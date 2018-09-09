Loss of experienced QBs not a problem so far for No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Oklahoma

Between the two of them, Ohio State and Oklahoma lost a combined 28,387 yards of total offense and 300 career touchdowns when J.T. Barrett and Baker Mayfield exhausted their respective eligibilities. If the Buckeyes and Sooners took a step back at the most important position in sports, it would be understandable.

But through two games, neither one has skipped a beat.

No. 4 Ohio State has sailed through its first two Urban Meyer-less games, thanks largely to the arm of Dwayne Haskins. Against Oregon State and Rutgers, the sophomore has completed 42-of-53 passes (79.2 percent) for 761 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception. His 10.3 yards per attempt are sixth nationally for all players with at least 50 passes and his 218.06 quarterback rating is second among that cohort. Combined with the relief effort of Tate Martell, who is 13-of-14 for 154 yards with a touchdown, Ohio State quarterbacks are 55-of-67 (82.1 percent) for 700 yards with 10 touchdowns against just one pick, ranking sixth nationally among all teams with at least 60 attempts to date.

Kyler Murray has been a one-man show for No. 5 Oklahoma after beating out Austin Kendall for the job. He hasn’t thrown the ball as much as Haskins, largely because he hasn’t had to. His lightning quickness has added an expected third dimension to Oklahoma’s already lethal offense, but his accuracy and touch, particularly on the deep ball, has been above expectations. Thus far, Murray is 28-of-44 (a paltry 63.6 percent) for 515 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. His 11.7 yards per attempt are fourth nationally for all players with at least 40 attempts, and his 194.91 passer rating would have rated second nationally in each of the past two seasons — behind Mayfield.

And this doesn’t even consider Murray’s ground efforts, where he has carried 14 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. That just scratches the surface of Murray’s running capabilities, as Oklahoma has understandably held back its quarterback run games through two wins over Florida Atlantic by a combined 112-35.

Ohio State, by the way, has outscored Oregon State and Rutgers by a combined 129-34.

The difficulty will increase from here, obviously. No. 4 Ohio State faces No. 16 TCU at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night, and No. 6 Oklahoma visits Iowa State on Saturday as well.

But we’ve seen enough to know any hopes that the Buckeyes’ or Sooners’ offenses would collapse without either of its veteran departures were simply wishful thinking.