Oklahoma, Stanford make moves while Arizona State debuts in latest AP Top 25

Rarely do we lead this weekly post from the bottom, but all who had Herm Edwards and his Arizona State Sun Devils as a ranked team two weeks into his Tempe tenure, go ahead and stand up. Okay sit down all of you, we know you’re lying.

Following last night’s 16-13 upset of No. 15 Michigan State, Arizona State leaped into the AP poll as the No. 23 ranked team in the country, joined by fellow newcomer Oklahoma State at No. 24. It is the first time Arizona State has appeared in the AP poll since garnering a No. 15 ranking in the 2015 preseason poll.

Meanwhile, the loss dropped Michigan State 10 spots to No. 25. USC also managed to stay in the poll following a 17-3 loss at Stanford, dropping behind fellow 1-loss team Miami at No. 22.

That win over the Trojans allowed Stanford to leapfrog Washington for the No. 9 spot, while Oklahoma used its 49-21 destruction of UCLA to push Wisconsin out of the top five. A close win at unranked Texas A&M cost Clemson a slight hold on the No. 2 spot, as the Tigers are down from 1,467 points a week ago to 1,430 today. No. 3 Georgia, a 41-17 winner at now-unranked South Carolina, gained on the Tigers, increasing from 1,350 points to 1,407.

No. 25 Florida was the other team to fall from the rankings this week after a 27-16 loss at Kentucky, its first defeat to Big Blue in 31 years.

After dropping three spots when Appalachian State took them to overtime, Penn State used a 51-6 thrashing of Pitt to move up two spots to No. 11, while Mississippi State was up two spots to No. 16 and Boise State gained three spots to No. 17. The Broncos, a 62-7 win over Connecticut a week after UCF dumped the Huskies 56-17, jumped over the Knights to claim the top spot among Group of 5 schools.

The full rankings:

1. Alabama — 1,517 total points (54 first-place votes)

2. Clemson — 1,430 (6)

3. Georgia — 1,407

4. Ohio State — 1,288

5. Oklahoma — 1,263

6. Wisconsin — 1,227 (1)

7. Auburn — 1,224

8. Notre Dame — 1,022

9. Stanford — 992

10. Washington — 884

11. Penn State — 836

12. LSU — 830

13. Virginia Tech — 830

14. West Virginia — 793

15. TCU — 678

16. Mississippi State — 654

17. Boise State — 500

18. UCF — 494

19. Michigan — 385

20. Oregon — 301

21. Miami — 299

22. USC — 250

23. Arizona State — 139

24. Oklahoma State — 119

25. Michigan State — 104