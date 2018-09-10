Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Miami four-star DE Rousseau scheduled for surgery on fractured ankle

By Kevin McGuireSep 10, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
One of Miami’s top freshman may have played his last game this season. On Monday morning, Miami announced defensive end Greg Rousseau suffered a right ankle fracture during Miami’s blowout win on Saturday against Savannah State. Rousseau is scheduled for surgery this week but no timetable for a return has been announced at this time.

With no expected timeline for a return to football, it is probably a safe assumption to say Rousseau won’t be back on the football field until next season, but it would be premature to suggest that is the official result at this time. However, thanks to the new redshirt rule in college football, Rousseau will be able to use this season as a redshirt season and preserve four years of eligibility despite already stepping on the field this season.

Rousseau appeared in each of Miami’s first two games of the season and he recorded five tackles in his time on the field. Under the old NCAA rule, Rousseau would have burned a year of eligibility simply by stepping on the field and taking a single snap.

Rousseau was a four-star recruit from just outside Miami. Rivals ranked him as the 15th-best athlete in the nation and he had plenty of offers to consider before deciding to stick close to home with the Hurricanes.

Minimal changes in top half of Super 16 poll as Clemson loses first-place vote to Alabama

By Kevin McGuireSep 10, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
The weekly poll from members of the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation has been updated, but not a whole lot has changed in the top half of the poll. In fact, the top seven spots remain unchanged from a week ago, with Alabama remaining on top and picking up an extra first-place vote this week from the voting members.

Alabama received 46 first-place votes, one more than last week. No. 2 Clemson lost a first-place vote, while No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Auburn hold the remaining first-place votes (Auburn has two, Georgia has one).

The top seven remained the same from the previous week; No. 1 Alabama is followed by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn and Wisconsin. No. 8 Stanford swapped spots with No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Washington and No. 11 LSU remained where they were from a week ago.

No. 12 Penn State moved up one spot and No. 13 Virginia Tech moved up two spots, leaping over No. 14 West Virginia in the process. The Mountaineers remained in the same spot from last week’s poll.

With losses, Michigan State and USC were each dropped from the Super 16 this week, although both fall under the others receiving votes category for now. As the Spartans and Trojans fell out, that made room for newcomers Mississippi State and TCU to take over the No. 15 and 16 spots, respectively.

This week’s Super 16 Poll:

  1. Alabama (46 first-place votes)
  2. Clemson (3)
  3. Georgia (1)
  4. Ohio State
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Auburn (2)
  7. Wisconsin
  8. Stanford
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Washington
  11. LSU
  12. Penn State
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. West Virginia
  15. Mississippi State
  16. TCU

Disclaimer: The Super 16 Poll includes three contributors to College Football Talk; myself, Bryan Fischer, and Zach Barnett.

Oklahoma loses RB Rodney Anderson to season-ending knee injury

By John TaylorSep 10, 2018, 8:18 AM EDT
Sadly for Rodney Anderson, this is far from his first his first injury rodeo.

A broken leg in the second game of 2015 ended his true freshman season.  Anderson didn’t even make it to the 2016 season as a broken vertebra in his back sidelined the running back for the year.  Healthy — and extremely productive — for all of 2017, big things were expected for Anderson heading into 2018 after getting through an off-field imbroglio this past December.

Unfortunately for the back, his season has once again come to a premature end as Oklahoma confirmed that an injury to his right knee will sideline Anderson for the remainder of the year.  Anderson suffered the injury early on in the Week 2 win over UCLA this past Saturday.

“We’re heartbroken for him,” head coach Lincoln Riley said according to the school. “He’s overcome so much in his career, and if anybody can do it again it’s Rodney.

“He’s played a lot of great football and has a lot more ahead of him. He’s just a tremendous person and player and we’ll miss him on the field. But we know he’ll be with us every step of the way as a team captain, and that other players will step up in his place.”

In the season-opening win over FAU, Anderson ran for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns on five carries.  Prior to the injury, Anderson carried the ball six times for 19 yards and another touchdown.

