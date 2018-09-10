Miami four-star DE Rousseau scheduled for surgery on fractured ankle

One of Miami’s top freshman may have played his last game this season. On Monday morning, Miami announced defensive end Greg Rousseau suffered a right ankle fracture during Miami’s blowout win on Saturday against Savannah State. Rousseau is scheduled for surgery this week but no timetable for a return has been announced at this time.
With no expected timeline for a return to football, it is probably a safe assumption to say Rousseau won’t be back on the football field until next season, but it would be premature to suggest that is the official result at this time. However, thanks to the new redshirt rule in college football, Rousseau will be able to use this season as a redshirt season and preserve four years of eligibility despite already stepping on the field this season.
Rousseau appeared in each of Miami’s first two games of the season and he recorded five tackles in his time on the field. Under the old NCAA rule, Rousseau would have burned a year of eligibility simply by stepping on the field and taking a single snap.
Rousseau was a four-star recruit from just outside Miami. Rivals ranked him as the 15th-best athlete in the nation and he had plenty of offers to consider before deciding to stick close to home with the Hurricanes.