‘Good chance’ Boise State gets two starters back for Oklahoma State

Ahead of one of the biggest matchups of Week 3, it appears Boise State is going to be much closer to full strength than they were the first two weeks of the season.

Both wide receiver Octavius Evans and defensive tackle David Moa (pictured) missed No. 17 Boise State’s first two games of 2018, easy wins over Troy (56-20) and UConn (62-7), because of injury. With a trip to Stillwater and No. 24 Oklahoma State looming Saturday afternoon, Bryan Harsin confirmed that both Evans and Moa should be ready to go for the Cowboys game.

“Good chance on all those guys,” the head coach said. “I anticipate Evans being ready to go, (and) I anticipate Moa being ready to go.”

Moa started 24 games the past two seasons. He was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2016, then earned second-team all-conference honors for the 2017 season.

As a true freshman in 2017, Evans caught 15 passes for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The sophomore is expected to take on a larger role in the Broncos’ passing game when he returns to the playing field.

In addition to those two, starting middle linebacker Tyson Maeva, who missed the UConn game, is expected back as well.