Last season, Anderson’s 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns led the Sooners.  He also caught five touchdown passes coming out of the backfield.  At the end of the regular season, Big 12 coaches named the Katy, Tex., native second-team all-conference.

Because of the myriad injuries, Anderson should have two years of eligibility that he can use starting with the 2019 season.

Loss of experienced QBs not a problem so far for No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Oklahoma

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2018, 6:09 PM EDT
Between the two of them, Ohio State and Oklahoma lost a combined 28,387 yards of total offense and 300 career touchdowns when J.T. Barrett and Baker Mayfield exhausted their respective eligibilities. If the Buckeyes and Sooners took a step back at the most important position in sports, it would be understandable.

But through two games, neither one has skipped a beat.

No. 4 Ohio State has sailed through its first two Urban Meyer-less games, thanks largely to the arm of Dwayne Haskins. Against Oregon State and Rutgers, the sophomore has completed 42-of-53 passes (79.2 percent) for 761 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception. His 10.3 yards per attempt are sixth nationally for all players with at least 50 passes and his 218.06 quarterback rating is second among that cohort. Combined with the relief effort of Tate Martell, who is 13-of-14 for 154 yards with a touchdown, Ohio State quarterbacks are 55-of-67 (82.1 percent) for 700 yards with 10 touchdowns against just one pick, ranking sixth nationally among all teams with at least 60 attempts to date.

Kyler Murray has been a one-man show for No. 5 Oklahoma after beating out Austin Kendall for the job. He hasn’t thrown the ball as much as Haskins, largely because he hasn’t had to. His lightning quickness has added an expected third dimension to Oklahoma’s already lethal offense, but his accuracy and touch, particularly on the deep ball, has been above expectations. Thus far, Murray is 28-of-44 (a paltry 63.6 percent) for 515 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. His 11.7 yards per attempt are fourth nationally for all players with at least 40 attempts, and his 194.91 passer rating would have rated second nationally in each of the past two seasons — behind Mayfield.

And this doesn’t even consider Murray’s ground efforts, where he has carried 14 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. That just scratches the surface of Murray’s running capabilities, as Oklahoma has understandably held back its quarterback run games through two wins over Florida Atlantic by a combined 112-35.

Ohio State, by the way, has outscored Oregon State and Rutgers by a combined 129-34.

The difficulty will increase from here, obviously. No. 4 Ohio State faces No. 16 TCU at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night, and No. 6 Oklahoma visits Iowa State on Saturday as well.

But we’ve seen enough to know any hopes that the Buckeyes’ or Sooners’ offenses would collapse without either of its veteran departures were simply wishful thinking.

Duke loses CB Mark Gilbert for the year, QB Daniel Jones indefinitely

By Zach BarnettSep 9, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Duke earned an impressive 21-7 win at Northwestern on Saturday to move the Blue Devils to 2-0 for the second consecutive year, but the win came at a cost.

The program revealed Sunday that cornerback Mark Gilbert has been lost for the season to an injury on his left hip, and quarterback Daniel Jones is out indefinitely after injuring his left clavicle.

Both players have already undergone surgeries to repair the damage.

Gilbert is a junior from Fayetteville, N.C., and garnered preseason All-America honors from a number of outlets, and was a unanimous preseason All-ACC pick. In 25 career appearances (16 starts), Gilbert collected 57 tackles with 17 pass breakups and six interceptions.

A redshirt junior from Charlotte, Jones has started his since redshirt freshman season. Last year, he threw for 2,691 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 518 yards and seven scores while piloting the Blue Devils to a 7-6 record with a win in the Quick Lane Bowl. He entered this season as one of two quarterbacks with at least 5,500 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. (Syracuse’s Eric Dungey is the other.)

Without Jones, Duke figures to turn to junior quarterback Quinten Harris for the foreseeable future. Harris completed both of his passes for 12 yards and rushed five times for 14 yards in relief of Jones.

Duke visits Baylor on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1).