Div. II player’s foot severed after being run over by a train

There’s a sad and rather gruesome story coming out of a lower level of college football.
Over the weekend, Derek Loccident, a defensive back at Div. II Central Oklahoma, lost his foot after being run over by a train. According to reports coming out of the area, Loccident was attempting to crawl under a train that had stopped before it started moving again, severing his foot in the process.
The Associated Press reported that Loccident was able to flag down a passerby, who drove him to the hospital. The redshirt sophomore is expected to survive.
“The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support,” head football coach Nick Bobeck said in a statement. “We are here for him. It’s important for his family to know that too. This isn’t about him being a football player right now, it’s about him being a young man that we are here for.”
Loccident played in seven games as a true freshman last season.
For the first time since 2015, San Diego State will see someone other than Christian Chapman under center to start a game.
Monday, head coach Rocky Long confirmed in a radio interview that Chapman suffered a sprained MCL in the Week 2 win over FCS Sacramento State this past Saturday. Per Long, the quarterback could miss anywhere from 3-6 weeks because of the injury.
From the San Diego Union-Tribune‘s transcription of Long’s interview.
It’s a blow to all of us. The good news is that they think he’s going to be (sidelined) 3-6 weeks and he’ll be able to play again. It depends on how quickly he heals up. There’s not significant damage to his knee, even though there’s some strains and pulls. …
“The MCL is the problem. The ACL is fine. There was no cartilage damage whatsoever. The knee is stable. It’s just to get back in shape and strengthened up and get the swelling down and all that, but they don’t see any need for surgery.
If Chapman is sidelined for just three weeks, he’d miss games against Arizona State (Sept. 15) and Eastern Michigan (Sept. 22). If it’s for the full six weeks, he’d miss the Mountain West opener against Boise State (Oct. 6) as well as league games versus Air Force (Oct. 12) and San Jose State (Oct. 20).
Chapman has started 31 straight games for the Aztecs, posting a record of 24-7 in that span. Included in that mark is a 1-1 record this season.
With Chapman sidelined for the foreseeable future, SDSU will turn to junior Ryan Agnew. Agnew has attempted 26 passes in his collegiate career, completing 17 of them for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 17 of the attempts and both of the picks came after Agnew replaced the injured Chapman in Week 2.
Colorado knocking off Nebraska in Lincoln has officially come with a price.
Punter Alex Kinney suffered a shoulder injury making a tackle on a punt return in the first quarter of what would turn into a 33-28 win over Nebraska Saturday afternoon. A day later, the football program confirmed that the senior had been diagnosed with a broken collarbone.
It’s expected the injury will sideline Kinney for the remainder of the 2018 season.
“He’s a phenomenal kid,” said CU head coach Mike MacIntyre by way of the Boulder Daily Camera. “It’s a tough loss for us.”
Kinney has served as the Buffaloes’ primary punter in every game beginning with the 2015 season. His average yards per punt has gone up every year as well, going from 40.1 in 2015 to 41.3 in 2016 to 43.8 in 2017. On four punts prior to the injury, Kinney averaged an even 46 yards in the opener.
Prior to the start of the 2018 season, he was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list.
Minnesota running back Rodney Smith will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee jury against Fresno State, the program announced Monday.
“I am devastated for Rodney, but I know he will keep his oar in the water and continue to move forward and attack his rehabilitation process,” Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He is a leader on this team and I look forward to him working with our young players as we continue to grow this season.”
A senior from Jonesboro, Ga., Smith entered the season ranking fifth in Gophers history in career carries (651) and seventh in yards (2,959). He earned the Bronko Nagurski Award as the team’s MVP in 2017 after carrying 299 times for 977 yards and three touchdowns. Smith was also named MVP of Minnesota’s 2016 Holiday Bowl win over Washington State, rushing 17 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Smith was off to a promising start to his senior campaign, rushing 24 times for 153 yards in a 48-10 win over New Mexico State last Thursday. He carried one time for one yard in Saturday’s game with Fresno State. Smith was injured on the third play of the game after catching an 11-yard screen pass and remained on the turf after being tackled.
Minnesota went on to win the game, 21-14.
Smith has already used his redshirt season, but Fleck said Monday that Minnesota will apply for a waiver to get its running back a sixth season.
With Smith out, Minnesota figures to turn a pair of freshmen — Bryce Williams and Mohamed Ibrahim — to carry the load at running back.
With Hurricane Florence set to make land fall within the next 72 hours, a number of college football programs are currently huddling about what to do with their scheduled games this weekend. One decision has already come down.
Coastal Carolina announced Monday that Saturday’s scheduled home game with Campbell will be moved to this Wednesday. Additionally, the venue has been changed from Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium to Barker-Lane Stadium at Campbell. The schools are roughly 135 miles apart.
“Given the close proximity of our campuses and based on current available information regarding the storm, there was mutual interest in playing the game on Wednesday,” Coastal Carolina AD Matt Hogue said. “Our team planned to relocate until the passing of the storm regardless, so moving the game to Buies Creek worked with that plan. The safety of our student-athletes, fans and event staff are of the utmost concern to Coastal Carolina University. We look forward to seeing all of our fans back at Brooks Stadium on Oct. 13 for Family Weekend.”
The game will kickoff at 2 p.m. ET, and admission will be free.
While necessary, the change in venue is a tough turn of events for Coastal Carolina, who follows this game with road trips to Louisiana-Lafayette and Troy to open Sun Belt play. The Chanticleers’ next home game is not until Oct. 13 against Louisiana-Monroe.
Other decisions are likely being made as you read this, so stay tuned.