 rushing yards, doing so later in that season in the bowl game with 331 rushing yards. The 372 rushing yards by Mississippi State was the most allowed by Kansas State since 2010 when Nebraska rushed for 451 yards.

Mississippi State returns home next week to host Louisiana-Lafayette in one last non-conference game before jumping into the SEC schedule in Week 4. Kansas State will play a third straight home game next week with a game against UTSA. The Wildcats open Big 12 play the following week at West Virginia.

Sooners RB Anderson, UCLA LB Phillips leave first half with injuries

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireSep 8, 2018
A week after losing at home to Cincinnati, things were expected to not go particularly well for UCLA on the road at Oklahoma. Despite putting the first points on the scoreboard in the first quarter, Oklahoma has taken control of the game with a 21-point run to take a 21-7 lead into halftime in Norman, Oklahoma. Unfortunately, injuries have been a part of the story of the first half for both teams.

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson walked off the sidelines with trainers at the end of the first quarter after initially being examined on the sideline. The injury appeared to occur at the end of a 10-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. One play later, Kyler Murray kept an option to run for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead. The injury to Anderson appeared to be the right knee.

UCLA linebacker Jaelen Phillips also had to be taken in for some medical attention in the second quarter. As if UCLA’s defense did not already have its hands full with the Sooners, the loss of one of its top defensive players would not make things any better in the second half.

UCLA running back Bolu Olorunfunmi opened the scoring on UCLA’s second possession of the game with a short touchdown run to cap an 80-yard drive over seven plays, but the Sooners responded in a hurry. Anderson had his own short touchdown run on the third play of a 12-yard drive thanks to a big kick return by Tre Brown after UCLA’s score. Oklahoma took the lead four minutes later on a Kyler Murray 58-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown. Murray would add to the lead on with his touchdown run.

UCLA is hanging around with some good plays, but the offense must get going if they are going to put the Big 12 favorites on upset alert.