Loss of experienced QBs not a problem so far for No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Oklahoma

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2018, 6:09 PM EDT
Between the two of them, Ohio State and Oklahoma lost a combined 28,387 yards of total offense and 300 career touchdowns when J.T. Barrett and Baker Mayfield exhausted their respective eligibilities. If the Buckeyes and Sooners took a step back at the most important position in sports, it would be understandable.

But through two games, neither one has skipped a beat.

No. 4 Ohio State has sailed through its first two Urban Meyer-less games, thanks largely to the arm of Dwayne Haskins. Against Oregon State and Rutgers, the sophomore has completed 42-of-53 passes (79.2 percent) for 761 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception. His 10.3 yards per attempt are sixth nationally for all players with at least 50 passes and his 218.06 quarterback rating is second among that cohort. Combined with the relief effort of Tate Martell, who is 13-of-14 for 154 yards with a touchdown, Ohio State quarterbacks are 55-of-67 (82.1 percent) for 700 yards with 10 touchdowns against just one pick, ranking sixth nationally among all teams with at least 60 attempts to date.

Kyler Murray has been a one-man show for No. 5 Oklahoma after beating out Austin Kendall for the job. He hasn’t thrown the ball as much as Haskins, largely because he hasn’t had to. His lightning quickness has added an expected third dimension to Oklahoma’s already lethal offense, but his accuracy and touch, particularly on the deep ball, has been above expectations. Thus far, Murray is 28-of-44 (a paltry 63.6 percent) for 515 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. His 11.7 yards per attempt are fourth nationally for all players with at least 40 attempts, and his 194.91 passer rating would have rated second nationally in each of the past two seasons — behind Mayfield.

And this doesn’t even consider Murray’s ground efforts, where he has carried 14 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. That just scratches the surface of Murray’s running capabilities, as Oklahoma has understandably held back its quarterback run games through two wins over Florida Atlantic by a combined 112-35.

Ohio State, by the way, has outscored Oregon State and Rutgers by a combined 129-34.

The difficulty will increase from here, obviously. No. 4 Ohio State faces No. 16 TCU at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night, and No. 6 Oklahoma visits Iowa State on Saturday as well.

But we’ve seen enough to know any hopes that the Buckeyes’ or Sooners’ offenses would collapse without either of its veteran departures were simply wishful thinking.

Duke loses CB Mark Gilbert for the year, QB Daniel Jones indefinitely

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Duke earned an impressive 21-7 win at Northwestern on Saturday to move the Blue Devils to 2-0 for the second consecutive year, but the win came at a cost.

The program revealed Sunday that cornerback Mark Gilbert has been lost for the season to an injury on his left hip, and quarterback Daniel Jones is out indefinitely after injuring his left clavicle.

Both players have already undergone surgeries to repair the damage.

Gilbert is a junior from Fayetteville, N.C., and garnered preseason All-America honors from a number of outlets, and was a unanimous preseason All-ACC pick. In 25 career appearances (16 starts), Gilbert collected 57 tackles with 17 pass breakups and six interceptions.

A redshirt junior from Charlotte, Jones has started his since redshirt freshman season. Last year, he threw for 2,691 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 518 yards and seven scores while piloting the Blue Devils to a 7-6 record with a win in the Quick Lane Bowl. He entered this season as one of two quarterbacks with at least 5,500 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. (Syracuse’s Eric Dungey is the other.)

Without Jones, Duke figures to turn to junior quarterback Quinten Harris for the foreseeable future. Harris completed both of his passes for 12 yards and rushed five times for 14 yards in relief of Jones.

Duke visits Baylor on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Weather could be a factor as Hurricane Florence heads towards East Coast

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
Big weather has remained a story line through this young college football season. Nebraska and Iowa State had to cancel Week 1 games, while Penn State-Pitt and Clemson-Texas A&M (among others) were played through driving rain storms.

Mother Nature could play an even bigger part of Week 3 as Hurricane Florence prepares to bear down on the mid-Atlantic. Six days ahead of hosting No. 14 West Virginia, NC State has sent out the following message:

The game is slated for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPNU.

For what it’s worth, the Wolfpack and Mountaineers do not share a common bye, so rescheduling a potentially canceled game would be a challenge before Dec. 1. West Virginia is off on Oct. 20, while NC State visits No. 2 Clemson that day. NC State is off Oct. 13, but West Virginia visits Iowa State.

According to the Weather Channel, Florence was more than 700 miles southwest of Bermuda as of Sunday morning, moving due west. Thursday is projected as the “most likely” landfall date, with nearly all of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia inside the cone of uncertainty.

