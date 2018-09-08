Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Mississippi State defense in control at Kansas State, Bulldogs lead 17-3 at half

By Kevin McGuireSep 8, 2018, 1:40 PM EDT
After serving his one-game suspension for a violation of team rules last week, quarterback Nick Fitzgerald made his 2018 season debut for Mississippi State this afternoon on the road against Kansas State. His first series of the year did not last very long, as the Bulldogs went three-and-out to open the game. Despite a tough first half of play, Fitzgerald and the Bulldogs do own a 17-3 lead on Kansas State at halftime in Manhattan, Kansas.

Mississippi State was able to open up a 14-point lead in the second quarter after the defense got an interception by Erroll Thompson, which led to a 28-yard touchdown run by Kylin Hill. Before that sequence, the game had been pretty close with defenses dictating the tempo of the game by not allowing many big-play opportunities.

Kansas State benefitted from the result of a controversial instant replay ruling. After appearing to have forced and recovered a fumble from Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson inside the red zone, officials ruled Thompson had enough control for a throwing motion and ruled the play an incomplete pass.

After being awarded possession of the football would tie the game with a 26-yard field goal by Blake Lynch.

Mississippi State appears to be in a comfortable spot with the way the defense is playing. Kansas State has 11 yards of total offense and has gone 2-of-7 on third down conversions. The Wildcats may not have the offense needed to come back so the Wildcats will have to make some big plays happen on defense to help out.

Michigan throws TD pass to a WR for first time in nearly one full year



By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 1:35 PM EDT
To say it’s been a while would be a rather significant understatement.

Late in the third quarter of Michigan’s Sept. 9 win over Cincinnati last season, wide receiver Grant Perry caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from now-UCLA quarterback Wilton Speight. Over the next 11 games of the 2017 season, the Wolverines tossed an anemic six touchdown passes — none of them to a wide receiver.

It was lather, rinse and repeat in the season opener as U-M, once again, failed to throw a touchdown pass to a wide receiver — or anyone else, for that matter — in the 24-17 loss to Notre Dame. Saturday afternoon against Western Michigan, that inexplicable drought ended as Nico Collins (pictured) caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson in the second quarter of the non-conference tilt.

The touchdown reception from a wide receiver was just one day shy from coming exactly one year after the last one.

At the time of this posting, Michigan is blasting its Michigan directional foe 35-0 late in the second quarter.

Two Michigan D-linemen who started Week 1 out vs Western Michigan


By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
As it looks to rebound from a disappointing loss to Notre Dame in the opener last weekend, Michigan will be less than 100 percent along its defensive line this weekend.

According to mlive.com, sophomore Aubrey Solomon and fifth-year senior Lawrence Marshall (pictured) will not play in this afternoon’s game against Western Michigan.  Neither defensive lineman was dressed or participating in pregame warmups.

No specific reason for the defensive duo being sidelined was given.

Both Solomon and Marshall started in the season-opening loss to the Fighting Irish.  They are expected to be replaced in today’s starting lineup by Bryan Mone and Michael Dwumfour.

The Wolverines are currently listed by Bovada.lv as a 28.5-point favorite over the Broncos.

Reminder: Kansas hasn’t won a road game since September of 2009



By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
Again, with emphasis: Two thousand and freaking nine!!!

Later on Saturday, Kansas will travel to Mount Pleasant to take on Central Michigan in its first road game of the 2018 season.  It will also afford the Jayhawks the opportunity to snap one of the most mind-boggling streaks in all of college football.

On Sept. 12, 2009, Kansas defeated UTEP 34-7 in El Paso under the direction of Mark Mangino, who was in what turned out to be his final season in Lawrence.  Since then, and under three different head coaches (Turner Gill, Charlie Weis, David Beaty), Kansas has lost every single road game they’ve played — 46 straight for those keeping score at home.  And that doesn’t even include three neutral-field losses to Missouri in that span.

And it’s not like there have been a plethora, or even a dash, of close calls along the way as 39 of the 46 losses have been by 10 points or more.  A whopping 13 of the losses have come by 40-plus points, while another nine have been by 30-plus.  A pair of losses by 50-plus points — Texas A&M (2011) and Oklahoma (2016) — have been a part of the skein as well.

The last single-digit road loss for KU came in Nov. of 2015 as 15th-ranked TCU escaped Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth with a 23-17 win.  The closest decision in the streak came way back in 2011 with a 13-10 loss at Iowa State.

The 46-game losing streak is currently the second-longest all-time at any level of the sport, behind only the 48 straight FCS Idaho State lost from 2006-2014. Should KU stumble against CMU — the MAC school lost its opener 34-20 to Kentucky in Lexington — they could tie the all-time record Sept. 22 at Baylor and break it Oct. 6 against West Virginia in Morgantown.

There’s actually recent precedent for the streak to continue on into Big 12 play even with a MAC school on tap as KU stumbled against Ohio 42-30 last September.  In fact, two of the 46 losses in the streak have come against teams from that Group of Five conference, with the other being at Northern Illinois in 2012.

So, will the Jayhawks end what’s been nearly 5 million minutes of road misery this weekend?  That remains to be seen, but you can rest assured that Beaty’s future as KU’s head coach, despite his boss’ (sort of) public vote of confidence, won’t be aided by any outcome that extends the football program’s woeful streak.

Report: Jalen Hurts expected to redshirt at Alabama this year



By John TaylorSep 8, 2018, 9:22 AM EDT
Well, this is certainly one way for the quarterback conundrum in Tuscaloosa to play out and potentially benefit all sides involved.

Given the fact that true sophomore Tua Tagovailoa has all but grabbed the starting quarterback job at Alabama by the throat and shows no signs of loosening his grip, speculation of late has true junior Jalen Hurts, the two-year starter at the position heading into 2018, deciding to take a redshirt this season.  The redshirt tack is rumored to be the preferred option of Hurts’ family, including a father who proclaimed this past offseason that his son would “be the biggest free agent in college football history” if he lost out on the starting job.

According to Aaron Suttles, former beat writer for the Tuscaloosa News turned The Athletic writer, there is an agreement in place between Hurts and the Alabama football program that will allow the quarterback to take a redshirt for the 2018 season, provided Tagovailoa doesn’t go down with an injury.

Hurts appeared in Alabama’s season-opening romp over Louisville last weekend.  Thanks to a new NCAA rule implemented this year, players can appear in up to four games in a season and still retain the ability to take a redshirt; it appears the rumored agreement between the Hurts’ and the football program is that Jalen will not play in any more than three additional games this season unless Tagovailoa is injured.

If Hurts eventually takes a redshirt for the 2018 season, he would then have two years of eligibility that he could use beginning in 2019.  As Hurts is scheduled to graduate from Alabama in December, he would also be eligible immediately at another FBS school, including any member of the SEC. (Hello Auburn?)

It’s expected that No. 3 quarterback and three-star 2017 signee Mac Jones will get the first shot at mop-up reps if, as anticipated, Alabama overwhelms Arkansas State in its Week 2 matchup later today.  Should Jones appear and Hurts doesn’t, it would be an obvious sign that the redshirt plan is in full effect — and signed off on by Nick Saban.