Div. II player’s foot severed after being run over by a train

There’s a sad and rather gruesome story coming out of a lower level of college football.

Over the weekend, Derek Loccident, a defensive back at Div. II Central Oklahoma, lost his foot after being run over by a train. According to reports coming out of the area, Loccident was attempting to crawl under a train that had stopped before it started moving again, severing his foot in the process.

The Associated Press reported that Loccident was able to flag down a passerby, who drove him to the hospital. The redshirt sophomore is expected to survive.

“The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support,” head football coach Nick Bobeck said in a statement. “We are here for him. It’s important for his family to know that too. This isn’t about him being a football player right now, it’s about him being a young man that we are here for.”

Loccident played in seven games as a true freshman last season.