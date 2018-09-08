Report: Jalen Hurts expected to redshirt at Alabama this year

Well, this is certainly one way for the quarterback conundrum in Tuscaloosa to play out and potentially benefit all sides involved.
Given the fact that true sophomore Tua Tagovailoa has all but grabbed the starting quarterback job at Alabama by the throat and shows no signs of loosening his grip, speculation of late has true junior Jalen Hurts, the two-year starter at the position heading into 2018, deciding to take a redshirt this season. The redshirt tack is rumored to be the preferred option of Hurts’ family, including a father who proclaimed this past offseason that his son would “be the biggest free agent in college football history” if he lost out on the starting job.
According to Aaron Suttles, former beat writer for the Tuscaloosa News turned The Athletic writer, there is an agreement in place between Hurts and the Alabama football program that will allow the quarterback to take a redshirt for the 2018 season, provided Tagovailoa doesn’t go down with an injury.
Hurts appeared in Alabama’s season-opening romp over Louisville last weekend. Thanks to a new NCAA rule implemented this year, players can appear in up to four games in a season and still retain the ability to take a redshirt; it appears the rumored agreement between the Hurts’ and the football program is that Jalen will not play in any more than three additional games this season unless Tagovailoa is injured.
If Hurts eventually takes a redshirt for the 2018 season, he would then have two years of eligibility that he could use beginning in 2019. As Hurts is scheduled to graduate from Alabama in December, he would also be eligible immediately at another FBS school, including any member of the SEC. (Hello Auburn?)
It’s expected that No. 3 quarterback and three-star 2017 signee Mac Jones will get the first shot at mop-up reps if, as anticipated, Alabama overwhelms Arkansas State in its Week 2 matchup later today. Should Jones appear and Hurts doesn’t, it would be an obvious sign that the redshirt plan is in full effect — and signed off on by Nick Saban.
Although things may not have started off well for No. 16 TCU (2-0) after a weather delay pushed back the start of Friday night’s game by about 50 minutes, the Horned Frogs got everything in gear in the second half to defeat rival SMU (0-2) by a score of 42-12. KaVontae Turpin had a punt return for a touchdown and a 42-yard touchdown catch to help light the spark for TCU and help slam the door shut on the Mustangs. This is the seventh year in a row TCU has won the rivalry game as they continue to maintain possession of the Iron Skillet.
TCU’s defense shut down opportunities for SMU in the second half. Two plays after TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson (15/28, 146 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 67 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD) threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half, Ben Banogu forced a fumble by SMU quarterback Ben Hicks (18/38, 111 yards) and Alec Dunham returned the loose ball 25 yards for a touchdown. Down 21-12, SMU never had a drive longer than 13 yards the rest of the night until their next-to-last possession. By then, TCU had a 30-point lead.
Robinson rushed 18 yards for a touchdown to extend the TCU lead to 28-12 in the third quarter and his 42-yard pass to Turpin in the fourth quarter made any threat of an upset vanish as Gary Patterson soon started feeling comfortable getting some of his starters on the sideline for the remainder of the game. Michael Collins took advantage of that opportunity by running 10 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown.
TCU will now get one extra day of rest to begin focusing on their next game. TCU will meet Big Ten favorite Ohio State in Arlington, Texas in Week 3. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 4-1-1, but the two programs have not met on the field since 1973. TCU will not be able to afford a slow start against Ohio State next week, because Ohio State will be far more likely to put points on the scoreboard whereas SMU jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never found an offensive rhythm after that.
SMU limps out to a 0-2 start with losses to TCU and North Texas, and neither has been particularly pretty. SMU will find it difficult to pick up the first win under head coach Sonny Dykes. Next week, the Mustangs head into Big Ten territory to play Ohio State’s rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan dropped their season opener at Notre Dame in Week 1, but Jim Harbaugh has a good chance to get his Wolverines into a comfort zone the next two weekends. SMU will host AAC opponent Navy the following week and may be looking to find its first win of the season at the end of September with a home game against Houston Baptist on Sept. 29.
Oregon State is looking to get in the win column this weekend after getting roughed up on the road against Ohio State last week. But as the home opener against Southern Utah approaches, it remains unclear just what the status of quarterback Jake Luton will be.
Luton was knocked out of Oregon State’s season opener and has been dealing with concussion symptoms for the past week. Because of the sensitivity and nature of concussions, there is no word on whether or not Luton will be cleared to play in Week2 or if he will have to sit out a week before potentially coming back in Week 3, if not later.
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith will likely stick with Conor Blount this week of Luton is not available. And because of the nature of the opponent, this may be a good week to play it as safe as possible with Luton’s status. There should be no real need to feel rushing your starting quarterback for a home game against an FCS opponent is a good idea, even if Oregon State may find wins hard to come by this season.
Blount fared well enough last week against the Buckeyes, completing 12 of 19 passes for 169 yards. Blount also threw two touchdown passes in a lopsided loss against the Big Ten favorite.
After a delay of roughly 50 minutes, it looked as though TCU would be in for a potential upset against SMU in Dallas. The Mustangs took a 9-0 lead in the first quarter as the Horned Frogs looked sloppy at the start, but a special teams touchdown and a fortunate bounce of a fumbled football have put TCU on top at halftime, 14-12.
Smu took the opening possession of the game down the field for a touchdown thanks in large part to a 51-yard touchdown run by Braeden West, giving the home team a nice early jolt in this rivalry game. With TCU’s offense out of sorts on their first two drives, a special teams miscue led to two more points for SMU when a botched punt attempt was accidentally kicked by an SMU player out of the end zone.
Down 9-0, TCU needed a spark, and it was only fitting that KaVontae Turpin would provide it on a record-setting punt return. Turpin returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter to get the visiting Horned Frogs on the board. It was the fifth special teams touchdown of Turpin’s career.
After a quick three-and-out by SMU their next time on the field, TCU’s offense benefited from a fumbled football out of the hands of Sewo Olonilua taking a bounce where a streaking Jaelan Austin had no problem recovering the football in the end zone for a go-ahead score.
There’s exactly one Friday night game on the FBS schedule in Week 2. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has decided to make an appearance yet again and push back the gridiron proceedings.
No. 16 TCU’s game against SMU had been scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. ET tonight. Because of weather — lightning specifically — around Dallas’ Gerald J. Ford Stadium, however, the start of the Battle for the Iron Skillet has been delayed.
https://twitter.com/TCUFootball/status/1038209175870943232
The Horned Frogs and Mustangs have met 97 times previously, with the former holding a 50-40-7 edge in the rivalry. TCU has also won six in a row in the series and 16 of the last 18 meetings.
With No. 4 Ohio State on tap next week, though, some observers view this as a potential trap game for a TCU squad that could be peeking ahead to one of the biggest non-conference matchups this season.