Top 10 holds steady in latest Coaches’ Poll

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2018, 1:14 PM EDT
In a week when all top-10 teams were in action and none of them lost, the top 10 remained the same in the latest edition of the Coaches’ Poll.

(Weekly reminder, at least in every week I post the poll numbers: The Coaches’ Poll is easily the lesser of the two weekly human polls and should largely be ignored.)

Clemson lost a tiny amount of grip on its No. 2 ranking, slipping from 1,498 points a week ago to 1,481 today. Georgia was the beneficiary, bumping from 1,414 points to 1,437. Virginia Tech rose three spots from No. 14 to No. 11, while Oklahoma State was the largest riser, leaping five spots from No. 23 to No. 19.

Michigan State plummeted from No. 11 all the way to No. 24. USC dropped nine spots after its loss at Stanford, falling from No. 9 to No. 21.

Meanwhile, Arizona State joined the poll at No. 25, one spot behind Michigan State after last night’s 16-13 upset. Let’s see if the coaches bump the Sun Devils ahead of the Spartans next week. (Spoiler alert: They won’t.)

The full poll:

1. Alabama — 1,571 total points (59 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,481 (3)
3. Georgia — 1,437
4. Ohio State — 1,391 (1)
5. Oklahoma — 1,319
6. Wisconsin — 1,252
7. Auburn — 1,221
8. Notre Dame — 1,029
9. Stanford — 1,010
10. Penn State — 930
11. Virginia Tech — 862
12. Washington — 852
13. LSU — 850
14. TCU — 743
15. West Virginia — 727
16. Mississippi State — 650
17. Boise State — 507
18. UCF — 438
19. Oklahoma State — 325
20. Miami — 296
21. USC — 295
22. Michigan — 270
23. Oregon — 255
24. Michigan State — 152
25. Arizona State — 92

With the Florida-Kentucky streak over, who owns FBS’s longest winning streak over one opponent?

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2018, 11:07 AM EDT
Florida’s 31-game winning streak over Kentucky is now dead. The streak nearly ended a number of times in recent years, but it finally died Saturday night in Gainesville as the Wildcats endured a late push by the Gators to come out with a 27-16 win.

That 31-game streak was FBS’s longest active winning streak by one team over another, so the question becomes: what is now the longest active winning streak in a single series?

As pointed out by our friends at Reddit CFB, that honor now belongs to Texas A&M, who has run off 24 straight wins over TCU.

That streak was built in another era, literally, as the Aggies ran off 23 straight wins over the Frogs from 1973 through 1995 as members of the Southwest Conference. Those were the pre-Gary Patterson days, obviously. The teams have met just once since the SWC split, a 28-9 A&M win in the 2001 Galleryfurniture.com Bowl. The teams have no plans to meet in the future.

So while A&M-TCU is the longest streak for now, it won’t remain that way for long.

Unfortunately for them, that honor may soon belong to Indiana. Twice.

IU has dropped 22 straight games to Michigan and Ohio State. The Hooisers last beat Michigan in 1987, squeaking past the Wolverines 14-10, and last tasted victory over the Buckeyes with a 41-7 blowout in 1988.

All three teams are now members of the Big Ten’s East Division, which means, barring an upset, Indiana will pass (quote-unquote) TCU’s streak on Nov. 7, 2020 (against Michigan) and then again on Nov. 14, 2020 (against Ohio State).

LSU also owns a 22-game winning streak over Louisiana-Lafayette, but that one’s a bit different. The Cajun rivals have met only 22 times all-time, most recently in 2009 and dating all the way back to 1902. They also have no plans to meet in the future.

Dad of Florida starting CB Marco Wilson says son tore ACL in Kentucky loss

By John TaylorSep 9, 2018, 9:23 AM EDT
And the hits just keep on coming for Florida.

A mere half-hour after Florida lost to Kentucky for the first time since 1986, running back Adarius Lemons announced on Twitter that he has decided to transfer from the Gators.  Not long after that, the father of cornerback Marco Wilson used the same social media website to announce that his son suffered a torn ACL in the loss.

