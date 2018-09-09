With the Florida-Kentucky streak over, who owns FBS’s longest winning streak over one opponent?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Florida’s 31-game winning streak over Kentucky is now dead. The streak nearly ended a number of times in recent years, but it finally died Saturday night in Gainesville as the Wildcats endured a late push by the Gators to come out with a 27-16 win.

That 31-game streak was FBS’s longest active winning streak by one team over another, so the question becomes: what is now the longest active winning streak in a single series?

As pointed out by our friends at Reddit CFB, that honor now belongs to Texas A&M, who has run off 24 straight wins over TCU.

That streak was built in another era, literally, as the Aggies ran off 23 straight wins over the Frogs from 1973 through 1995 as members of the Southwest Conference. Those were the pre-Gary Patterson days, obviously. The teams have met just once since the SWC split, a 28-9 A&M win in the 2001 Galleryfurniture.com Bowl. The teams have no plans to meet in the future.

So while A&M-TCU is the longest streak for now, it won’t remain that way for long.

Unfortunately for them, that honor may soon belong to Indiana. Twice.

IU has dropped 22 straight games to Michigan and Ohio State. The Hooisers last beat Michigan in 1987, squeaking past the Wolverines 14-10, and last tasted victory over the Buckeyes with a 41-7 blowout in 1988.

All three teams are now members of the Big Ten’s East Division, which means, barring an upset, Indiana will pass (quote-unquote) TCU’s streak on Nov. 7, 2020 (against Michigan) and then again on Nov. 14, 2020 (against Ohio State).

LSU also owns a 22-game winning streak over Louisiana-Lafayette, but that one’s a bit different. The Cajun rivals have met only 22 times all-time, most recently in 2009 and dating all the way back to 1902. They also have no plans to meet in the future.