No. 4 Ohio State continues to be be light years ahead of Rutgers

Rutgers (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) made some halftime adjustments and put together their best offensive possession of the game on their first possession of the second half before kicking a field goal from 41 yards out. The field goal ended a 10-quarter scoreless drought for Rutgers against No. 4 Ohio State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten), but that was the highlight of the day for the Scarlet Knights. Once again overpowered in every facet of the game against the Buckeyes, Rutgers was simply no match for the Big Ten favorites. Ohio State continued their dominance over Rutgers since the two became Big Ten division foes with a 52-3 victory.
Ohio State has won all five meetings between the two schools since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Buckeyes have now outscored Rutgers 271-27.
Dwayne Haskins passed for 233 yards in his second start for Ohio State, with four touchdowns. His backup, freshman Tate Martell, was 10-of-10 for 121 yards and rushed for 63 yards, highlighted by a 47-yard touchdown run and picking up his first career touchdown pass. J.K. Dobbins got an early rest after rushing 12 times for 73 yards and a score. Johnnie Dixon caught two touchdown passes and Parris Campbell caught five passes for 64 yards and a score for the Buckeyes.
The win was the second blowout win for Ohio State in the absence of head coach Urban Meyer, who is serving a three-game suspension. Next week, Ohio State leaves the comforts of home in Ohio Stadium for a matchup with TCU in Arlington, Texas. It will be the final game without Meyer as head coach and should be the most challenging game in this three-game stretch to open the season.
Meyer is scheduled to return to the Ohio State sidelines in Week 4 when Ohio State hosts Tulane, a week before traveling to Penn State for another Big Ten contest.
Rutgers will be back on the road next week and will also play a Big 12 opponent. Rutgers travels to Kansas, with the Jayhawks fresh off a long-awaited road win against Central Michigan.