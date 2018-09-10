Iowa State QB Kyle Kempt ‘day-to-day’

After getting banged up in a road loss at Iowa this weekend, Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt is day-to-day according to Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell. Fortunately, Campbell said, the injury is not expected to be a long-term injury to Iowa State’s starting quarterback.
“We certainly dodged a big bullet,” Campbell said when talking to the media on Monday. Campbell suggested he hopes to know more on whether or not Kempt will be able to play in Week 3 after Wednesday’s practice this week.
Kempt was initially feared to have suffered a possible MCL injury after being knocked out of Saturday’s game, but that does not appear to be the case. This is certainly good news for Iowa State as they begin to prepare for this weekend’s Big 12 opener against Oklahoma. The Sooners are dealing with their own injury concern after losing running back Rodney Anderson to a season-ending injury this weekend.
Iowa State trainers and Campbell will monitor Kempt as the week progresses, but Zeb Noland will have to prepare to be the starter for the Cyclones in the event Kempt is ruled to be unavailable this weekend.