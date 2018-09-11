Colorado P Alex Kinney likely out for season with broken collarbone

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colorado knocking off Nebraska in Lincoln has officially come with a price.

Punter Alex Kinney suffered a shoulder injury making a tackle on a punt return in the first quarter of what would turn into a 33-28 win over Nebraska Saturday afternoon. A day later, the football program confirmed that the senior had been diagnosed with a broken collarbone.

It’s expected the injury will sideline Kinney for the remainder of the 2018 season.

“He’s a phenomenal kid,” said CU head coach Mike MacIntyre by way of the Boulder Daily Camera. “It’s a tough loss for us.”

Kinney has served as the Buffaloes’ primary punter in every game beginning with the 2015 season. His average yards per punt has gone up every year as well, going from 40.1 in 2015 to 41.3 in 2016 to 43.8 in 2017. On four punts prior to the injury, Kinney averaged an even 46 yards in the opener.

Prior to the start of the 2018 season, he was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list.