Top 10 holds steady in latest Coaches’ Poll

In a week when all top-10 teams were in action and none of them lost, the top 10 remained the same in the latest edition of the Coaches’ Poll.
(Weekly reminder, at least in every week I post the poll numbers: The Coaches’ Poll is easily the lesser of the two weekly human polls and should largely be ignored.)
Clemson lost a tiny amount of grip on its No. 2 ranking, slipping from 1,498 points a week ago to 1,481 today. Georgia was the beneficiary, bumping from 1,414 points to 1,437. Virginia Tech rose three spots from No. 14 to No. 11, while Oklahoma State was the largest riser, leaping five spots from No. 23 to No. 19.
Michigan State plummeted from No. 11 all the way to No. 24. USC dropped nine spots after its loss at Stanford, falling from No. 9 to No. 21.
Meanwhile, Arizona State joined the poll at No. 25, one spot behind Michigan State after last night’s 16-13 upset. Let’s see if the coaches bump the Sun Devils ahead of the Spartans next week. (Spoiler alert: They won’t.)
The full poll:
1. Alabama — 1,571 total points (59 first-place votes)
2. Clemson — 1,481 (3)
3. Georgia — 1,437
4. Ohio State — 1,391 (1)
5. Oklahoma — 1,319
6. Wisconsin — 1,252
7. Auburn — 1,221
8. Notre Dame — 1,029
9. Stanford — 1,010
10. Penn State — 930
11. Virginia Tech — 862
12. Washington — 852
13. LSU — 850
14. TCU — 743
15. West Virginia — 727
16. Mississippi State — 650
17. Boise State — 507
18. UCF — 438
19. Oklahoma State — 325
20. Miami — 296
21. USC — 295
22. Michigan — 270
23. Oregon — 255
24. Michigan State — 152
25. Arizona State — 92