Minimal changes in top half of Super 16 poll as Clemson loses first-place vote to Alabama

The weekly poll from members of the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation has been updated, but not a whole lot has changed in the top half of the poll. In fact, the top seven spots remain unchanged from a week ago, with Alabama remaining on top and picking up an extra first-place vote this week from the voting members.

Alabama received 46 first-place votes, one more than last week. No. 2 Clemson lost a first-place vote, while No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Auburn hold the remaining first-place votes (Auburn has two, Georgia has one).

The top seven remained the same from the previous week; No. 1 Alabama is followed by Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn and Wisconsin. No. 8 Stanford swapped spots with No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Washington and No. 11 LSU remained where they were from a week ago.

No. 12 Penn State moved up one spot and No. 13 Virginia Tech moved up two spots, leaping over No. 14 West Virginia in the process. The Mountaineers remained in the same spot from last week’s poll.

With losses, Michigan State and USC were each dropped from the Super 16 this week, although both fall under the others receiving votes category for now. As the Spartans and Trojans fell out, that made room for newcomers Mississippi State and TCU to take over the No. 15 and 16 spots, respectively.

This week’s Super 16 Poll:

Alabama (46 first-place votes) Clemson (3) Georgia (1) Ohio State Oklahoma Auburn (2) Wisconsin Stanford Notre Dame Washington LSU Penn State Virginia Tech West Virginia Mississippi State TCU

Disclaimer: The Super 16 Poll includes three contributors to College Football Talk; myself, Bryan Fischer, and Zach Barnett.

