Colorado players won’t be punished for play that injured Nebraska QB

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 2:46 PM EDT
This probably won’t go over well in Lincoln.

As if losing to Colorado at home Saturday wasn’t enough, injury was literally added to that insult when Nebraska’s starting quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, went down with an injured knee with less than four minutes to play.  Monday, head coach Scott Frost called into question the tactics behind the injury, telling reporters that video of the incident was being sent to both the Big Ten and Pac-12 for review.

Based on video that surfaced of the play in question, it certainly appeared that Buffaloes linebacker Jacob Callier was, at bare minimum, overly-aggressive in twisting Martinez’s right leg in one direction while his teammates tackled him in the opposite way.

Despite what looks to be fairly damning evidence, the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting that “no disciplinary action will [be] taken against the Buffaloes.”

Martinez, who is the only scholarship quarterback available to play currently on NU’s roster, hasn’t practiced much this week and is officially day-to-day, with a decision on his availability for this Saturday’s game against Troy not likely to be made until closer to kickoff.

“He’s in the meetings, he’s getting some reps mentally and also getting some not full speed reps on the field,” Frost said. “We’ll figure it out as it goes along, but we’re doing our best to get every quarterback on our roster at least familiar enough with the game plan to be able to go out there and function and execute.

“We’ll do the best we can and we just have to keep evaluating it day by day.”

As for the decision to not punish any of the players involved in what Frost intimated was a dirty play?

“At this point, we’re focused on Troy,” Frost said. ” I’m not going to say anything else about it.”

Report: Ohio-Virginia game could be moved to Nashville

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
Amidst a flurry of cancellations and other adjustments due to Hurricane Florence, two schools are reportedly looking at a unique option to get their game played this weekend as planned.

Ohio is scheduled to travel to Charlottesville this weekend to face Virginia in a non-conference matchup.  The expected heavy rains and other fallout from the storm, however, has led the commonwealth to declare a state of emergency ahead of the storm, although an evacuation order has yet to be given.

Ahead of what could be a historical weather event, Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch is reporting that, according to multiple sources, UVa is working to move Saturday’s game from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville to Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.

Thus far, no officials from either school have commented publicly on the report.

Vanderbilt Stadium would otherwise be empty this weekend as the Commodores travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.  The bye weeks for Ohio and Virginia don’t line up, either, as the Bobcats have already been idle this season and don’t have another break the rest of the year.

Already, Hurricane Florence has had a significant impact on the Week 3 FBS schedule:

  • West Virginia-North Carolina State — canceled.
  • UCF-North Carolina — canceled
  • Boston College-Wake Forest — moved up from 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday to 5:30 the same day.
  • Campbell-Coastal Carolina — Moved up from Saturday to Wednesday.
  • Norfolk State-Liberty — moved from Saturday to Dec. 1.

A handful of other games could be impacted by the storm as well, including Temple-Maryland, East Carolina-Virginia Tech, Georgia Southern-Clemson, Southern Miss-Appalachian State, Old Dominion-Charlotte and Marshall-South Carolina.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in the southern part of North Carolina sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.

Georgia Tech loses KirVonte Benson to season-ending knee injury

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 08 Georgia Tech at USF
By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 1:44 PM EDT
Georgia Tech’s running game has taken a rather sizable hit coming out of Week 2.

Paul Johnson confirmed Tuesday that starting B-back KirVonte Benson will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of an unspecified knee injury.  The redshirt junior suffered the injury in this past Saturday’s loss to USF.

Because of the injury, Benson could petition the NCAA for another year of eligibility.  If granted, which seems highly likely, the running back would have two years of eligibility at his disposal if he chooses to use them.

Last season, Benson led all Yellow Jacket backs in rushing with 1,053 yards and in rushing touchdowns with six.  This season, Benson had 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns in just 15 carries.  He’s currently second on the team with an average of 7.7 yards per carry.

UCF-North Carolina, WVU-NC State games won’t be played Week 3 because of Hurricane Florence

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
The first couple of what’s expected to be a handful of these types of announcements have come down.

On its official Twitter account early Tuesday afternoon, North Carolina confirmed that its Week 3 game against No. 18 UCF has been canceled because of the impending threat of Hurricane Florence.  The game had been scheduled for a noon ET kickoff Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

“Hosting a major college football game is a massive undertaking that on a good day involves fans and thousands of state, local and campus personnel, including public safety officials, traveling from all over the area,” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. “The current forecast for both the impact and aftermath of the hurricane would require those officials to divert critical resources from what could be much more significant duties.

“We can’t know for certain the amount of damage the storm will inflict, but the sensible decision at this time is to not play the game.”

Making up the game at some point this season could prove difficult as UNC’s bye falls in Week 6 while UCF is off during Week 9.  UCF has a conference game against SMU in Week 6, while UNC has its own league game against Virginia in Week 9.  UNC has a Week 11 matchup scheduled with an FCS team, but UCF has another AAC game (Cincinnati) that same week.

It’s possible they could reschedule the game for the weekend of Dec. 1, but UCF, the defending champions, could very well be playing in the AAC title game that Saturday.

There’s also this, if something can’t be worked out between those two schools: Nebraska and its new head coach, Scott Frost, has a bye the weekend of Oct. 27.  UCF, Frost’s former school, has a bye the weekend of Oct. 27.  Just sayin’, is all.

Shortly after UNC’s announcement, North Carolina State also confirmed that its game against No. 14 West Virginia will not be played this weekend.

Per one report, “the NC State game would possibly be played on October 13th. Then WVU’s game with Iowa State would be pushed back to a Thursday night game on October 18th.” In its press release, NC State wrote that, “[s]hould this game be rescheduled or a replacement home game be scheduled, tickets for the West Virginia game will be valid. If this game or a replacement home game is not viable, a refund will be offered to season ticket holders. Details will be communicated at a later date.”

If neither team qualifies for their conference championship games, the weekend of Dec. 1 would also be a possibility.

And, finally, Wake Forest’s matchup with Boston College, scheduled to kick off Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, will now star at 5:30 the same day.

It had previously been reported that Coastal Carolina’s game against FCS Campbell, scheduled for Saturday, has been moved up to Wednesday because of the looming Category 4 storm.  Additionally, Liberty’s Week 3 game against FCS Norfolk State has been rescheduled for Dec. 1.

Michigan State’s No. 2 QB adds starting punter to résumé

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018, 12:35 PM EDT
In high school, Rocky Lombardi excelled in baseball, track and wrestling along with football.  Now, Michigan State’s backup quarterback is adding yet another line to his athletics résumé.

Tuesday, Mark Dantonio announced that Michigan State’s primary punter, Jake Hartbarger, will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks because of injury.  Hartbarger suffered an unspecified leg injury in this past Saturday’s loss to Arizona State.

The fifth-year senior was entering his fourth year as the Spartans’ primary punter.  It appears the earliest Hartbarger would return is the Nov. 3 Maryland game, but could possibly be out until the Nov. 17 game against Nebraska.

Following Hartbarger’s injury, Lombardi punted one time for 32 yards.  That was the first punt of the redshirt freshman’s career.

Lombardi. who has to attempt a pass at this level, will continue on in his role as the Spartans’ No. 2 quarterback.