No. 4 Ohio State continues to be be light years ahead of Rutgers

Rutgers (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) made some halftime adjustments and put together their best offensive possession of the game on their first possession of the second half before kicking a field goal from 41 yards out. The field goal ended a 10-quarter scoreless drought for Rutgers against No. 4 Ohio State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten), but that was the highlight of the day for the Scarlet Knights. Once again overpowered in every facet of the game against the Buckeyes, Rutgers was simply no match for the Big Ten favorites. Ohio State continued their dominance over Rutgers since the two became Big Ten division foes with a 52-3 victory.

Ohio State has won all five meetings between the two schools since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Buckeyes have now outscored Rutgers 271-27.

Dwayne Haskins passed for 233 yards in his second start for Ohio State, with four touchdowns. His backup, freshman Tate Martell, was 10-of-10 for 121 yards and rushed for 63 yards, highlighted by a 47-yard touchdown run and picking up his first career touchdown pass. J.K. Dobbins got an early rest after rushing 12 times for 73 yards and a score. Johnnie Dixon caught two touchdown passes and Parris Campbell caught five passes for 64 yards and a score for the Buckeyes.

The win was the second blowout win for Ohio State in the absence of head coach Urban Meyer, who is serving a three-game suspension. Next week, Ohio State leaves the comforts of home in Ohio Stadium for a matchup with TCU in Arlington, Texas. It will be the final game without Meyer as head coach and should be the most challenging game in this three-game stretch to open the season.

Meyer is scheduled to return to the Ohio State sidelines in Week 4 when Ohio State hosts Tulane, a week before traveling to Penn State for another Big Ten contest.

Rutgers will be back on the road next week and will also play a Big 12 opponent. Rutgers travels to Kansas, with the Jayhawks fresh off a long-awaited road win against Central Michigan.

No. 3 Georgia reveals No. 24 South Carolina as SEC East pretender, not contender

No. 24 South Carolina hosted No. 3 Georgia with an eye on announcing themselves as the top dogs (pun intended) in the SEC East. The Gamecocks thought they had the quarterback (junior Jake Bentley), the personnel (led by do-it-all star Deebo Samuel) and the game plan to overwhelm the Bulldogs by wearing Georgia’s defense down through a hurry-up offense that would throw the ball all over the field, thereby wilting the larger Bulldogs in the Columbia heat.

The problem: Georgia was well-prepared and well-equipped to handle such an attack. They may have lost a lot of talent from 2017’s SEC champion squad, but the players who stuck around are pretty good, too.

South Carolina accepted the ball to open the game and threw right at Georgia. This proved to backfire, as Georgia teed off on South Carolina’s skill players. On South Carolina’s fifth snap of the game, all passes to that point, Bentley hit running back Rico Dowdle, who bobbled the ball, which was intercepted by Georgia’s Deandre Baker. Baker returned the ball for a would-be touchdown, but dropped the pigskin just shy of the goal line; Juwan Taylor hopped on the loose ball for a Bulldogs touchdown.

Georgia (2-0, 1-0 SEC) forced a three-and-out on South Carolina’s next touch, then swiftly moved down the field to take a 14-0 lead, needing only four snaps to traverse 76 yards, the last 17 on a D’Andre Swift run.

South Carolina climbed back in the game over the next quarter-plus, but whiffed on two chances to even the score. First, after a 13-yard Samuel pass to Bryan Edwards pulled the Gamecocks within 14-7, South Carolina took over at the Georgia 34 when a Rashad Fenton intercepted an errant Jake Fromm pass. But the Gamecocks moved only yard before turning the ball over on downs, and Georgia capitalized with a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal to push their lead to 17-7.

South Carolina (1-1, 0-1 SEC) pulled back within seven through a field goal of its own and threatened to tie the game just before half, moving to midfield inside the first half’s final minute. But the drive stalled and Joseph Charlton‘s punt sailed just 18 yards. Armed with good field position and two timeouts, Fromm maneuvered Georgia to the USC 27, allowing Blankenship to again stake Georgia to a two-possession lead as time expired in the first half.