Wilson suffered an injury to his left knee early in the first quarter and didn’t return.

After the game, head coach Dan Mullen couldn’t address the extent of the injury, saying only that further testing would be done to determine the severity.

Wilson was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2017 recruiting class.  He started 11 games as a true freshman last season.

Sparty No: Arizona State rallies to pull off the upset of No. 15 Michigan State

By Bryan FischerSep 9, 2018, 2:23 AM EDT
Herm Edwards heard all the naysayers about his hire at Arizona State. So did the rest of his football team.

All had a nice laugh Saturday night about those doom-and-gloom predictions while celebrating a surprisingly entertaining 16-13 upset of No. 15 Michigan State that gave the Pac-12 a badly needed marquee non-conference win in the process.

Not surprisingly, quarterback Manny Wilkins led the way offensively for ASU as he threw for 380 yards, a touchdown and an interception. While he was hit-or-miss with his downfield passing most of the night, he came up with some big plays down the stretch and was the team’s leading rusher on the night as well. Kyle Williams was his favorite target early but as the game wore on it was star wideout N'Keal Harry who started to gradually take over as the clock started to wind down and finished with 89 yards and a leaping touchdown catch.

Though it wasn’t an official stat, Harry also drew numerous pass interference penalties and was the focus of the Spartans defense from the opening kickoff.

The outcome spoiled the homecoming of Phoenix native Brian Lewerke, who was MSU’s only source of offense because they couldn’t really run the football at all. The quarterback finished with a solid 314 yards with a touchdown but threw an early interception in the end zone and didn’t get an opportunity to lead a game-winning drive like he did last week.

Mark Dantonio’s defense played fairly well all night but allowed 13 points in the fourth quarter and gave up a few big plays that led to ASU’s game-winning field goal at the gun. The loss is a big blow to a team that was a dark horse to make the College Football Playoff considering how many starters returned from last season’s 10-win team and the fact that a brutal Big Ten slate awaits over the coming months. The inability to finish will certainly be brought up on the long flight back to East Lansing as a season filled with such promise has so far fallen short after two lackluster performances in 2018.

If there’s one silver lining for the green and white, at least they’re not completely out of the hunt for hardware with a number of opportunities to get top 25 wins ahead but they’ll be in no position to do so if they don’t play better than they have been.

As for Edwards, the victory might just make his team the favorite in the suddenly wide-open Pac-12 South this year. The Sun Devils have a feisty defense with an active front-seven, a veteran quarterback who has knocked off his share of top 15 teams and a host of playmakers like Neal who are electrifying in space.

Suddenly all those laughing at ASU for making the outside the box hire of Edwards are now very much taking Arizona State seriously. As well they should after knocking off a team like Michigan State.

Half-hour after loss to Kentucky, Florida RB announces transfer

By John TaylorSep 9, 2018, 1:11 AM EDT
I understand it was a tough loss but, daaammmmmmn.

For the first time since 1986, Kentucky Saturday night beat Florida in a college football game.  It was also the football Wildcats’ first win over the Gators in Gainesville since the 1979 season.  However you frame it historically, it was an epic win for Kentucky — and a jarring loss for Florida, especially as it came in the second game of the first season of what was expected to be Dan Mullen‘s triumphant return to The Swamp.

Related or not, the Gators yet suffered another loss as, a little over a half-hour after being stunned by the Wildcats, running back Adarius Lemons took to Twitter to announce that he is “transferring from the [U]niversity of Florida.”

“I want to find a school I can help to my best ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with,” Lemons humbly wrote.

In the loss to the Wildcats, Lemons didn’t record a carry.  He did, however, return two kicks for 47 yards.  After rushing for 136 yards in nine games as a true freshman last season, Lemons hadn’t recorded a carry through the Gators’ first two games of 2018 before announcing his departure.

The Clearwater, Fla., product was a three-star member of Florida’s 2017 recruiting class.