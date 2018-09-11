Getty Images

‘Good chance’ Boise State gets two starters back for Oklahoma State

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018
Ahead of one of the biggest matchups of Week 3, it appears Boise State is going to be much closer to full strength than they were the first two weeks of the season.

Both wide receiver Octavius Evans and defensive tackle David Moa (pictured) missed No. 17 Boise State’s first two games of 2018, easy wins over Troy (56-20) and UConn (62-7), because of injury.  With a trip to Stillwater and No. 24 Oklahoma State looming Saturday afternoon, Bryan Harsin confirmed that both Evans and Moa should be ready to go for the Cowboys game.

Good chance on all those guys,” the head coach said. “I anticipate Evans being ready to go, (and) I anticipate Moa being ready to go.”

Moa started 24 games the past two seasons.  He was named first-team All-Mountain West in 2016, then earned second-team all-conference honors for the 2017 season.

As a true freshman in 2017, Evans caught 15 passes for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  The sophomore is expected to take on a larger role in the Broncos’ passing game when he returns to the playing field.

In addition to those two, starting middle linebacker Tyson Maeva, who missed the UConn game, is expected back as well.

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettSep 11, 2018
Colorado players won’t be punished for play that injured Nebraska QB

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018
This probably won’t go over well in Lincoln.

As if losing to Colorado at home Saturday wasn’t enough, injury was literally added to that insult when Nebraska’s starting quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, went down with an injured knee with less than four minutes to play.  Monday, head coach Scott Frost called into question the tactics behind the injury, telling reporters that video of the incident was being sent to both the Big Ten and Pac-12 for review.

Based on video that surfaced of the play in question, it certainly appeared that Buffaloes linebacker Jacob Callier was, at bare minimum, overly-aggressive in twisting Martinez’s right leg in one direction while his teammates tackled him in the opposite way.

Despite what looks to be fairly damning evidence, the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting that “no disciplinary action will [be] taken against the Buffaloes.”

Martinez, who is the only scholarship quarterback available to play currently on NU’s roster, hasn’t practiced much this week and is officially day-to-day, with a decision on his availability for this Saturday’s game against Troy not likely to be made until closer to kickoff.

“He’s in the meetings, he’s getting some reps mentally and also getting some not full speed reps on the field,” Frost said. “We’ll figure it out as it goes along, but we’re doing our best to get every quarterback on our roster at least familiar enough with the game plan to be able to go out there and function and execute.

“We’ll do the best we can and we just have to keep evaluating it day by day.”

As for the decision to not punish any of the players involved in what Frost intimated was a dirty play?

“At this point, we’re focused on Troy,” Frost said. ” I’m not going to say anything else about it.”

Ohio-Virginia game moved to Nashville

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018
Amidst a flurry of cancellations and other adjustments due to Hurricane Florence, two schools are reportedly looking at a unique option to get their game played this weekend as planned.

Ohio is scheduled to travel to Charlottesville this weekend to face Virginia in a non-conference matchup.  The expected heavy rains and other fallout from the storm, however, has led the commonwealth to declare a state of emergency ahead of the storm, although an evacuation order has yet to be given.

Ahead of what could be a historical weather event, Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch is reporting that, according to multiple sources, UVa is working to move Saturday’s game from Scott Stadium in Charlottesville to Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville.

Thus far, no officials from either school have commented publicly on the report.

Vanderbilt Stadium would otherwise be empty this weekend as the Commodores travel to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.  The bye weeks for Ohio and Virginia don’t line up, either, as the Bobcats have already been idle this season and don’t have another break the rest of the year.

Already, Hurricane Florence has had a significant impact on the Week 3 FBS schedule:

  • West Virginia-North Carolina State — canceled.
  • UCF-North Carolina — canceled
  • Boston College-Wake Forest — moved up from 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday to 5:30 the same day.
  • Campbell-Coastal Carolina — Moved up from Saturday to Wednesday.
  • Norfolk State-Liberty — moved from Saturday to Dec. 1.

A handful of other games could be impacted by the storm as well, including Temple-Maryland, East Carolina-Virginia Tech, Georgia Southern-Clemson, Southern Miss-Appalachian State, Old Dominion-Charlotte and Marshall-South Carolina.

Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall in the southern part of North Carolina sometime Thursday night or Friday morning.

UPDATED 3:39 p.m. ET: The Ohio-Virginia game has officially been moved to Nashville.

Georgia Tech loses KirVonte Benson to season-ending knee injury

By John TaylorSep 11, 2018
Georgia Tech’s running game has taken a rather sizable hit coming out of Week 2.

Paul Johnson confirmed Tuesday that starting B-back KirVonte Benson will miss the remainder of the 2018 season because of an unspecified knee injury.  The redshirt junior suffered the injury in this past Saturday’s loss to USF.

Because of the injury, Benson could petition the NCAA for another year of eligibility.  If granted, which seems highly likely, the running back would have two years of eligibility at his disposal if he chooses to use them.

Last season, Benson led all Yellow Jacket backs in rushing with 1,053 yards and in rushing touchdowns with six.  This season, Benson had 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns in just 15 carries.  He’s currently second on the team with an average of 7.7 yards per carry.