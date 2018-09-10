Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez could play in Week 3 as video of hit sent to Big Ten and Pac-12 for review

After leaving his first official game as Nebraska’s starting quarterback on Saturday with a knee injury, freshman Adrian Martinez is reportedly day-to-day according to head coach Scott Frost. The even better potential news is there is a shot Martinez could be able to play in Week 3 as Nebraska looks to rebound from their season-opening loss to Colorado.

Frost provided the status update on his first major recruit to Nebraska with the media on Monday, saying the staff received very positive news about Martinez’s injury. At least, the news was as good as could have been hoped for given the situation.

Good new on Adrian Martinez. Day-to-day, no ligament damage. Looks like he could play Saturday. — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) September 10, 2018

Frost says they could push Adrian Martinez decision all the way to Saturday. Says a lot about how much confidence they have in a true freshman. #Huskers — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) September 10, 2018

Frost did not rule out the possibility Martinez may be able to play this weekend. Of course, the best course of action now is to be cautiously optimistic and not rush their quarterback back to the field if it would risk any additional damage to his body. After reviewing the film of the game, Frost said video footage of a Colorado defender going after Martinez’s leg to the Big Ten and Pac-12 for review.

In the meantime, Frost will prepare Nebraska’s offense for this weekend’s matchup with three quarterbacks preparing for action in the event Martinez is a no-go.

