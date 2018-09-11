Georgia Tech loses KirVonte Benson to season-ending knee injury

This probably won’t go over well in Lincoln.

As if losing to Colorado at home Saturday wasn’t enough, injury was literally added to that insult when Nebraska’s starting quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, went down with an injured knee with less than four minutes to play. Monday, head coach Scott Frost called into question the tactics behind the injury, telling reporters that video of the incident was being sent to both the Big Ten and Pac-12 for review.

Based on video that surfaced of the play in question, it certainly appeared that Buffaloes linebacker Jacob Callier was, at bare minimum, overly-aggressive in twisting Martinez’s right leg in one direction while his teammates tackled him in the opposite way.

WATCH – This doesn't look to good for Adrian Martinez. Scott Frost did say there was some encouragement though. So we will have to wait and see. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/BrJo2PIxB9 — Andrew Ward (@AndrewWardKLKN) September 9, 2018

Despite what looks to be fairly damning evidence, the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting that “no disciplinary action will [be] taken against the Buffaloes.”

Martinez, who is the only scholarship quarterback available to play currently on NU’s roster, hasn’t practiced much this week and is officially day-to-day, with a decision on his availability for this Saturday’s game against Troy not likely to be made until closer to kickoff.

“He’s in the meetings, he’s getting some reps mentally and also getting some not full speed reps on the field,” Frost said. “We’ll figure it out as it goes along, but we’re doing our best to get every quarterback on our roster at least familiar enough with the game plan to be able to go out there and function and execute.

“We’ll do the best we can and we just have to keep evaluating it day by day.”

As for the decision to not punish any of the players involved in what Frost intimated was a dirty play?

“At this point, we’re focused on Troy,” Frost said. ” I’m not going to say anything else about it.”