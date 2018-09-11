Colorado P Alex Kinney likely out for season with broken collarbone

Punter Alex Kinney suffered a shoulder injury making a tackle on a punt return in the first quarter of what would turn into a 33-28 win over Nebraska Saturday afternoon. A day later, the football program confirmed that the senior had been diagnosed with a broken collarbone.
It’s expected the injury will sideline Kinney for the remainder of the 2018 season.
“He’s a phenomenal kid,” said CU head coach Mike MacIntyre by way of the Boulder Daily Camera. “It’s a tough loss for us.”
Kinney has served as the Buffaloes’ primary punter in every game beginning with the 2015 season. His average yards per punt has gone up every year as well, going from 40.1 in 2015 to 41.3 in 2016 to 43.8 in 2017. On four punts prior to the injury, Kinney averaged an even 46 yards in the opener.
Minnesota running back Rodney Smithwill miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee jury against Fresno State, the program announced Monday.
“I am devastated for Rodney, but I know he will keep his oar in the water and continue to move forward and attack his rehabilitation process,” Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He is a leader on this team and I look forward to him working with our young players as we continue to grow this season.”
A senior from Jonesboro, Ga., Smith entered the season ranking fifth in Gophers history in career carries (651) and seventh in yards (2,959). He earned the Bronko Nagurski Award as the team’s MVP in 2017 after carrying 299 times for 977 yards and three touchdowns. Smith was also named MVP of Minnesota’s 2016 Holiday Bowl win over Washington State, rushing 17 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Smith was off to a promising start to his senior campaign, rushing 24 times for 153 yards in a 48-10 win over New Mexico State last Thursday. He carried one time for one yard in Saturday’s game with Fresno State. Smith was injured on the third play of the game after catching an 11-yard screen pass and remained on the turf after being tackled.
Minnesota went on to win the game, 21-14.
Smith has already used his redshirt season, but Fleck said Monday that Minnesota will apply for a waiver to get its running back a sixth season.
With Smith out, Minnesota figures to turn a pair of freshmen — Bryce Williamsand Mohamed Ibrahim — to carry the load at running back.
Coastal Carolina-Campbell game moved from Saturday to Wednesday
With Hurricane Florence set to make land fall within the next 72 hours, a number of college football programs are currently huddling about what to do with their scheduled games this weekend. One decision has already come down.
Coastal Carolina announced Monday that Saturday’s scheduled home game with Campbell will be moved to this Wednesday. Additionally, the venue has been changed from Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium to Barker-Lane Stadium at Campbell. The schools are roughly 135 miles apart.
“Given the close proximity of our campuses and based on current available information regarding the storm, there was mutual interest in playing the game on Wednesday,” Coastal Carolina AD Matt Hogue said. “Our team planned to relocate until the passing of the storm regardless, so moving the game to Buies Creek worked with that plan. The safety of our student-athletes, fans and event staff are of the utmost concern to Coastal Carolina University. We look forward to seeing all of our fans back at Brooks Stadium on Oct. 13 for Family Weekend.”
The game will kickoff at 2 p.m. ET, and admission will be free.
While necessary, the change in venue is a tough turn of events for Coastal Carolina, who follows this game with road trips to Louisiana-Lafayette and Troy to open Sun Belt play. The Chanticleers’ next home game is not until Oct. 13 against Louisiana-Monroe.
Other decisions are likely being made as you read this, so stay tuned.
In a shocking move sure to stun the entire nation, the Rose Bowl announced Monday that Vince Young has been elected to the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.
Young is part of a four-member class that includes legends George Halas, Randall McDaniel and Pop Warner.
Best remembered as the patriarchal member of the Chicago Bears, Halas participated in the 1919 Rose Bowl while playing for Great Lakes Navy, where he earned MVP honors in leading his club to a 17-0 win over the Mare Island Marines. Halas caught a 32-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception for 77 yards, which still stands a century later as the longest non-scoring interception return in Rose Bowl history.
McDaniel is a 2009 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and was a two-time All-American while playing offensive guard at Arizona State. He led the Sun Devils to their first Rose Bowl appearance, a 22-15 win over Michigan.
Warner was a titan of early college football and made three Rose Bowl appearances. He coached Stanford to a 27-10 loss to Knute Rockne and Notre Dame in the 1925 Rose Bowl, a 7-7 Stanford tie with Alabama in 1927 and, finally, a 7-6 win over Pittsburgh in 1928.
And then, finally, there’s Young. Before turning in his iconic performance against USC in 2006, Young arguably played his way into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame with a sensational game to beat Michigan in 2005. He completed 16-of-28 passes for 180 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing 21 times for 192 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Longhorns back from a 31-21 deficit for a 38-37 win.
He followed that performance with an even better one a year later. Facing USC for the national championship, Young completed 30-of-40 passes for 267 yards while rushing 19 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns as Texas scored the final 15 points to dethrone the Trojans, 41-38. Young’s two Rose Bowl performances set game records for total offense (467), rushing yards by a quarterback (200), total touchdowns (five) and points responsible for (30).
The 2018 class will be inducted on Dec. 31 outside the Rose Bowl Stadium. The 105th Rose Bowl Game will take place on Jan. 1, 2019.
Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez could play in Week 3 as video of hit sent to Big Ten and Pac-12 for review
After leaving his first official game as Nebraska’s starting quarterback on Saturday with a knee injury, freshman Adrian Martinez is reportedly day-to-day according to head coach Scott Frost. The even better potential news is there is a shot Martinez could be able to play in Week 3 as Nebraska looks to rebound from their season-opening loss to Colorado.
Frost provided the status update on his first major recruit to Nebraska with the media on Monday, saying the staff received very positive news about Martinez’s injury. At least, the news was as good as could have been hoped for given the situation.
Good new on Adrian Martinez. Day-to-day, no ligament damage. Looks like he could play Saturday.
Frost did not rule out the possibility Martinez may be able to play this weekend. Of course, the best course of action now is to be cautiously optimistic and not rush their quarterback back to the field if it would risk any additional damage to his body. After reviewing the film of the game, Frost said video footage of a Colorado defender going after Martinez’s leg to the Big Ten and Pac-12 for review.
In the meantime, Frost will prepare Nebraska’s offense for this weekend’s matchup with three quarterbacks preparing for action in the event Martinez is a no-go.