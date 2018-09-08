No. 6 Oklahoma cruises past UCLA, but Rodney Anderson injury could be a tough blow

No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) had little trouble for the second straight week at home, defeating UCLA (0-2) 49-21 on Saturday afternoon, but the loss of running back Rodney Anderson could be troubling in the long run. Anderson left the game at the end of the first quarter with what appeared to be a serious knee injury that required medical attention in the locker room, and his return to the sideline in street clothes and a leg brace was not a promising sight for Sooners fans.
Anderson had just six rushing attempts for 19 yards before clutching his right knee at the end of a first-quarter run. By the time the game came back from commercial between the first and second quarter, Anderson was on his way to the locker room with trainers, walking under his own power but noticeably limping.
Kyler Murray continued to keep the Oklahoma offense moving with 306 passing yards and three touchdowns and a game-high 67 rushing yards with another rushing touchdown. UCLA’s defense had some good moments at times, but the Sooners were simply far too much for the Bruins to challenge throughout the game. Murray continues to shine in the offense designed by Lincoln Riley and that helped Baker Mayfield win a Heisman Trophy last season. It has only been two games, but Murray has looked every bit as ready to make a Heisman Trophy push for the Big 12 favorites.
Oklahoma will play their first road game of the year next week when they open Big 12 play against Iowa State. The Cyclones stunned the Sooners last year, so this is a rare revenge game for Oklahoma (although the loss didn’t hold Oklahoma from reaching the College Football Playoff). UCLA will continue its search for the first win under new head coach Chip Kelly next week when they host Fresno State of the Mountain West Conference.