Based on that projection, the following games could possibly be affected:

  • Boston College at Wake Forest (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN)
  • No. 18 UCF at North Carolina (noon ET, ESPNU)
  • East Carolina at Virginia Tech (12:20 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
  • Ohio at Virginia (2 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
  • Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
  • No. 14 West Virginia at NC State (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU)
  • Southern Miss at Appalachian State (3:30 p.m ET, ESPN Plus)
  • Old Dominion at Charlotte (6 p.m. ET, ESPN3)
  • Norfolk State at Liberty (6 p.m. ET, ESPN3)
  • Campbell at Coastal Carolina (6 p.m. ET, ESPN3)
  • Marshall at South Carolina (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Obviously, this is all subject to change, dependent upon the whims of Mother Nature. But as always with hurricanes, plan for the worst.

Oklahoma, Stanford make moves while Arizona State debuts in latest AP Top 25

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2018, 2:16 PM EDT
Rarely do we lead this weekly post from the bottom, but all who had Herm Edwards and his Arizona State Sun Devils as a ranked team two weeks into his Tempe tenure, go ahead and stand up. Okay sit down all of you, we know you’re lying.

Following last night’s 16-13 upset of No. 15 Michigan State, Arizona State leaped into the AP poll as the No. 23 ranked team in the country, joined by fellow newcomer Oklahoma State at No. 24. It is the first time Arizona State has appeared in the AP poll since garnering a No. 15 ranking in the 2015 preseason poll.

Meanwhile, the loss dropped Michigan State 10 spots to No. 25. USC also managed to stay in the poll following a 17-3 loss at Stanford, dropping behind fellow 1-loss team Miami at No. 22.

That win over the Trojans allowed Stanford to leapfrog Washington for the No. 9 spot, while Oklahoma used its 49-21 destruction of UCLA to push Wisconsin out of the top five. A close win at unranked Texas A&M cost Clemson a slight hold on the No. 2 spot, as the Tigers are down from 1,467 points a week ago to 1,430 today. No. 3 Georgia, a 41-17 winner at now-unranked South Carolina, gained on the Tigers, increasing from 1,350 points to 1,407.

No. 25 Florida was the other team to fall from the rankings this week after a 27-16 loss at Kentucky, its first defeat to Big Blue in 31 years.

After dropping three spots when Appalachian State took them to overtime, Penn State used a 51-6 thrashing of Pitt to move up two spots to No. 11, while Mississippi State was up two spots to No. 16 and Boise State gained three spots to No. 17. The Broncos, a 62-7 win over Connecticut a week after UCF dumped the Huskies 56-17, jumped over the Knights to claim the top spot among Group of 5 schools.

The full rankings:

1. Alabama — 1,517 total points (54 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,430 (6)
3. Georgia — 1,407
4. Ohio State — 1,288
5. Oklahoma — 1,263
6. Wisconsin — 1,227 (1)
7. Auburn — 1,224
8. Notre Dame — 1,022
9. Stanford — 992
10. Washington — 884
11. Penn State — 836
12. LSU — 830
13. Virginia Tech — 830
14. West Virginia — 793
15. TCU — 678
16. Mississippi State — 654
17. Boise State — 500
18. UCF — 494
19. Michigan — 385
20. Oregon — 301
21. Miami — 299
22. USC — 250
23. Arizona State — 139
24. Oklahoma State — 119
25. Michigan State — 104

Top 10 holds steady in latest Coaches’ Poll

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2018, 1:14 PM EDT
In a week when all top-10 teams were in action and none of them lost, the top 10 remained the same in the latest edition of the Coaches’ Poll.

(Weekly reminder, at least in every week I post the poll numbers: The Coaches’ Poll is easily the lesser of the two weekly human polls and should largely be ignored.)

Clemson lost a tiny amount of grip on its No. 2 ranking, slipping from 1,498 points a week ago to 1,481 today. Georgia was the beneficiary, bumping from 1,414 points to 1,437. Virginia Tech rose three spots from No. 14 to No. 11, while Oklahoma State was the largest riser, leaping five spots from No. 23 to No. 19.

Michigan State plummeted from No. 11 all the way to No. 24. USC dropped nine spots after its loss at Stanford, falling from No. 9 to No. 21.

Meanwhile, Arizona State joined the poll at No. 25, one spot behind Michigan State after last night’s 16-13 upset. Let’s see if the coaches bump the Sun Devils ahead of the Spartans next week. (Spoiler alert: They won’t.)

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,571 total points (59 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,481 (3)
3. Georgia — 1,437
4. Ohio State — 1,391 (1)
5. Oklahoma — 1,319
6. Wisconsin — 1,252
7. Auburn — 1,221
8. Notre Dame — 1,029
9. Stanford — 1,010
10. Penn State — 930
11. Virginia Tech — 862
12. Washington — 852
13. LSU — 850
14. TCU — 743
15. West Virginia — 727
16. Mississippi State — 650
17. Boise State — 507
18. UCF — 438
19. Oklahoma State — 325
20. Miami — 296
21. USC — 295
22. Michigan — 270
23. Oregon — 255
24. Michigan State — 152
25. Arizona State — 92

And why is the Coaches’ Poll largely regarded as a joke? Look no further than Florida State, who still received 17 votes after getting waxed by Virginia Tech and needing a rally to beat Samford.