Coastal Carolina-Campbell game moved from Saturday to Wednesday

With Hurricane Florence set to make land fall within the next 72 hours, a number of college football programs are currently huddling about what to do with their scheduled games this weekend. One decision has already come down.

Coastal Carolina announced Monday that Saturday’s scheduled home game with Campbell will be moved to this Wednesday. Additionally, the venue has been changed from Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium to Barker-Lane Stadium at Campbell. The schools are roughly 135 miles apart.

“Given the close proximity of our campuses and based on current available information regarding the storm, there was mutual interest in playing the game on Wednesday,” Coastal Carolina AD Matt Hogue said. “Our team planned to relocate until the passing of the storm regardless, so moving the game to Buies Creek worked with that plan. The safety of our student-athletes, fans and event staff are of the utmost concern to Coastal Carolina University. We look forward to seeing all of our fans back at Brooks Stadium on Oct. 13 for Family Weekend.”

The game will kickoff at 2 p.m. ET, and admission will be free.

While necessary, the change in venue is a tough turn of events for Coastal Carolina, who follows this game with road trips to Louisiana-Lafayette and Troy to open Sun Belt play. The Chanticleers’ next home game is not until Oct. 13 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Other decisions are likely being made as you read this, so stay tuned.