Leading 20-10 at the break, Georgia took the ball to open the second half and emphatically shut the door with a third quarter that highlighted the actual distance between the two programs. It was five consecutive possessions that saw Georgia march 75 yards for a touchdown, force a South Carolina three-and-out, move 75 yards for another touchdown, force another South Carolina three-and-out, and then again march the field (this time 86 yards) for a third touchdown in a 12-minute blitzkrieg.

The first score came on a 34-yard pass from Fromm to Mecole Hardman, the second a 5-yard Elijah Holyfield run and the third a 15-yard Brian Herrian dash.

In all, Georgia racked up 21 third quarter points while moving 236 yards in 21 plays and limiting South Carolina to 16 yards in six snaps. That third quarter staked Georgia to a 41-10 win, and the Bulldogs cruised to a 41-17 victory. The win was Georgia’s eighth straight against SEC East competition and fourth straight over its neighbors to the north.

Bentley threw the ball 47 times on the day, completing 30 for 269 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. While throwing the ball nearly 50 times for less than six yards an attempt may have been part of the plan, the running production was not. South Carolina rushed the ball 20 times for just 54 yards.

Fromm completed an efficient 15-of-18 passes for 194 yards with a touchdown and a pick, while nine Bulldogs combined to rush 52 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

Florida to be without two defensive starters for Kentucky game

If Florida’s going to continue its stranglehold on Kentucky, it’ll have to do so without a pair of starting pieces of its defensive puzzle.

With its game set to kick off in less than an hour, UF announced that linebacker David Reese and defensive end CeCe Jefferson will not play against UK.  Reese will be sidelined for an unspecified injury, while Jefferson is being held out because of unspecified academic issues.

It’s the second straight game Reese has missed because of injury.  Jefferson missed the opener as well because of an academic suspension. that was announced shortly before the start of the game against FCS Charleston Southern.

Last season, Reese led the Gators in tackles while Jefferson led the team in sacks.

Florida will be looking to extend its winning streak over Kentucky to 32 straight with a win in Gainesville tonight.

Kansas snaps FBS-record 46-game road losing streak

At least on one front, you can pack away your Kansas football jokes.

Kansas entered Week 2’s matchup with Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant riding an FBS-record 46-game road losing streak.  Four quarters later, the Jayhawks headed back to Lawrence with a resounding 31-7 win over the Chippewas that was its largest margin of victory since it beat New Mexico State by 26 points in 2010.

More importantly, however, this marked KU’s first win on the road since they downed UTEP 34-7 in El Paso Sept. 12, 2009, in what turned out to be Mark Mangino‘s last season as the Jayhawks’ head coach.  The 46-game losing streak — they also lost three neutral-field games to Missouri in that stretch — was the second-longest such streak at any level of college football, topped only by FCS Idaho State’s 48 in a row from 2006-14.

Prior to today, the closest they had come to snapping that streak was a 13-10 loss to Iowa State way back in 2011.  Other than that, most of the losses weren’t even remotely close as 39 of the 46 came by 10-plus points.

The Jayhawks also ended another implausible streak in the course of snapping the streak.

Despite getting this albatross off their backs, it’s not all puppy dogs and rainbows for the beleaguered and hapless (helpless?) football program.

  • Kansas has won 16 games combined since the beginning of the 2010 season.
  • Kansas has won four games combined since the beginning of the 2015 season.
  • Kansas’ only win prior to today in its last 14 games came against FCS Southeast Missouri State in 2017.
  • Kansas’ last win against an FBS team came against Texas in Nov. of 2016.
  • Kansas has won 10 games combined since the beginning of the 2010 season if you take away wins vs. FCS teams.
  • Kansas has lost three games to FCS teams since the beginning of the 2010 season.
  • Kansas has two seasons in its last eight in which its only win came against an FCS team (2012, 2017).
  • Kansas has lost 29 of its last 30 Big 12 games, with the last win coming vs. Texas in 2016.
  • Kansas has lost 40 straight road games in Big 12 play, with the last win coming vs. Iowa State in 2008.

That said, party away Lawrence. You’ve earned it after nearly a decade of road woes.

Just don’t party too much.

